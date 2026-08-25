Meaning In History

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Marvin Gardens2's avatar
Marvin Gardens2
3h

on deck:

Humongous sanctions

Super mega sanctions

Triple dog sanctions

Rip-snort tear-ass sanctions

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2 replies by Mark Wauck and others
Marvin Gardens2's avatar
Marvin Gardens2
3h

Some astute guy on youtube said that losers who fight cops "live in 10 second increments":

They don't think "no point - I'll just get more charges" like normal people.

All they consider is the next 10 seconds.

Better to avoid arrest for the next 10 seconds than be handcuffed for same :-).

I think the (quite desperate) Trumpstein crowd has a similar mindset

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