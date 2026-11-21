The Dems seem to be all in on more bigger war on Russia—yeah, right. What could possibly go wrong? If you want to get a flavor just how much China has Russia’s back, read Larry Johnson’s article this morning. Apparently, during the Shenzhen confab—and among other expressions of everlasting friendship and solidarity—Xi explicitly referred to the ongoing cooperation between the Russian and Chinese militaries.

Meanwhile the Anglo-Zionist Empire is trying to prepare its subject populations for full on war with Russia. If you don’t believe me, believe Anne Applebaum, she of the close Hillary connections:

Alex JER-dun @alexjordanATL a...notable exchange Tim Miller asks if Europe is considering military escalation against Russia Applebaum says leaders are discussing it privately but the public isn’t “ready” (yet!) “Unfortunately...there’d have to be an event that convinced people it was really necessary”

Right. So unfortunate that the subjects have to be convinced to follow their rulers into war on the biggest nuclear power on earth. Does that give you a clue of just how unhinged Jewish Nationalists are?

The retiring Senator Dick (!) Durbin thinks he’s got the solution—increase the pressure on Putin.

Senator Dick Durbin @SenatorDurbin Nov 20 President Trump, the way to end the war is to stand up to Putin, not do his bidding against our European allies. He’s not serious about peace and won’t be until the pressure you keep ducking is increased.

So, from that I think we can conclude that the renewed attacks on the Kerch bridge is part of that program of increasing pressure and preparing the subjects for suicidal warfare. Recall that the other day we provided a partial transcript of Richard Wolff and Michael Hudson explaining how the Kerch attacks fit into the broader Anglo-Zionist fantasy of bringing Russia to its knees by seaborne blockades (yeah, Hormuz, Malacca, South China Sea, etc.) prior to raping and pillaging Russia’s treasure house of resources—and then moving on to subjugate and re-humiliate the pesky Chinese. Opium wars redux. So now consider this latest craziness:

@DD_Geopolitics 5h BREAKING: Cargo Ship Bound for Kaliningrad Attacked by Drones in Gulf of Finland! A cargo vessel sailing toward Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave has been struck by two drones in international waters, just three nautical miles from Russia’s maritime border. Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko announced the incident, saying the crew is being evacuated while authorities assess the damage. The attack comes ten days after Ukrainian drones struck the Russian Baltic Fleet’s Naro-Fominsk missile corvette in the same gulf.

What’s Trump doing in the face of this craziness? Just the usual yackety yack: Every screwup by him is all Biden’s fault. Still. As if he hasn’t regularly bragged about arming Ukraine to the teeth in ways that Obama refused to do:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 20h JUST IN: Trump says Russia would never have attacked Ukraine if he had been president. Trump also blamed the US for the war in Ukraine, stating that “it was handled very badly from our side.” CBS News @CBSNews President Trump claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin told him that he would have not launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 if he were president at the time. “I actually asked him, I said, ‘Would you have gone in if I was president?’ He said, ’No, would have never happened.’”

Pivoting to Iran. We start with Brandon Weichert, who provided the title for this post in response to some of Trump’s unbelievable (literally) gaslighting. I agree with most commentators who believe that normal Americans are just tuning Trump out. He’s, like, pushing on a string with the crazy talk:

Brandon Weichert @WeTheBrandon 10h He’s such a POS. Quote The American Conservative @amconmag 21h Trump: “The [Iran] war drove up fuel prices far less than I thought. I thought it would go up to $300 a barrel.” He adds, the Iranian leadership “is a very evil group of people.” Daniel Davis Deep Dive @DanielLDavis1 ... President Trump has no vision of what to do, no knowledge of what needs to be done, and no leadership skills to make anything happen.

Well, that seems pretty comprehensive!

Max Blumenthal @MaxBlumenthal 22h Israel’s ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter says US service members will be allowed to go back to their families “when Iran is defeated” Israel seems to see the US military as its proxy army Still no rebuke from the Trump admin for these comments

As if to confirm that America is no longer a sovereign nation. Where’s Veep Vance on this? When last heard from, at that presser with Trump and Li’l Marco, Veeper was saying his job is just to “support the president.” I guess he was referring to Trump. I haven’t looked up the Veeper’s oath of office, but I’m willing to bet that it doesn’t include anything about “supporting the president.” I don’t care that Veeper went to Yale Law School and worked under Peter Thiel—I’ll bet any amount of money on that one.

