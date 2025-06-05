Remarkable news out of the White House:

“Israel Hardliners” is code language for Jewish Nationalists. We’re told that this purge has been ongoing for about a week.

He is reportedly targeting individuals known for their militaristic views on Iran and deep alignment with Israeli policy, often in ways critics say undercut broader US strategic goals. Such individuals include National Security Council officials Eric Trager, Merav Ceren, and Morgan Ortagus. The purge comes after Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar in May – a trip that notably bypassed Israel. Trump is now reportedly seeking to steer his administration toward a more diplomatic and economically driven approach in the region, with moves underway to ease sanctions on Syria and reopen negotiations with Iran. According to sources familiar with the changes, the president is looking to replace outgoing officials with voices more aligned with Vice President JD Vance’s anti-interventionist stance, in an effort to reassert White House control over West Asia policy and curb Israel’s internal influence on US decision-making.

In other words, four months into Trump 2.0, with all sorts of stuff hitting the fan, having painted himself into a corner on virtually every critical foreign policy issue, Trump is attempting a total makeover of key National Security functions and their personnel. Having learned the hard way that military threats and abortive wars on behalf of the Zionist entity have a disturbing tendency to generate blowback, he’s listening to Veep Vance and others who prioritize America’s interests. As opposed to the Israel Firsters that he populated his top NS positions with. And he’s going to pivot to diplomacy. Huh! Go figure. Four months wasted, four months ticking off most of the world, four months of identify the USA brand with Jewish Nationalist genocidal mania, four months of isolating America from the civilized world, four months of beating his head against a brick wall.

Merav Ceren’s removal drew particular attention, given her well-known ties to Israel’s military. Before her role at the NSC, she had worked with Israel’s Ministry of Defense and was closely linked to the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), a Washington think tank known for its hardline stance on Iran and vocal support for Israeli military campaigns in Lebanon. Eric Trager, another official on the chopping block, had long been vocal about his hardline views. An Iran hawk who authored critical work on Qatar and the Muslim Brotherhood, Trager held a relatively low-profile role within the NSC but symbolized the ideological faction Trump is now sidelining. Former US envoy Morgan Ortagus, who led US policy on Lebanon, sparked backlash after publicly thanking Israel for “defeating” Hezbollah during a visit to Lebanon’s presidential palace. Her aggressive push to disarm the group drew criticism from Lebanese officials and raised concerns about undermining regional diplomacy. Though she reportedly sought to take over Syria policy, the role went to Trump ally Tom Barrack. The US president reportedly aims to cut National Security Council staff by half, a move that reflects his preference for a tighter circle of loyalists over traditional policy hands, consolidating decision-making around trusted allies.

Tom Barrack is a long time Trump friend. In fact, he is said to have introduced Paul Manafort to Trump back in 2015. By ethnic background he’s a Lebanese Christian.

Why did things have to get to this point? Trump is attempting this rebranding after the Deep State and its allies have regained their footing, rather than while he still had the advantage after the inauguration.