Are the Anglo-Zionists entering full Go For Broke—maybe even Samson Option—mode? Whatever is afoot, it’s definitely disturbing.

Just for background, it’s difficult to describe the cynicism of the US Ruling Class, including the MSM, as we watch the demolition of a nation. This is Blinken describing the initiation of a Sharia Law regime in Syria, headed by a certified be-heading terrorist with a US price on his head:

"For the first time in decades, Syria has an opportunity to have a government that is run by and answers to the people, not dominated by a dictator, religious or ethnic group, or outside power. We're determined to work closely with partners so Syrians can realize that aspiration."

And in the next breath:

IRNA News Agency @IrnaEnglish￼ In a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart in Ankara, US Secretary of State said there is a broad agreement between Ankara and Washington on what the US wants to take shape in Syria.

How seriously to take these rumors? Per Megatron:

Israel is preparing to strike Iran's nuclear facilities, - Times of Israel. The Israeli Air Force is preparing to strike Iran's nuclear facilities after knocking out Syria's air defenses. The Israeli army believes that after the weakening of Iranian proxy groups in the Middle East and the sharp fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria, there is an opportunity to strike Iran's nuclear facilities. Therefore, the Israeli Air Force continues to increase preparations for such potential strikes. More than 85% of Syria's air defense systems were destroyed in the strikes, giving Israeli aircraft and drones a complete advantage in the air. President Trump's team is considering military strikes on Iran to stop its nuclear program - WSJ reports The military-strike option against nuclear facilities is now under more serious review by some members of his transition team.

But, has much if anything really changed? Is this geopolitical gaslighting, Zio chest beating? Is “more freely” really a game changer against Iran’s modern air defenses?

Elijah J. Magnier @ejmalrai During the last attack on #Iran, #Israel used the Syrian and the Iraqi airspace after destroying several anti-air missiles. So no, nothing has changed. Quote Naftali Hazony @nhazony Israel has now destroyed Syria's air defenses, dropping 1,800 bombs on over 500 targets in a few hours. This means Israel can use Syria’s airspace more freely, turning Syria into a springboard for attacking Iran. 1/6

In the wake of massive Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, and following high level Russian official statements stating that, so far, there is no basis for negotiating with the US, Dmitry Medvedev provided a bottom line:

Today Ukraine faces a choice: to be with Russia or to disappear from the world map altogether – Medvedev

Those are basically Russia’s terms. For more elaboration, see Will Schryver’s substack: Dictating Terms.

Trump will be entering a geopolitical minefield on January 20, and the Anglo-Zionists are setting up a global catastrophe in an effort to prevent peace.

Philip Pilkington is warning of an Anglo Zionist economic scorched earth plan that will devastate the West, to prevent peace. But see caveat below:

Philip Pilkington 1/ The media isn’t reporting it but the Biden administration appears to be going into full Hitler-in-the-bunker mode and trying to destroy global energy markets to crush the EU economy and lower American living standards through more inflation to hurt Trump. 🧵 2/ It started with a new sanctions package quietly rolled out on Nov 21st a few weeks after the election. Most didn’t pay attention as the Russian sanctions have been seen as redundant by smart people for over a year now.

3/ But these sanctions were different. They used sanctions on Gazprombank - which the EU buys gas through - to try to interfere with EU energy supplies.

4/ After over 2 years of failed sanctions Russia is still the EU’s 2nd largest gas provider. We now know that there is simply no choice for Europe. They tried everything. 5/ In response to the new sanctions, the Russians have tried to accommodate by making the financial system more flexible. But at this stage short-term disruptions seem inevitable.

6/ This week German electricity prices went up higher than they were even at the peak of the post-war increase.

7/ Germany is already deindustrialising. It cannot take more pain. The US surely knows Russia will shrug this off. We can only conclude the Biden administration is trying to damage Europe.

8/ But the feral Biden administration isn’t content with just hitting their “allies”. Now they’re aiming to disrupt global oil markets. We can only assume this is to hurt US consumers and generate inflation for Trump to deal with.

9/ The plan is to sanction tankers carrying Russian oil. As Bloomberg states, the Biden administration avoided this in the past because of the damage it would do to the US economy.

10/ Will it work? We don’t know. But oil markets are paying attention and prices are rising.

11/ Biden himself has become a deeply cynical and sinister figure having discredited himself even within his own party by pardoning his own son.

12/ It is truly scary to have such an unscrupulous and seemingly confused person wield such power over the world with no political constraints. In his orgy of economic destruction Biden is only undermining the credibility of the office that he holds.



END/ • • •

Caveat: What would stop Trump from reversing these measures—and other sanctions as well? As far as I can tell, only be fear of a renewed Russia Hoax would prevent that. That could be overcome, IMO, by economic and financial pain inflicted on home populations. If anyone can provide the PR muscle to reverse this madness, the Trump - Musk team can do it. Or can they?