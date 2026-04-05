Christ is risen!

But war on earth continues.

Regarding the second crew member of the F-15E that was shot down over Iran, the weapons officer, Fox is claiming that he has been ‘exfiltrated’ from Iran. However …

The US is apparently admitting the loss of 2 C-130 Hercules and a Blackhawk helicopter at a landing site south of Isfahan, deep inside Iran. The official story is that the aircraft got “stuck in the sand”, so they flew in 3 more C-130s to evacuate everyone and then burned the abandoned aircraft that were “stuck in the sand”. The 3 more C-130s didn’t get “stuck in the sand.”

￼DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ ￼￼￼ NYT confirms what some “Special Forces Insiders” have been saying on X. The US blew up two of their C-130s which got stuck in the sand. DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ ￼￼￼ BREAKING! Chief National Security Correspondent for Fox News reports that the WSO of the downed F-15 has been exfiltrated from Iran: “Fox News can confirm that the 2nd crew member of the downed F15E fighter jet has been rescued and he and the members of the rescue team that extracted him from behind enemy lines in Iran are all safely out of Iran. That according to two senior US officials and multiple well placed sources in the region. The Weapons Systems Officer ejected along with the pilot when their F15E Strike Eagle they were flying was struck Thursday night (early Friday local time) in southwest Iran.” What is left of a C-130 and a Black Hawk helicopter (or two) in Iran.

Iran, on the other hand, is claiming that it was they who destroyed the aircraft. Megatron totals up the confirmed and possible losses in the op—from shootdown to exfiltration op:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 2h￼ ￼￼ U.S. Army aircraft losses to rescue the two crew members of downed F-15E jet over Iran: Confirmed losses (current tally): — 1× F-15E Strike Eagle — destroyed [that’s the original downed plane] — 2× HH-60 helicopters — damaged — 1x MH-6 Little Bird — destroyed — 1× A-10 Thunderbolt II — destroyed — 2× C-130 Hercules — destroyed — 1–2× MQ-9 Reapers — destroyed Possible / unconfirmed damage: — 1× F-16 Fighting Falcon — emergency squawk — 1× KC-135 Stratotanker — emergency squawk — 1× A-10 Thunderbolt II — possible emergency landing (dubious)

Obviously, whatever the actual outcome of the CSAR op, having to do this sort of thing on a regular basis is not a success story. US military dominance is based on inflicting losses while not sustaining losses—or a great disproportion in losses. What Iran is doing to the global economy far outweighs what is being inflicted on Iran—which was part of their calculation. Which is exactly why US allies—France, Japan, and others—are breaking ranks to cut separate deals with Iran re Hormuz, while Iran destroys the GCC oil export base. And is threatening Saudi oil production if Trump escalates again. That’s Iran’s own “nuclear option” while they work on their own nukes.

No doubt we’ll be reading much more about this, but I’m getting ready to run off to Mass.

Bonus for aviation enthusiasts: