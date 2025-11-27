Meaning In History

Mark Wauck
Mark Wauck
1m

Remember this? Trump wanted to go back to Afghanistan. Who voted for THAT?

￼￼￼ President Trump vows “bad things” are going to happen if the Taliban won’t give Bagram Airbase back to the US:

If Afghanistan doesn't give Bagram Airbase back to those that built it, the United States of America, BAD THINGS ARE GOING TO HAPPEN!!!"

Like what? You'll occupy them again for another 20 years and waste another trillion dollars?

