First of all, a Happy Thanksgiving to all readers, including those in countries that don’t have an official holiday of this sort. I sincerely hope that all readers have as much to be thankful for as I do—and wish that we had much less to worry about.

Anyway, I’m puzzled by people like Judge Nap who, in conversation with Larry Wilkerson yesterday, excoriated AG Blanche (who deserves excoriation for other reasons) for not indicting Jensen Huang. As a Christian I’m obviously not defending Jensen’s life standards. On the other hand, I have to wonder whether Jensen’s chosen life has caused less harm to the world than, say, Li’l Marco’s—and all the rest of the cabal that decided that Jensen had to go, by hook or by crook—standards. One thing we know for sure is that this NVIDIA mess is NOT about sex or corruption or national security breaches. If it were, Trump would have been removed long ago.

Which leads one to work, how does this even work—except for a degree of public corruption in American that is difficult to even fathom. How do we go from “we conclude” to “we have no evidence” in something like two weeks—with, so far, no consequences for anyone? If Rubio was responsible, why has he not been called to account, why is he not being forced to testify, I don’t know, somewhere? Why are we hearing so little about this?

Arnaud Bertrand @RnaudBertrand￼ I’m starting to sound like a broken record but this is utterly devastating to the original New York Times reporting on Nov 6 which, as a reminder, asserted that “U.S. intelligence [had] concluded” that “Alice Huang, was recruited by the ministry [of State Security] to collect intelligence on Jensen Huang” (https://archive.ph/qVcE9). Now U.S. officials from the CIA, FBI, NSA and ODNI have told congressional staff in “a highly classified briefing” that “there was no evidence [Alice Huang] was directed by Chinese intelligence to spy on the Nvidia CEO” (https://wsj.com/politics/national-security/no-evidence-china-orchestrated-jensen-huangs-affair-officials-brief-congress-00228bb7…). In other words, the NYT’s central claim has completely collapsed: far from having “concluded” this, U.S. intelligence actually had “no evidence” to even suggest it.

November 6 in the NYT:

China’s Top Spy Agency Recruited Woman Who Targeted Jensen Huang U.S. intelligence concluded that Alice Huang, a Chinese business executive who developed a close relationship with Nvidia’s leader, was an asset of Beijing’s Ministry of State Security.

November 25 in the WSJ:

Larry Johnson continues his excellent reporting on energy flow and infrastructure. These are highly technical topics for most of us, so this is something to be thankful for. Today LJ focuses on turbines.

What the Anglo-Zionists are doing in the Middle East—with no accountability whatsoever as far as I’ve seen—is to allow energy infrastructure to be damaged or entirely destroyed with cheap ass drones and missiles. The issue that the article gets into is that not only is that infrastructure expensive but it is extraordinarily time consuming to replace.

Here’s the short story:

There is a comforting assumption in Washington, Riyadh and every boardroom with a data center on the drawing board: if something breaks, you buy a new one. Money solves things. Money has always solved things. Karl W. Miller, an energy analyst whose calls I have learned to take seriously, has just written a sober, meticulously hedged report on the global power-equipment market, and its central finding can be summarized for the C-suite in one sentence. You can print money. You cannot print a turbine. Miller’s numbers are not the stuff of panic; they are worse, because they are boring and contractual. ... three companies control roughly two-thirds of the world’s turbine manufacturing capacity, a share Miller expects to rise toward 70 percent by 2030. Meanwhile GE shipped 5 GW in the third quarter. ... If you order a large gas turbine today, there is a decent chance your grandchild will be in middle school when it starts producing electricity.

Here’s the bottom line:

Miller’s central planning case holds that procurement and restoration risk stays material through 2031, with “conditional normalization” possible somewhere between 2032 and 2035. Translated from consultant into English: things might get better in about a decade, if the factories deliver, the spares get rebuilt, the fuel and grids are repaired, and nobody blows up anything else in the meantime. That last condition is the one I would not bet on. We are living through a war that destroys power infrastructure in minutes and an AI boom that consumes power equipment by the gigawatt, both of them drawing on three manufacturers and a handful of transformer factories. Every leader who promises a swift reconstruction, or a data center online by next summer, should be handed Miller’s report and a calendar. Then asked to circle 2032.

In the meantime, what’s Trump yakking about? He says he wants to convert Ford and GM factories to the production of drone. As if he’s planning for more war, instead of for more peace. This is why the Anglo-Zionist blockade of Iran is so risky. Nothing is more likely to lead to Iran’s destruction of more energy infrastructure—yes, in a matter of minutes or, maybe, hours—than this continued blockade. Because Iran will be forced to react.

Oh, and Trump is also sending, literally, “I told you so” tweets to normal Americans, claiming, not that the wars they want ended would be ended if they had voted for him, but that their 401ks would be doing better.

Unbelievable.

Meanwhile, Iran continues its attacks in the Gulf region and Brandon Weichert is reporting that Yemen is closing in on the key port of Aden. He states that Saudi forces are withdrawing. That’s a major development. Along with Yemen having struck KSA’s largest refinery, with fires apparently still not under control. NB, refinery means not crude oil but the refined products the world needs.

But Trump flirts with more disastrous escalations with threats to murder anyone who opposes his greatness. Even if this yakkety yak is more Trumpian bluff, it increases the risk of preemptive Iranian action:

Daniel Davis Deep Dive @DanielLDavis1 Nov 25￼ It is shameful and immoral that while we simultaneously warn that “evil Iran” may be trying to assassinate President Trump or cabinet members in the United States, we have no moral qualms at all about having a whole hit list of a new round of assassinations on our opponents. Quote￼ Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal Nov 24 ￼￼￼ Trump weighs strikes [= murder] on Iran’s senior leadership, again! Some US officials believe eliminating senior Iranian leaders could pressure Tehran to end the war.

For those of you who have been wondering about the numerous reports over the last few weeks that Russia has suffered casualties almost on the scale of Ukrainian casualties, this article from the normally establishment-authoritative Foreign Affairs is worth considering:

And regarding the very risky Anglo-Zionist campaign of strikes on Russian infrastructure, functionally equivalent to the very risky blockade on Iran:

Daniel Davis Deep Dive @DanielLDavis1 Nov 25￼ We need to be clear on what these kinds of attacks are likely to produce. Those who have some fantasy that if enough oil refineries or economic targets in Russia are hit, that it will force Russia into a submissive posture and give Zelensky the terms he’s looking for in negotiated settlement, you are gravely, possibly fatally, mistaken. Long, long before Russia will be harmed enough to have negative impact on their ability to continue prosecuting the war at the tactical level in Ukraine, Moscow will escalate this war, possibly even striking Western European military facilities that support these attacks in Poland, Germany, France, or the UK. …

Two good videos. First DD and Alexander Mercurious (that’s DD’s curious pronunciation):

and Glenn Diesen and Steve Jermy, a thoughtful exchange that deals with a lot of economic issues: