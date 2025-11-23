Meaning In History

Texas Khaan
2h

Straitjackets are usually made of canvas, maybe custom leather ones could be used to restrain the tech bros?

Stephen McIntyre
1h

There are several factors that would indicate that AI at this point is overblown and money pit. I don’t see how the investment being talked about in the two dollar range or more is going to produce the revenue and profits needed to justify the investment.

One of the biggest problems I see is the rush to build all of these huge AI data centers, which will take years to come to fruition, if it all.

The amount of money that is going to have to be invested in power generation alone is going to be in tens of billions of dollars. If you started right now, it would be five or six years or longer before those power generators come online.

The other component is the amount of water and other things that are going to be needed to keep those AI data centers running cool for the computers to work.

I live in Arkansas and south of me in Louisiana. They’re talking about one of these data centers that was going to have to have at least 1,000,000 gallons of water a day for the purpose of keeping the Center running cool . Water is a resource that cannot be squandered at this point and certainly not to the extent of millions of gallons of water a day for AI data centers when we need that water for farming as well as for personal needs.

Where is the investment money going to come from for the utility to expand? For 30 years they’ve just been running in place replacing what they needed to not planning for the future. The energy needs for the AI programs are enormous and right now. China has beat us on that alone.

So put me in the camp of the cynics and skeptics as far as the promises of AI are for the future.

