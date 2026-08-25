Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Manul's avatar
Manul
26mEdited

Trump is trying to gin up sympathy for himself with a story that his son, Baron, is being threatened by Iran. I’m skeptical. But didn’t the U.S. kill the leaders of Iran and their families on the first day of the war?

Let’s turn over the war criminal Trump to Iran in exchange for peace in the ME.

Reply
Share
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
just now

Arnaud Bertrand @RnaudBertrand

20h￼

"Those who stand with the United States will reap the rewards of our partnership"

Canada stood firmly with the US on Iran and I'm pretty confident they're not too happy about "the rewards of the partnership"

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture