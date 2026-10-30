I’ve continued to maintain that a renewed war on Iran is too crazy even for Trump. That the shifting of personnel and resources around the globe, the over the top lying rhetoric—it’s all part of an elaborate bluff to get Iran to give Trump the appearance of a victory. The fact that we keep hearing talk of continued “negotiations” is a fairly clear indication of this, but Iran won’t buy into that. Even those many commentators who are convinced that Trump will go ahead with the plan that Senator Murphy yesterday called “insane” agree with Murphy’s characterization. I won’t rehearse the many reasons for why it’s insane—I’ve done that many times already and they’re uncontroversial at this point. I will repeat what I just heard Larry Wilkerson say: “We will get our ass handed to us.” And this:

US Army practices digging mass graves for fallen troops amid looming war threat

UK Daily Mail ^ | 10/30/2026 | Stacy Liberatore The US Army has started practicing digging mass graves to bury fallen troops for the first time in decades amid fears of a looming war with Iran. The exercise tested how effectively diggers and excavators could help keep bodies intact pending identification and return to the US. Images of the training captured an Army D6 bulldozer pulling dirt from the ground to form massive trenches. Operators kept the bulldozer blade 18 inches above the ground, allowing loose soil to fall into the trench instead of forcing it down. To test whether soil weight could crush human remains, the team placed model skeletons and sealed water containers at the bottom of a trench before filling it in. After crews dug a trench in an hour and 15 minutes, planners estimated that an engineering company with eight bulldozers and four military excavators could dig and fill enough trenches to bury up to 2,400 bodies a day, working around the clock. (Excerpt) Read more at dailymail.com ...

But let’s suppose that I’m right, and that this is all part of a huge bluff (that’s bound to fail). Larry Johnson has offered a political argument, pivoting off the “insanity” argument, for why the top brass could tell Trump: ‘No. Just no.’ LJ’s argument boils down to this. Senator Murphy is on the Foreign Relations Committee. He looks like the point man for the Dems re the war and will be a very important player if the Dems—as expected—take control of the Senate. Any officer who wants to become a general, or any general who wants another star, knows that if they go ahead with a project that Murphy has termed “insane”, can probably write off promotion for the rest of their career. Unless, against all odds, the “insane” plan turns out to be a wild success. It won’t.

So the choice boils down to, fall on your sword for Donald Trump or preserve your career advancement prospects by siding with the likely winners. That should be a no-brainer for any self respecting bureaucrat—which is what these guys are.

But it may get worse for Trump, because Murphy may have adroitly boxed Trump into a lose-lose scenario. By preemptively characterizing Trump’s military option as “insane” Murphy has placed Trump under tremendous pressure to TACO. It may well be—if I’m right about the bluff—that Yet Another TACO was always in the cards, but Murphy has really made that more likely in any event. Murphy has effectively made a Trumpian wild-ass-risk wildly less likely. Or so it seems to me. Murphy is in a position to say ‘I told you so’, barring a wildly unlikely success. Thus, it raises the likelihood of an impeachment and removal if Trump resumes bombing without Senate approval. TACO or Removal isn’t much of a choice for Trump. It’s lose-lose.

And I wouldn’t be surprised if the top war dogs coordinated with Murphy on this. Because there’s no way I can see renewed war being a career enhancement option for these guys. Possibly Murphy’s statement was intended to head of an impending attack.

Just something to think about. We’ll find out soon enough.