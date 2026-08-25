Economist Steve Hanke offered that bit of wisdom this morning, speaking with Lena Petrova. That’s a twist on Prof Pape’s Escalation Trap—mark that: It’s a twist. Hanke isn’t saying Trump will escalate. He’s saying Trump is in a box he can’t get out of, and the walls keep closing in on him. There’s a corollary to, also coming from an economist, Philip Pilkington: It’s all PR Ops, probably to try to get past the midterms.

That’s right. We’re talking about Economic D-Day or whatever this latest ploy is called. What’s escalating is the rhetoric, but not much else. Because the US has still lost the war and is still in no position to resume it, and is still facing an economic crisis with Iran turning the screws. What’s the tell? It turns out that these fearsome sanctions don’t cover everything and don’t take effect until … January, 2027.

The real point is that they got everyone talking about sanctions and forgetting about the bond market for a bit and maybe not paying attention to all the financial gurus who are saying that Bessent’s latest moves will blow up in all our faces. Still, maybe the sanctions threats, which may never materialize, which will probably never materialize—because China—will discourage some countries that are more timid than China (or Canada?) from doing business with Iran, even without the sanctions actually being in effect. On the rather shaky assumption that Trump 2.0 actually finds some magical way out of the multiple messes it finds itself in. But don’t count on that.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 1h￼ “Hey man, what do you think of the latest global happenings?” “Hang on bro, I need to ignore the headlines and jump right into the latest Bloomberg Explainer…”

As Hanke also stated, the fundamentals are the fundamentals. You can’t get around them and they don’t just go away. No tricks can change the fundamentals, only fundamental changes can do that. Trump is still trying tricks, because fundamental changes would destroy him overnight. The tricks delay the day of reckoning, that’s all.

Here’s the icing on the cake. Remember how Hormuz is open and under US control?

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter￼ BREAKING: The US has proposed cancelling the new “Operation Economic Outcast,” lifting all sanctions, and ending the US blockade in exchange for Iran opening the Strait of Hormuz and stopping all attacks by its proxies, per Al Arabiya citing a senior source on a new separate offer conveyed by Pakistan. Iran’s conditions, however, remain unchanged: $300 billion in US compensation, complete lifting of all US sanctions, release of all Iranian frozen assets ($100-123 billion), end of the US naval blockade, US troop withdrawal from the entire region, and a comprehensive regional ceasefire including in Lebanon and Gaza.

But that was yesterday. How about today? Today the CIA’s John Ratcliffe took a little jaunt to Moscow to meet with multiple high level officials. It was a whirlwind visit—he’s already on his return trip.

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 1h￼ Whatever CIA director Ratcliffe was in Moscow for did not take long or did not go well. After a series of still unknown high-level meetings with Russian officials, he just departed Moscow bound for Riga, Latvia.

What are we to make of this? Given that Ratcliffe heads an important NatSec agency, it’s at least conceivable that Trump is trying to initiate some new “peace” initiative with Putin. And if you’re thinking about that, then you’re not thinking about Iran, the price of oil, the bond market, or the midterms.

Of course, there’s always the question: Why would this time be any different than the other times? To score a win for his “peace presidency” before the midterms? That would make sense, except for the fact that the Anglo-Zionists will never make peace with a strong and sovereign Russia, any more than they would do that with a strong and sovereign Iran. Or China, for that matter. Control of the world through the combination of finances and US military muscle is a zero sum game for the Anglo-Zionists. Their backs are against the wall, but any truces or ceasefires can only be temporary. That means that the Anglo-Zionists will only allow Trump to make an offer to Putin that Putin can and will refuse.

And so Philip Pilkington maintains that this, too, is just another PR Op.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 1h￼ Calling it: Moscow plane thing is BS. Like the alien memes on Trump’s Truth Social. Too much fake mystery with it. It’s to distract markets so they don’t melt down for a few more days. . Too much coverage of this on the cringeBROSINT accounts. It’s an op to distract from Treasury yields. Posting AI pics of greys - the Pentagon’s typical retarded boomer staple - no longer works. This is all so pathetic. . Axios has weighed in on the latest sad PR op. It’s totally fake. Focus on the markets. Aliens cloning Melania or whatever slop was being put out a few weeks ago was more compelling. . This is desperate. Keep an eye on those Treasury markets, big brain frens. . They’re distracting from the problems in the Treasury markets by activating the sloppiest accounts on X. [linking to War Monitor] . Guys, they’re trying to pump a day or two of headlines out of a fake meeting to distract from the issues in the Treasury market. Congrats, US diplomats, you are now an instrument of Desperation Tier quantitative easing.

Sounds about right to me.