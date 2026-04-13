You’ve read or heard about the looming shortage of helium—used for any number of modern tech processes, from chip making to MRI imaging. It’s a major export from the Persian Gulf and is now in short supply as a result of Trump’s war on Iran. Much of the available helium has been diverted to Taiwan, where so much of the world’s chips are made, where chip makers saw the coming shortage and snapped up as much helium as possible. That means that the shortage of helium for such uses as MRI imaging is reaching a critical stage. But wait!—Trump says we don’t need anything coming out of Hormuz! One wonders how supporters of Jewish Nationalist wars on the world will react when they’re told they’ll need to wait 6 months for an MRI:

HealthRanger @HealthRanger 18h￼ The helium collapse accelerates. All mass spec labs are about to go dark. Medical imaging, too, for those instruments that use helium. My lab has a 1-year supply of helium in place, because I saw this coming and ordered my analysts to stock up in early March. Apparently we got the last available “extra” helium in the supply chain. Now it’s scarcity and, soon, panic. Roger @rdd147￼ US helium distributors switch to “call for availability” on shortages. Most US helium has now been diverted to Taiwan on contracts signed two weeks ago. Medical Imaging will now take you 6 months plus to schedule as hospitals shift to referrals outside for imaging.

This is getting some attention, as in this article that was written back on March 26—when a blockade of the Persian Gulf was not yet a bright idea in Trump’s cogitating:

The short answer is that, Yes, MRI providers should be worried. Yes, the US does produce quite a bit of helium, but supplies are only adequate “for the short term.” Which wasn’t a concern when Trump launched his latest sneak attack, because forty-some days ago this was only going to be a Weekend War. Iran would collapse like a house of cards.

Most big-name imaging equipment manufacturers—Siemens, Philips and GE all have one—have been working toward developing “helium-free” MRI systems for years, but the truth is that no scanner can operate safely without helium. Even the newer systems that run on a fraction of the amount of helium that traditional scanners use run the risk of being sidelined. “If deployed MRIs quench, service organizations’ ability to respond promptly with adequate quantities of liquid He will be tested!” Tobias Gilk, MRSO, MR architect and founder of Gilk Radiology Consultants, cautioned in a LinkedIn post. “An MRI scanner with an 1,800 liter cryostat hold the same quantity of helium as about 90,000 round party balloons!” The potential for a helium shortage is not a new concern, but worries over the supply woes have certainly echoed a bit louder in recent weeks. Despite this, manufacturers are not panicking just yet. The U.S. is still a dominant producer of helium and is equipped to handle supply disruptions in the short term.

Question: That was written back on March 26. When does the short term end, and when will it be time to panic?

Katie Grant, PhD, head of Siemens Healthineers’ North American magnetic resonance business, told Fierce Medtech that the majority of the company’s helium needs are fulfilled in North America.

That’s a backhanded way of saying that not all of the company’s helium needs are fulfilled in North America.

“We work with several different companies and suppliers, and we also have several different storage setups and facilities,” Grant said. “Since helium is such a vital part of our business, as well as our customers’ business, having a ready and reliable helium supply is critical to our success.”

I’m not an economist, but some people claim that tight supplies or outright shortages of important stuff causes prices to go up. We’ll be finding out.