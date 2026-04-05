Meaning In History

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Chris Coffman's avatar
Chris Coffman
20h

Happy Easter—Christ is risen!

May God spare the world from the acts of evil leaders

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
18h

He is risen indeed!

Happy Resurrection Day to Mark and everyone!

May the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.....Philippians 4:7

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