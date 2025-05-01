That’s right, today is the feast of St. Joseph the Workman. The propers for the day are worth repeating here, to remind us of the nobility of work—sadly lost in our neoliberal world order.

O God, Creator of all things, Who dost impose on man the law of work; grant in Thy goodness that, by the example and patronage of blessed Joseph, we may both accomplish the work Thou dost command and attain the reward Thou hast promised. Col. 3:14-15, 17, 23-24

Brethren: Have charity, which is the bond of perfection. And let the peace of Christ rejoice in your hearts, wherein also you are called in one body: and be ye thankful. All whatsoever you do in word or in work, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ, giving thanks to God and the Father by Him. Whatsoever you do, do it from the heart, as to the Lord, and not to men: knowing that you shall receive of the Lord the reward of inheritance. Serve ye the Lord Christ. Matt 13:54-58

At that time: Jesus coming into His country, He taught them in their synagogues, so that they wondered and said: How came this Man by this wisdom and miracles? Is not this the carpenter's Son? Is not His mother called Mary, and His brethren James, and Joseph, and Simon, and Jude: and His sisters, are they not all with us? Whence therefore hath He all these things? And they were scandalized in His regard. But Jesus said to them: A prophet is not without honour, save in his own country, and in his own house. And He wrought not many miracles there, because of their unbelief.

There’s an actual reason why I decided to do this today, which has to do with the coming conclave in Rome, when the Roman church will elect a new bishop. Last night commenter American Cardigan reminded me of an interview that Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò gave in that regard:

These are complex topics. I don’t necessarily agree with everything that Viganò holds, or perhaps not in the identical sense. Nevertheless, the Roman church and its bishop, as living symbols of the passing on to faithful Christian believers of the Apostolic Tradition remains as an important symbol of the Rock that is Christ. In a very real sense in our world gone mad Christ himself is under attack as never before. And as we are called to be one in Christ, so the human body and family in Christ is under demonic assault in our day. We must hope for a true renewal in that church as a center of resistance.

Now, I agree with Viganò that a renewal is needed—one that is not based on a return to prior innovations nor one that embodies new innovations. The bishop of Rome is not called to be a constant source of New Stuff but as a reminder of true teaching. This is complicated, it calls for discernment, but nobody—least of all Christ—promised us an easy life on earth.

Herewith some excerpts. For non-Catholic readers who may be put off by some of the titles that Viganò tosses about and who may regard them as innovations—I’m with you, if not in the entire sense that you may understand things. That’s something I don’t want to get into here. I simply recommend patience with that aspect. As is often the case, I offer what I hope will stimulate reflection, not as a total explanation, nor even as totally correct.

For those who may not recognize the historical realities behind Viganò’s language, at the beginning of this excerpt he is clearly referring to the demonic outbreak of the French Revolution and its centuries long aftermath that we can see in the globalist rage against humanity in many diverse forms.

We have witnessed a regime change, prepared since Vatican II, intended to strike at the heart of the Papacy and therefore the divine constitution of the Church that Christ founded on Peter. It is the Revolution 2.0: after eliminating the figure of the Catholic King, Freemasonry had to bring down the figure of the Pope, the Vicar of Christ on earth. In both cases, the true target of this satanic hatred is always Our Lord, in His dual role as King of the Nations and Pontiff of the Church. Using a supernatural gaze, we are able to understand how much Satan enjoys seeing the Church humiliated by its own Ministers, in having good Pastors condemned for the “crime” of not denying the Catholic Faith. This terrible trial is foretold in the Scriptures: the Church, the Mystical Body, must follow her Head even in His Passion, so that She may then triumph over death as He did. The passio Ecclesiæ consists in facing, as an ecclesial body, injustices, slanders, mock trials, torments, and an ignominious condemnation by a new Sanhedrin that is just as corrupt, unfaithful, and illegitimate as the one that condemned Our Lord. But the Cross is the Royal Road to the glory of the Resurrection, and this is an ontological reality that no ideology can even minimally undermine. 2. What do you expect from this upcoming conclave? The Apostolic Constitution Universi Dominici Gregis that regulates the Conclave, confirmed by the Motu Proprio of Benedict XVI Normas Nonnullas, peremptorily establishes that the number of Cardinal electors must not exceed 120 individuals. But the Cardinal electors who make up the imminent “conclave” are 136: we are therefore faced with a very serious violation that alone would be enough to undermine the legitimacy of any supposedly valid Conclave. Furthermore, a College of Cardinals composed of 108 “cardinals” created by a Jesuit who usurped the Papacy for twelve years cannot validly elect a legitimate pope. At most, the College will be able to designate its own representative, someone who will renew and continue the usurpation of the recently deceased predecessor, and see the ongoing fraud further ratified by a complicit or cowardly episcopate.

I take it that in this next paragraph Viganò is referring to the two preceding bishops of Rome—Wojtyła and Ratzinger. I imagine many Catholic readers will find Viganò’s verdict on them to be harsh, nor do I necessarily feel a need to buy into his entire remedy. But in his basic diagnosis he is correct—clearly, what came after those two didn’t happen by accident.

The Bergoglian experiment has, however, made evident that there is a rift separating the faithful and many good priests from the Hierarchy, a rift that mirrors the one existing in the civil sphere between citizens and their rulers. In both cases, authority has shown itself in its true self-referential and tyrannical nature, and this will perhaps lead to a slowing down of the race towards the abyss, with the election of a moderately conservative “pope.” If this happens, the idea will be that it could be effective to administer a palliative cure to contain the devastating effects of the disease that strikes the Catholic Church, rather than a radical treatment that removes its causes. But such a moderate treatment has already been tried and did not work.

In this next passage Viganò is placing V2 in its historical context—only a single generation, if that, after the second civilizational conflagration of the Anglo-Zionist West in less than 50 years. The lessons of those two terrible wars were not learned, and the shepherds embraced the wolves instead of leading their flocks to safer pastures. I speak simply. Yes it’s complicated, but the outlines are there for those with a will to see.

3. What is the profile of your ideal Pontiff, if we can do this exercise of imagination? That of Pius XII, the pope of my childhood. That is, a Pope who knows how to lift up and give a supernatural impetus to a people who have been brought prostrate – no longer by the material destruction of the Second World War, but by the moral destruction of woke ideology and hedonistic nihilism, by the ruins of the infernal culture of globalism. A Pope in whose words the sheep recognize the voice of the Divine Shepherd, in whose gestures they see Christ the High Priest, by whose dignity and sacredness they are edified. A Pope who restores to the Catholic Church the honor to which She is entitled, and which Bergoglio has systematically humiliated and deliberately discredited. I would like a Pope who unites the integral proclamation of Catholic Truths with zeal for the salvation of souls. … A Pope who is simply the Pope – without inventions, without innovations, without demagogy or false humility. A Pope who allows himself to be guided by the Holy Spirit and returns to Tradition, rather than a puppet of the World Economic Forum who seeks the approval of the world. … But what is it that unleashed their fury [against him]? It is the fact of having brought to light the link between moral corruption and doctrinal deviation; of having shown how Bergoglio’s propaganda in favor of the psychopandemic fraud and the green deal responded to a single script under a single direction. I was among the first to denounce the Great Reset and to unmask the complicity between the deep state and the deep church in the globalist coup we have witnessed in recent years, and in which Bergoglio’s responsibility is immense. Along with the scandals I denounced, I exposed the network of blackmail and complicity of this “parallel church” that I call the deep church, based on the same vile vices that allow the deep state to blackmail politicians, government officials, institutional figures, public figures, journalists, doctors, actors . . . ... Now that we are in the period of sede vacante, power is now in the hands of two very corrupt figures: the Substitute of the Secretariat of State, Edgard Peña Parra – whose crimes I have extensively denounced – and the Cardinal Camerlengo, Kevin Farrell. Farrell was a member of the Legionaries of Christ, the religious congregation that was at the center of a very serious scandal related to the sexual abuse and crimes of its founder, Father Marcial Maciel. Farrell was in charge of managing the Legionaries’ enormous financial resources, and of course he “did not notice” Maciel’s aberrant deviations. . . . Also for this reason he preferred to hide this dark part of his curriculum with the Legionaries of Christ, and precisely because of these “merits” and his proximity to Maciel, Farrell was chosen by McCarrick as his close collaborator. McCarrick made Farrell his Auxiliary Bishop in Washington, where he lived for six years in the same apartment as the then-Archbishop. Once again he “did not notice” anything . . . . McCarrick entrusted Farrell with the financial management of the Papal Foundation, founded in 1988, when the Vatican was emerging with broken bones from the Marcinkus case and the Banco Ambrosiano scandal. In 1990, after only two years, the Papal Foundation had already raised 215 million dollars: a considerable sum for the disastrous accounts of the Holy See, in order to buy silence and solicit promotions. This fundraising ability of McCarrick earned him untouchability by the Vatican, since the time of John Paul II. In 2007, Farrell was promoted and made Bishop of Dallas; then in 2016 he was transferred to Rome as Prefect of the Super-Dicastery for the Laity, the Family, and Life. In 2019, he was appointed Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, despite his notorious addiction to alcohol. Farrell knows all the accomplices of McCarrick’s crimes and will be able to maneuver the upcoming “conclave” by means of blackmail or promises. His utter unworthiness and the scandal he represents – especially for McCarrick’s victims and for American Catholics – must be denounced so as to induce him to renounce his prerogatives as Camerlengo and as a cardinal with voting rights, following the example of the Cardinal of Edinburgh, Keith O’Brien, who after the denunciation of his unworthiness spontaneously withdrew from the Conclave of 2013. 5. There are those who argue that Bergoglio, beyond his media statements, has not actually changed the essence or depth of Catholic doctrine. What do you think? Bergoglio’s media overexposure made all too apparent the Argentine Jesuit’s duplicity – I would say his strategy of deception. No one ever knew what was going through his head, or whether what he said corresponded to what he really thought. Bergoglio always used people, without any moral scruples, promoting those who were corrupt and getting rid of those who hindered him in his intentions, raging with unheard-of malice against those who were not to his liking (I am thinking here of an excellent employee of the Vatican City Governorate, Eugenio Hasler, son of the former Major of the Swiss Guard, who was destroyed by Bergoglio in 2017). Bergoglio did not need to change doctrine: he instead managed to make it irrelevant and negligible, creating a certain liquid inclusiveness without dogmas and without ideals. He never wanted to act as Pope, but he made sure that after him no Pope could obtain from Catholics that obedience that he made hateful, because it was extorted in order to support heresies and moral deviations. He did everything possible so that no “pope” who will emerge from the upcoming “conclave” will be able to question his “papacy” which he intended to characterize as intrinsically his: his property, his invention, with his rites, his ceremonies, his vestments, and his dignitaries. But all this demonstrates that the “papacy” assumed by Bergoglio in 2013 was never the Roman Papacy, and therefore he was not a true Pope. …

Again, this last portion of the excerpt may appear extremely harsh. I will only say that—just as we are only now learning of the deep roots and historical origins of the Deep State of the Anglo-Zionist Empire—Viganò’s verdict on the Deep Church is entirely fair. It is based on deep historical study that is beyond dispute for those who have followed the same path of research. I think of George Smiley—coming to adulthood and even old age within the bowels of the Deep State—pursuing his belated historical research through the Circus files, and sensing Control’s presence there before him. There are many who have gone before us—little remembered, who didn’t complete their journey of research and discovery—but their work endures and needs to be resurrected and expanded.