I’m gonna wind up with a Hormuz update. I tend to differ from Trita Parsi, but he seems to be coming around to the view that Trump is looking for some disguised form of a TACO. He also has come around to my view that all Trump’s threats and the leaks by “officials” are theater intended to lend verisimilitude to his negotiating position, to convince Iran to throw him a bone. But with an important proviso. The big problem—as it has been from the first day of this disastrous war—is that Iran gets a say. And this is where I still disagree with Parsi. Parsi thinks a walkaway is an option. I say it’s almost certainly not. Parsi thinks a walkaway could be finessed by “begin[ning] to slowly deactivate the blockade and oil sanctions.” Iran wants an end to all the above—right now. That’s what the blockade breaking move is almost certainly about.

There are so many moving parts involved in extricating Trump’s sorry ass from this mess, and the entire BRICS bloc is now pretty much invested in—at minimum, and maybe much more—bringing the Anglo-Zionists down a peg. This won’t be easy—at least not for Trump. Not my concern.

Trita Parsi @tparsi Nov 19 Told @cenkuygur & @AnaKasparian that Tehran may try to change the fault lines of the conflict. Iran feels confident about risking escalation because Trump’s plethora of empty threats has convinced Tehran that Trump KNOWS he has no good military options. Tensions are rapidly increasing, and there is a risk that Trump will give in to Israeli pressure and restart the war with Iran now that his summit with China and Russia has concluded. He may also back down at the last moment, as he has done numerous times before. But Trump is more likely to back down and walk away than to back down and strike a deal. Reducing the risk of war does not automatically increase the likelihood of a deal. I have written about this scenario before — the Swiss cheese option in which he walks away and begins to slowly deactivate the blockade and oil sanctions.

Wanna talk about some pressure?

Megatron @Megatron_ron 2h BREAKING: Persian Gulf Arab Countries have suffered a financial loss of $990 billions due to the Iran War, per Yahoo Finance The cost could rise if the war continues MenchOsint @MenchOsint 5h IRGC Navy: ‘According to received operational reports, the U.S. military, using extensive air cover including tanker aircraft, F-16, F/A-18, and F-35 fighter jets, P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, several helicopters, and MQ series drones, attempted to facilitate the passage of oil tankers and the unauthorized transfer of cargo, as well as fuel smuggling, through the Strait of Hormuz. During these activities, incidents involving explosions and severe fires occurred for oil tankers in the southern part of the Strait of Hormuz. The first incident occurred near the port of Khassab, and the second incident occurred this morning, approximately three kilometers from the coast of Qeshm Island. According to a report from the public relations department of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, the cause of these explosions was the collision of violating vessels with naval mines. Furthermore, the IRGC’s advanced and state-of-the-art air defense system destroyed a U.S. MQ-9 advanced reconnaissance-combat drone, which was tasked with monitoring and providing air cover for this operation, in the western part of the Strait of Hormuz. ￼The IRGC Navy stated: “Any vessel operating in the vicinity of the Strait of Hormuz with its navigation systems turned off, using unauthorized routes, or without coordination with the IRGC Navy’s traffic control center, will be considered a violation and cooperation with the aggressive U.S. military, and will be dealt with decisively.”

Will Schryver gets this absolutely right.

Will Schryver @imetatronink 13h The US must be so desperate for actionable battlefield intel that they are willing to continue sacrificing prodigious numbers of $30M+ Reapers in vain attempts to penetrate Iranian airspace. The US military is woefully ill-prepared and ill-equipped to fight 21st century war. Quote IRNA News Agency ☫ @IrnaEnglish 13h About an hour ago, the IRGC Aerospace Force’s newly developed air defense system engaged and hit the 58th MQ-9 drone belonging to the aggressor US military over the Strait of Hormuz. Megatron @Megatron_ron 4h BREAKING: Second giant oil tanker burning after being targeted this morning off the southern coast of the Strait of Hormuz. Megatron @Megatron_ron 16h BREAKING: Massive $2.5 trillion wiped out of the US stock market today. $8.9 trillion erased from the US stock market in the past 45 days alone.

Expect that in the next few days Trump will say that he expected the market meltdown to be much worse. Brandon is right.