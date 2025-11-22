A brief update on the so-called “28 point peace plan.” There seems to be strong evidence of how this initiative was leaked to Axios. First, at the same time as the leak became public we learned that Keith Kellogg would “leave the White House.” Then the speculation began:

Arnaud Bertrand @RnaudBertrand￼ This is hilarious: https://x.com/michaeldweiss/status/1991160611456024612?s=20… Witkoff posted as a public tweet which he undoubtedly meant as PM (and that he since deleted) that the story must have been leaked by “K”, which could refer to the Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev or Keith Kellogg, Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine. Quote￼ Michael Weiss @michaeldweiss Nov 19 Looks like Steve Witkoff tweeted what was meant to be a DM, saying the content for this much-discussed Axios story must have come from “K.” Almost certainly this refers to Kirill Dmitriev, who is quoted in the story. But it seems the Russian side is leaking this for a reason. Also seems Dim Philby [i.e., Witkoff] doesn’t know how Twitter works, but is nonetheless confident of his ability to end the war.￼

Who really believes that Dmitriev leaked this plan, without approval from the Kremlin? Bear in mind that authoritative figures in the Kremlin (Peskov, Zakharova, etc.) denied knowledge of the plan at all. The Russian leadership doesn’t do that kind of thing. All in all, this looks like Kellogg’s parting shot at Trump. To do that, Kellogg is probably confident that he will be protected from retaliation.

-- GEROMAN -- time will tell - ￼ -- @GeromanAT 7h￼ The so called plan was leaked by Kellogg to Axios - that is why he was fired. Witkoff was furious. Russians as well - that old Bandera Nazi fan Kellogg tried to derail the backdoor channel discussions. That’s why Russians are still denying any participation. However - Europe is pissed - Kiev is cornered - and that was at least a win. . And the fact the the Russians say they don’t know much about that plan should also tell you what is really going on. They did not get any official version of that paper - they even deny that there were preparations including Russian officials. And so there is nothing to agree or even to sign to. . The fact that there so many different versions of the 28 point plan are circulating should tell you all about the strategy behind it. It is nothing more but a discussion paper - but also an admission by USA that this NATO proxy war against Russia in Ukraine is lost.

In fact, Trump admitted that publicly.

Trump tries to pull a Merkel Minsk 3.0 to save face - knowing now (finally) that a full collapse is nearing fast. And it leaked a list of concessions US is agreeing on to please the Russians.

But bear in mind that these are only US proferred—to be discussed—concessions. NOT concessions requested in set terms by the Russians. I.e., the Russians remain unbound to these discussion points and have always insisted on their regularly stated position.

To force Kiev to sign it will only carve the “negative points” for Ukraine into a stone. However - Russia - so far - sees all that theater as a partly capitulation and just playing on time while crushing Ukrainian lines into submission. Expect a new army group entering the game - and bet on rapid advances in the final but decisive Winter offensive. 1:48 AM · Nov 22, 2025

Kellogg gone is good news.

This looks like a part of the deal—not with Russia, but to get Ukraine’s agreement. LJ expands on this:

Follow the money. The the land’s already lost [Trump said that publicly]. Russia’s taken it. I mean, [Zelensky] does not have the manpower. He doesn’t have the military power to take it back. This hundred million dollars, you know, corruption that’s been tossed about [a threat to pressure Z]? Peanuts! The Department of Defense is now investigating based upon my business partner’s whistleblowing document, providing actual evidence, bank accounts, etc. They’re going after $48 billion that have been diverted. Much of it into Zelensky’s accounts, but on top of it, 48 billion with a B. Yes. Billion. B I L L L I O N. And you want to know why Kaja Kallas is so keen on keeping this thing going? ... Most of the money went through banks in Estonia. Okay, you can’t make this stuff up. So the hundred million is chicken feed. There something much bigger at play. And I think Zelensky knows that if he doesn’t play ball with the United States, he’s going to be more than a dead man.

-- GEROMAN -- time will tell - ￼ -- @GeromanAT 2h￼ Ukraine has declared Timur Mindich and Alexander Tsukerman, friends of Volodymyr Zelensky, wanted after they fled to Israel in connection with a corruption scandal.

We’re probably talking about tens of billions of dollars. How much of that got laundered back to the US? Will that be used to shut down political opposition in the US.

Before the bad news, some darkly humorous news. I’ve made no secret of my views re Poland’s extraordinarily foolish Russia policy. Here’s a tweet that suggests a Russian input into the 28 point plan. I did wonder at the reference to “European” aircraft being stationed in Poland. This tweet suggests that that’s telling the Euros: ‘Hey, if you want war with Russia to defend Poland—think, 1939—be our guest. NATO article 5 won’t automatically bring the US in.’ It’s probably more complicated, but look—Poland is the only New NATO Near To Russia country with any minimally significant military. Not the Baltics, not Romania really, and not even the Scandis. OK, add in Poland’s strategic location just east of Berlin and bordering the Kaliningrad oblast, as well as its somewhat quixotic history of dealings with Russia since the end of the Cold War. That language, viewed in the light you’ll read below, does suggest Trump making a definite gesture to Putin’s draft treaty demand that NATO to the east be rolled back. It’s not a formal—treaty agreed—retreat, but looks rather like that in all but name. See what you think:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ This is true. The peace plan seems to indicate that NATO troops will possibly be removed from Poland. The leadership of that country seemed to completely misread what the war would do to NATO. Anyone who pointed this out was accused of being “anti-Polish” and “pro-Russian”. ￼ Stuart Dowell @StuartDowell_￼ A shocking part of the Trump–Russia “peace plan” isn’t just what it does to Ukraine. It is what it quietly does to Poland. Buried in point 9 is a sentence that looks harmless: European fighters will be stationed in Poland. On paper, that sounds fine. In practice, though, it looks like Washington and Moscow have agreed over Poland’s head to limit the presence of foreign forces on Polish soil, including US forces, and to put a ceiling on NATO air power over the region. If “European fighters” are explicitly named, the obvious Russian reading is simple: no US jets in Poland. And if Russia is co-signing language that defines who and what can be stationed here, it is also a de facto say over NATO air policing in the Baltics and the rest of the eastern flank. That is not “Pax Americana.” That is the US accepting a Russian veto over the security posture of front-line allies. For Polish politics this hits a very specific nerve. For years, Jarosław Kaczyński and now President Karol Nawrocki have built their doctrine on one core idea: forget Brussels, forget Berlin, our security rests on a direct, privileged relationship with Washington. For a country that has spent a decade telling itself that American power is the only real guarantee, that should be a brutal wake-up call.

What do they say about people who forget their own history? The only history the Polish ruling class seem to have remembered is that Russia is their enemy. They seem not to have remembered Western betrayals—using Poland for their own purposes—or, most specifically, Anglo-Zionist disdain for Poland and all things Polish. Wake up and smell the coffee!

On a not unrelated point, we have the bad news. Trump, using despicable threats that suggest that MTG is deserving of death (Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Greene), encouraging—at the least—intense personal harassment of MTG and her family, has forced Green’s resignation from Congress. It’s a sad day for democracy in America.

It doesn’t take much—any—imagination to understand this:

Randy Fine @VoteRandyFine 14h￼ One antisemite down. One to go.