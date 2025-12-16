We start with a Happy Birthday shoutout:

Happy Birthday, Miss Austen While many have twisted her into an icon of feminist activism, Jane Austen’s works attest to her wholly Christian world-view and values. Today marks the 250th anniversary of the birth of Jane Austen. To some, she is a fluffy authoress of “chick lit”; to others, she is a crypto-feminist and subtle provocateur of conventional (read “traditional”) stereotypes. To me, she is neither. She is simply a brilliant, witty, and extremely insightful writer whose novels expose human foibles and celebrate human goodness. What more can one ask? … Her novels are about the ordinary: small-town life, gossip, family friction, heartaches and heart-breaks, worrying about the children and trying to provide for the family, and, of course, marriage. She once described her novels as “the little bit (two inches wide) of ivory on which I work with so fine a brush, as produces so little effect after so much labor.” This, though, is part of her genius. Where else are we to learn virtue except in the ordinary course of our typically humdrum lives amid gossip, family friction, and all the rest? … The crucial questions in her novels are of virtue and vice: learning to recognize what is good and bad in oneself, in others, and in any given situation, then deciding what to do about it. As in “real life,” this can be difficult. A central theme in her novels is our own self-delusion, and any “happy ending” often comes about only through the unravelling of that delusion. … Lord David Cecil, a biographer of Miss Austen, put it this way: If I were in doubt as to the wisdom of one of my actions, I should not consult Flaubert or Dostoyevsky. The opinion of Balzac or Dickens would carry little weight with me: were Stendhal to rebuke me, it would only convince me I had done right: even in the judgment of Tolstoy I should not put complete confidence. But I should be seriously upset, I should worry for weeks and weeks, if I incurred the disapproval of Jane Austen.

And now we pivot to the travails of the NATO/EU. First, our ally Ukraine spies on us—what a surprise!

A counterintelligence officer in Canada was arrested for transferring secret data to the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, — The Globe and Mail. Canadian counterintelligence officer Matthew Robar was arrested last week on charges of transferring secret operational information to the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine. This is a serious violation of the secrecy regime and undermines Canada's national security. Robar could face a life sentence.

Watching the art of the deal is a bit like watching the art of sausage making. Gotta laugh at the idea that using seized Russian funds for blackmail purposes—as Trump proposes—is somehow different than just spending the funds.

The US is asking Europe not to touch Russian assets for the sake of a deal with Russia, - Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that Washington is urging EU countries not to seize frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine, but to preserve them as a tool for a future deal with Russia to end the conflict.

According to him, the US believes that it is extremely difficult to negotiate compromises with Moscow while simultaneously confiscating Russian funds. Such a step, according to American logic, only drives the situation into a deadlock and increases the risk of escalation.

Tusk also made it clear that the US may be interested in using some of these assets for its own purposes, and therefore advocates for a maximum cautious approach and a refusal to take drastic actions on the part of the EU.

Initially, Donald Trump's plan envisaged the use of frozen Russian funds not only for the restoration of Ukraine, but also for joint US-Russian projects as part of a future settlement.

But it looks like the EU asset seizure is in rough waters. The Belgians, for starters, are not anxious to take the lead in majorly antagonizing Russia:

Belgium shoots down EU offer to unblock Russian assets stalemate The concessions are not enough for Bart De Wever’s government amid growing demands for the Commission to explore other options to finance Ukraine. BRUSSELS — Belgium on Monday pushed back against the European Commission’s proposed concessions to unblock a €210 billion loan to Ukraine funded by frozen Russian assets — dashing EU hopes of securing a deal in time for Thursday’s leaders’ summit. With two days to go, the Commission is making a last push to convince EU member countries to back the loan so that billions of euros in Russian reserves held at the Euroclear bank in Brussels can be freed up to support Kyiv’s war-battered economy. … The Belgian government is holding out against using the Russian assets over fears that it will be on the hook to repay the full amount if Russia attempts to claw back the money. But in a further complication, four other countries — Italy, Malta, Bulgaria and Czechia — backed Belgium’s demand to explore alternative financing for Ukraine, such as joint debt.

The sanctions on Jaques Baud—whom many readers will be familiar with from his many appearances with Danny Davis and Nima—tells us pretty much all we need to know about the corruption of the EU and the Euro elite. MoA has a long explanation:

EU Sanctions Swiss Intelligence Expert Jacques Baud More from 24 heures: The decision of Brussels, however, is not yet official, and the spokesperson of the European Council has not confirmed on Friday. Especially because of the comments on this issue could allow people referred to “move their assets” before the entry into force of the measures, on 15 December. Contacted this Friday, James Baud indicates that you will not be aware of these possible sanctions. “This is interesting… I didn’t know, I haven’t been warned”, he explains. The European sanctions aimed at the “heads of the destabilizing activities”, in which they propagandize for the benefit of Russia, have been introduced in October 2024. They provide for the freezing of assets of persons sanctioned, a prohibition of entry on the territory of the EU and the prohibition of making funds available to them. These measures may affect Jacques Baud full force. Now retired, the Swiss man lives in Brussels and its main current publisher, Max Milo, is French. The sanctions prevent it in principle a touch of copyright in the EU. The Swiss, however, do not apply the EU measures on “destabilizing activities “.

Here is Baud’s statement, now that he is aware of the action: