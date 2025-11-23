Yep, I borrowed that. More in a bit. Today I want to talk about creative accounting, otherwise known as fraud. As in, the AI bubble. But let’s get a few generalities out of the way first.

Here’s one from me. At the bottom of nearly every bubble there’s some degree of fraud. I think that has proven true in all the major bubbles since the Clintons. The fact that there’s been precious little accountability—certainly not as much as has been warranted—just tells you that the fraud and corruption runs deeper than we’ve been told. If the AI bubble truly is the mother of all bubbles, the interesting questions are: Will We the People demand accountability, and what measures will the Ruling Class take to avoid that eventuality?

Ed Dowd offers this conspiracy theory from 2024, asking whether it’s still a conspiracy theory:

Edward Dowd @DowdEdward￼ This needs to be said now and I will be attacked. I have no proof so it’s a literal conspiracy theory but bears watching with eagle eyes. Conjecture: If I were in the shadows and had an agenda of ushering in a reset to control the end of the current ponzi debt based fiat system with a CBDC and a surveillance state I would need to tame and bridle the populist/maga movement. I would abandon the useful idiots on the left and embrace the right and infiltrate and bribe my way to my agenda under the cover of a “win.” If Trump ends up in office, and we observe personnel choices or actions that strip any of our liberties away under contrived circumstances, we will know then the above theory has some merit. Clearly the current cult regime must go. But be on alert for a new cult and hidden agendas that may come to pass. I have a personal fear that the Covid vaccine poisoning will be memory holed. 11:48 AM · Jul 23, 2024

DDB offers this sober assessment:

Danielle DiMartino Booth @DiMartinoBooth￼ For AI to pay off, it must fulfill its promise not just as a useful tool, but as a transformational technology that leads to huge increases in productivity. If that doesn’t happen? ‘A lot of the investment that has been put in place might turn out to be unjustified’ @bencasselman

Now here’s an interesting perspective. The US has just seen the biggest drop in imports in 4 months. The drop in imports is huge. Reshoring of manufacturing? Probably not—context is everything:

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 1h￼ US manufacturing employment continues to decline: The US economy lost -6,000 manufacturing jobs in September, marking the 5th consecutive monthly contraction. During this period, manufacturing jobs have dropped -58,000, to 12.71 million, the lowest since March 2022. …

Melody Wright, echoing DDB, writes (!) in Gobble, Gobble:

Which brings us to today and our turbulent time when nothing is as it seems. With so much noise coming our way it can be difficult to discern the signal and appropriately train our focus. ... Much has transpired since we last spoke as has been the case for every day this year. The game that is the financial markets relies on a never-ceasing stream of capital and hype. When that slows, accounting tricks … and outright fraud … can forestall the final bill, but if the next big thing doesn’t arrive to keep the party going then we get to see who is swimming naked.

That, finally, brings us to a fascinating article that commenter ROBERT Incognito linked for me yesterday. The overall theme of the article is, as Melody Wright says, that Nvidia is engaging in “accounting tricks.” Or maybe “outright fraud.” This isn’t an entirely new concept. Over the last week or two we’ve repeatedly quoted Sean Foo, for one, about the quite apparent circular fund flows that are being used to keep the AI bubble inflated. Foo is not alone. Again, we turn to Melody Wright, who covers much the same ground we have by following Foo (I like that—following Foo):

… [Michael] Burry sent more shockwaves through financial media after sharing a chart showing how our leather-jacket-wearing Tech Bros have turned to funny accounting to keep the confetti streaming. Did someone say Oracle? In case you have a life and didn’t realize, Nvidia announced earnings this past week which topped consensus expectations due to sales that were “off the charts”, according to Huang. On FinTwit the bears quickly pointed out that inventories were piling up which is odd if sales are off the charts but that did not stop the stock from rallying the next morning. Is this the reason the stock faltered and fell before day’s end? Likely not. As much as I’d like to score one for the bears, it is more likely we have just reached the point where the hype can no longer sustain the valuation, or that entities such as SoftBank, who unloaded $5.8B in Nvidia stock, need cash to cover other risky bets.

