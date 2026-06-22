Of course, this is one of those perspective, point of view, relative things. For example, after Iran walked out of the talks in Switzerland, following Trumpian threats, apparently they came back and Veep Vance tells us that great progress is being made. Which translates into the US accepting Iran’s terms, so that is indeed progress:

Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape 4h￼ After talks, Iran’s FM Araghchi said: “major progress” to end the war in Lebanon “oil and petrol exports are waived, blockade lifted, some frozen assets released, and major reconstruction & development plan launched for Iran” Vance: “Good Foundation” The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 4h￼ BREAKING: The US has issued Iran a general oil-related license allowing the production, delivery, and sale of Iranian-origin oil, petrochemical, and petroleum products through August 21st. Iranian oil is officially returning to global markets for the first time since 2018. Javier Blas @JavierBlas 2h￼ It may only last 60 days (I doubt it; likely would become permanent), but the US Treasury’s waiver is effectively rolling back 40-year plus of American oil sanctions against Iran. Even US refiners are allowed to import Iranian oil and pay for it in greenback!!!

To go along with this Good/Bad News Monday, the Strait of Hormuz is both Open and Closed. It’s clearly open for Iranian ships loading up at Kharg and heading to China. For other people it’s mostly closed.

Of course, this falls in line with the reality that Trump was totally over a barrel and simply had to accept Iran’s terms. Chris Martenson argues that the pressure that led to Trump’s overnight about face wasn’t simply about oil supplies—bad as that situation is getting. It was also about the effect that the war is having on financial markets:

Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal 20h ￼ A tiny dip in debt during 2008 nearly collapsed the entire financial system, and that was barely a flinch. Economist Chris Martenson says losing Gulf energy would gut every buyer of U.S. debt at once. “We were hours away from complete meltdown of our system simply because credit markets started to go down a tiny bit instead of up.” If your biggest customers are drowning, nobody’s left to buy the $10 trillion you need to roll. . This war could trigger something much bigger than an energy crisis: a global financial catastrophe. Economist Chris Martenson broke this down for me, and you’re going to want to hear him out. Every economy runs on a straight-line relationship with oil. Cut off 25 million barrels a day from the Gulf, and it’s not just gas prices we need to worry about. “If oil shoots up to where I think it might with continued closure of the strait, it’s lights out for our debt markets.” He compares it to 2008. Back then, U.S. debt going sideways for just 6 quarters nearly took down the entire financial system. Multiply that stress now, globally, all at once.

What Martenson is talking about is simply this. The US needs to roll over $10T in debt every year, and that means to a very significant degree selling that debt to foreigners. So ask yourself this. If the price of physical oil remains elevated and countries around the world are spending unexpectedly huge amounts of money on energy—what Martenson refers to as “drowning”, above—exactly who is going to buy all that $10T?

Ending the war definitely looks like Good News to the overwhelming majority of normal Americans, few of whom actually understand the bond markets or the fact that ending the war and opening Hormuz is only the first step in a journey of hundreds of miles—the idea that things will be going back to normal any time soon is wishful thinking. But those same Americans definitely see the Bad News for Trump—they’re not buying the BS that Trump is peddling and they do seem to suspect major bumps in the road ahead as a result of Trumps monumental screwups:

CBS News poll finds Americans want Iran war ended, but few say U.S. got better of agreement Americans do want the Iran war to end — especially those hardest hit by gas prices — and many see hope for lower prices now. But an ending now also comes with views that the U.S. effort did not succeed in its strategic or economic interests and has not been worth the costs. Specifically, most Americans suspect Iran’s nuclear program has not been permanently stopped, and that Iran will not stop threatening its neighbors. Plenty in the president’s Republican rank-and-file are unconvinced, too. Nor is the public persuaded that the Trump administration feels goals were met, either; rather, that the administration is mainly looking to end the war. And so, relatively few Americans think the U.S. is getting the better of the new agreement.

Here are a few of the snapshots that seem relatively independent of propaganda influence:

And there’s lots of Bad News in this specifically for Trump’s standing even among his base. Basically, most Americans don’t think Trump had a clue about what he was getting us into:

Here’s another funny one. Remember this, just last week?

Is Trump prepping for a post presidential career as a standup comic, in the event of impeachment? I dunno, but if he thought that bit of groveling would get Xi to somehow overlook the tariffs, the attempted shakedown, the arrogant threats, the wars on friends of China, the arming of Taiwan, and all the rest … well, he got a wakeup call this morning:

China hits back at US sanctions on tech giants, restricting its exports to American defense firms BEIJING (AP) — China on Monday announced sanctions on 10 American military-related companies in response to a recent U.S. move that bars some leading Chinese tech companies from defense contracts. The Commerce Ministry said that Chinese companies would be blocked from exporting “dual-use” items to the 10 companies, which include military drone makers and some involved in rare earth mining. … … Separately, the Finance Ministry said that government entities would be prohibited from buying products from 46 American companies including multiple units of Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and General Dynamics. A brief statement did not give any reason for the prohibition. … In Monday’s announcement, the ministry said that companies or individuals in third countries are prohibited from transferring dual-use items from China to the sanctioned American firms. It also said that Chinese companies could apply for export approval for goods that are “genuinely necessary.” The 10 companies are AVEOX in Simi Valley, California; Red Cat Holdings and Teal Drones, both in South Salt Lake, Utah; IMSAR in Springville, Utah; Jaia Robotics in Bristol, Rhode Island; Ball Aerospace & Technologies in Broomfield, Colorado; Oshkosh Defense in Oshkosh, Wisconsin; L3Harris Maritime Services in Norfolk, Virginia; MP Materials in Las Vegas; and USA Rare Earth in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Whatever the actual impact of the back and forth sanctions/blocked lists, China is clearly signaling that it simply won’t accept US sanctions without proportional retaliation. Geopolitics is getting a lot more complicated with the rise of multiple poles of power and influence.