What a disgrace:

And we have these knuckleheads—I’m trying to be kind—engaged in these shenanigans at Trump’s request in our White House:

Terri Green @TerriGreenUSA￼ Unbelievable. Paula White is in charge. She says because of Jesus’s resurrection, Trump rose up too. She asks people to stretch their hands towards the President. She says to Trump: “You were betrayed and arrested and falsely accused. It’s a familiar pattern that our Lord and Savior showed us. You will be victorious in all you put your hand to because God is using you!”

Chris Menahan ￼@infolibnews￼ Franklin Graham: “Let us pray… Father, you tell us in the Book of Esther that the Persians—the Iranians—were wanting to kill every Jew…and do it all in one day…” “Today, the Iranians—the wicked regime of this govt—wants to kill every Jew and destroy them with an atomic fire, but you have raised up Pres. Trump.”

Divine Right presidents? We need an intervention!

Now, here’s an interesting tweet:

-- GEROMAN -- time will tell - ￼ -- @GeromanAT￼ US forces do not have the means for a proper ground invasion of Iran - not even in a half a year. All they have there now are some brigades of Marines and Paras. That is NOT enough for something serious - not even to take and hold an island. The whole “preparation” was a PR gag - and most of the transport planes you saw on different channels were sent to RESCUE US citizens and military out of the war zone near Iran. That is why some Generals were fired - and that is why the clown in chief posted so much desperate shit lately. He has lost that war.

What’s he talking about—rescue flights? Yesterday I heard Larry Wilkerson stating that up to 2,000 USN personnel had been evacuated (presumably from the 5th Fleet base in Bahrein) back to Norfolk. He further stated that they were told at the time of evacuation: Put whatever you can fit in your kit bag and follow us! Now they’re stranded in Norfolk with no facilities to house them (evacuated Army and Marines do have such facilities/barracks)—locals are putting them up. Trump went into this on the presumption that it would be a weekend war. Thousands of service personnel were stranded in a war zone with no protection to speak of. Wilkerson and others maintain that our government is lying about casualties among these people.

When do the courts martial start? And the constitutional intervention?