The recommended article from ROBERT Incognito covers that and more, with a dive into forensic style accounting. For none accounting types it’s a bit dense, so I’m going to try to provide an overview. Here we go.

The Algorithm That Detected a $610 Billion Fraud: How Machine Intelligence Exposed the AI Industry’s Circular Financing Scheme Shanaka Anslem Perera Nov 20, 2025 On November 20, 2025, trading algorithms identified what may become the largest accounting fraud in technology history—not in months or years, but in 18 hours. This is the story of how artificial intelligence discovered that the AI boom itself was built on phantom revenue. By Shanaka Anslem Perera | November 21, 2025

I’ll try to keep this brief, so I’ll skip over the narrative—follow the link for that. For our purposes, the author identifies what appear to be at least four warning signs that together suggest what could be systematic fraud.

First, The Receivables Anomaly. Nvidia’s accounts receivable collection efficiency for the period in question worsened by a significant 15.9%, and currently stands at 53.3 days. By comparison to industry competitors:

Advanced Micro Devices shows 42-day DSO, Intel posts 38 days, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company reports 35 days, and Micron Technology stands at 44 days. Nvidia is an outlier. And in forensic accounting, outliers demand explanation. … Bloomberg terminals flagged this within 45 minutes of the filing. Quantitative hedge funds activated short positions within two hours. By market open on November 20, institutional order flow had reversed from net buying to net selling. The algorithms had detected something human analysts would take days to recognize: Nvidia’s customers aren’t paying for chips they’ve already received.

Second, The Inventory Paradox. Simply put, if demand for Nvidia chips if “off the charts” as “leather-jacket-wearing Tech Bro” Jensen Huang claimed, how is it that inventories are also trending off the charts?

The inventory paradox is this: companies experiencing genuine demand constraints with extended lead times reduce inventory as they convert stockpiles into sales. They don’t build inventory by 32% in a single quarter. Historical precedent supports this principle. When Nvidia launched the Hopper H100 architecture in Q2 fiscal 2023—also amid reported supply constraints and strong demand—inventory declined 18% quarter-over-quarter as the company fulfilled backlogged orders. The current inventory trajectory suggests one of two scenarios. Either demand is weaker than management claims and chips are accumulating unsold, or customers are accepting delivery without payment capability, causing inventory to convert to receivables rather than cash.

Three, The Cash Flow Signal. Once again we get a comparison to industry standards, and once again Nvidia falls way short.

Nvidia generated $14.5 billion in cash from operations during Q3 fiscal 2026 while reporting net income of $19.3 billion. The resulting 75.1% cash conversion ratio falls well below semiconductor industry standards. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world’s largest contract chip manufacturer, consistently maintains operating cash flow at 100% to 105% of net income. Advanced Micro Devices posts 97%. Even Intel, currently executing a costly turnaround strategy, maintains 91%. A 75% conversion ratio indicates working capital consumption. The specific components appear in the cash flow statement: increases in accounts receivable and inventory absorbed $11.2 billion in cash during the quarter. Meanwhile, Nvidia deployed $9.5 billion on share repurchases. This capital allocation decision merits scrutiny. A company prioritizing stock buybacks over cash collection signals confidence in reported earnings but reveals actual cash generation insufficient to support both shareholder returns and operational growth.

Four, The Circular Financing Structure. This is where we get to what looks like really dodgy accounting. I’ll simply provide the outline:

The receivables, inventory, and cash flow anomalies gain explanatory power when examined within the broader capital structure of the AI industry. What emerges is a circular financing scheme of unprecedented scale. … The total network spans $610 billion in circular commitments, according to an analysis of SEC filings, venture capital deal databases, and disclosed partnerships. The money flows in loops: Nvidia invests in AI startups, startups commit to cloud spending, cloud providers purchase Nvidia hardware, Nvidia recognizes revenue, but the cash never completes the circuit because the underlying economic activity—AI applications generating profit—remains insufficient.

