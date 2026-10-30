Meaning In History

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Claudia's avatar
Claudia
6h

Unfortunately, I think Netanyahu will box Trump in even more effectively by doing something so big the Iranians will be forced to retaliate.

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BuelahMan's Revolt's avatar
BuelahMan's Revolt
2h

If only the Dems were in charge, our military adventures for Israel would stop.

whahahaha

If those in charge wanted this stopped, are we to think he would thwart them in any way? Or are we still at the stage where we think Trump is actually strategizing and thinking all this thru?

You will see Greater Israel or the death of Israel. That's when its over.

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