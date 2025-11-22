Meaning In History

Mark Wauck
5h

Robert Barnes @barnes_law

16h￼

Guess who the deciding vote will soon be? Hint: he's the guy Trump has decided to wage war on for the last year. Good luck getting his vote!

Lisa Desjardins @LisaDNews￼

FOLKS.

@RepMTG just cranked up the stakes in TN07 special elex Dec. 2:

Now. 219 Rs-213 Ds

Dec. 3. If Ds win in TN-->219-214

Jan. 6. MTG gone -->218-214

Jan. 31. After TX18 special ----> 218-215

April 16. If Ds hold NJ11 special --->218-216

THAT is a 0-vote margin.

aDoozy
8h

I have a word to describe MTGreene: valiant. ~possessing or acting with bravery or boldness : courageous ~marked by, exhibiting, or carried out with courage or determination : heroic

She has held her head high through being beat up and battered around. She fights for her constituents, and calls out injustices--violations of the US Constitution.

Now she will leave her position to get away from the claws that seek to harm her for speaking and acting upon truth. She is removing herself from an acidic cesspool.

I don't think that she will be silent.

May the good Lord bless and keep her.

