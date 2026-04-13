Meaning In History

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Manul's avatar
Manul
1h

Shouldn’t my $27K a year health plan be able to find helium?

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BuelahMan's Revolt's avatar
BuelahMan's Revolt
1h

Helium is used in leak detection of extremely small leaks (like for gas tanks, etc). Other methods like mass flow and pressure decay cannot find the small leaks.

Look for more related failures in autos.

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