The author gets to the bottom line—pretty literally—in The “Vibe Revenue” Admission. Multiple AI CEOs admit that no one is actually sure that all this funding flow is ever going to be justified. In fact, they express serious doubts:

On November 14, 2025, at the Web Summit conference in Lisbon, multiple AI company CEOs acknowledged this dynamic in public for the first time. Brian Chesky, CEO of Airbnb, stated: “There’s a lot of vibe revenue in AI. Companies are talking about billions in pipeline that may never materialize.” Vinod Khosla, venture capitalist and prominent AI investor, told the audience: “Ninety-five percent of AI startups will fail. The question is which five percent become Google.”

Wait a minute—just because a startup doesn’t fail doesn’t mean it will be the next Google. And the mention of AI startups and their failure rate takes us back to the circular financing structure, with Nvidia investing heavily in AI startups at the start of the loop.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, said: “We’re in uncharted territory. Nobody knows if this scales to AGI or hits a wall at GPT-5.” These admissions carry weight because they contradict the growth narratives supporting current valuations. OpenAI, valued at $157 billion in its most recent funding round, reported $3.7 billion in revenue for 2025 according to The Information. The company simultaneously disclosed operating expenses of $13 billion, resulting in a $9.3 billion annual cash burn. For OpenAI’s valuation to prove justified, the company must eventually generate cumulative profits exceeding $3.1 trillion at standard venture capital return multiples. A Massachusetts Institute of Technology study published in September 2025 examined 2,847 enterprise AI implementations and found that 95% failed to generate positive return on investment within two years of deployment.

The author next looks at historical parallels of massive accounting fraud—Enron, Worldcom, and Lucent. Nvidia’s anomalies don’t land it in that territory—yet. But a trend is identified that is clearly disturbing. Most disturbing is that Nvidia appears to be using the same general techniques to keep the bubble going:

Enron used Special Purpose Entities to hide debt and inflate revenue. These entities existed as legally separate companies but were economically controlled by Enron. The structure created artificial revenue through transactions with entities Enron itself funded. The xAI SPV structure mirrors this approach. Nvidia provides equity capital to an entity that exists primarily to purchase Nvidia products. The transaction appears as an arms-length sale in Nvidia’s accounting, but economically, Nvidia is funding its own revenue.

Anyone who has investigated financial fraud will recognize that, when you get past external differences, there are really only so many ways to commit fraud. In that sense, history really does repeat itself. Frauds tend to be variations on familiar themes. In this case, the circular financing structure.

At this point the author gets into some more technical forensic accounting that I can’t claim to understand, but which point to a deteriorating financial situation. He first presents his own hypothesis to explain the evidence of financial deterioration:

Forensic analysis suggests three possible explanations. First, channel incentives to move inventory, effectively discounting to distributors and cloud providers. Second, warranty reserves for potential Blackwell thermal issues that multiple sources have reported. Third, bad debt reserves for aging receivables that management has not yet disclosed at appropriate levels.

but then explains Michael Burry’s theory. Burry states that Nvidia’s depreciation rate policy is half or even less than half of industry standards. The motive for this seems clear: to prevent the fall in net income that would result from an industry standard depreciation rate.

This accounting choice may partially explain why Nvidia’s earnings exceed its cash generation by such a wide margin.

The author then cites three “sophisticated investors” who have headed toward the exit because they have come to the realization—as reported by the WSJ—that “monetization” remains at least 3-5 years away and that “current valuations” simply are not realistic. This hints at accounting revelations to come. This will likely lead to major losses, in his estimation.

He ends with a discussion of alternative AI infrastructure to the massive data centers. I leave that to readers to follow the link.