Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
3d

Megatron @Megatron_ron

2h￼

￼￼ These two speeches of President Trump were on the same day:

Left: “Regime change (in Iran) was not our goal”

Right: “But we also want regime change (in Iran)"

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Mark Wauck
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Patarames @Pataramesh

2h￼

- No ￼ceasefire, no peace talks

- Bad day for the USAF

- No Iran￼ firepower reduction

￼ But anyway.., America got this Genius Businessman President who will, in the end, bring prosperity like never seen before to the ￼US!

Getting Iran's Oil, that was the plan !!!

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