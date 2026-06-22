Meaning In History

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Stephen McIntyre's avatar
Stephen McIntyre
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It is amazing to watch a president. Continue to shoot himself, not only in both feet, but in both kneecaps.

I was appalled yesterday by the threats that Trump sent out on his social media network to the Iranian delegation in Switzerland.

There’s no way around it. He continues to act like a back room real estate bully devoid from reality. And he sends the same three idiots to negotiate with Iran that have no understanding of diplomacy and took no experts with them to answer questions about atomic energy and nuclear enrichment.

He also wants to try to change the terms of the deal he signed . He doesn’t seem to understand this is not contracts law.This is the real world and he just can’t seem to figure out how to play in it.

I’ve said it before and I will say it again right now ,the federal reserve is going to end up as the buyer of last resort of our own debt.

I sent a friend of mine who is an accountant a copy of the article I saw in market watch this morning about SpaceX, which I commented on in another thread , showing that the stock price is falling, which is certainly not unusual, but also the fact that they are now going to the market.

I told my friend I wouldn’t buy those bones under any circumstances . And he comes back at me and says well SpaceX is a solid company. Personally, I don’t think so. You only have one division make any money and they’re not making that much money and that Starlink. They are dependent to a great deal on government contracts. I don’t see it.

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