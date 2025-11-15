It’s all connected—the wars around the world and the “trade war” to maintain Anglo-Zionist hegemony. We’re seeing signs of a possible collapse of the the Anglo-Zionist’s proxy in Ukraine. Even cautious observers like Johns Mearsheimer say they’re seeing the endgame, as the Russians appear to be finally breaking through the heavy fortifications to the open country leading to the Dnieper River. If you’re looking for an hour long discussion of the related develops in this aspect of the global war, check this video out—Petro is a former US State Department’s special assistant for policy on the Soviet Union:

Petro paints a picture of military collapse in Ukraine that is simply beyond the ability of the Anglo-Zionists to remedy. Ukraine is running out of cannon fodder—due to casualties, but also increasingly due to desertions—and Ukraine’s Anglo-Zionist backers are running out of both money and weapons. The search for the fall guy to take the blame seems to be intensifying. The corruption of the puppet Zelensky regime is the likely candidate, but don’t be fooled—that corruption, from which the Anglo-Zionist ruling classes profited immensely, was a feature in this war, not a bug.

In the meantime, a new front appears to be drawing near:

Danny Davis has an impassioned but highly rational discussion of the looming conflict in this 20 minutes video:

On Friday I heard Matt Hoh telling Judge Nap that the war flotilla in the Caribbean really only has about 2,000 Marine light infantry—nothing like what would be needed for an actual invasion. The likelihood therefore looks something like an attempt at regime change via a bombing campaign. Which seems daft—it strikes me as unlikely that Venezuela would knuckle under just to stop the bombing and accept a US appointed government. The threats have obviously not worked. Latin American opinion will boil over against America, but that doesn’t seem to be a concern for Trump—which suggests a high degree of desperation in this venture to corner strategic resources and exclude other polar powers—especially China—from the Western Hemisphere.

Again, regarding the Epstein Files, Trump is descending to a remarkable level of sheer vulgarity. The name calling directed at Rand Paul and MTG is to be expected. This, however is, well, a new low from a guy like Trump, with his past:

Now, very relevant to the Trump regime’s attempt to shape the public discourse is the fact that Trump is being backed not just by the usual suspects in the Israel Lobby who exert control over much of the “conservative” media, but—in another measure of desperation—now quite directly by the State of Israel itself—it’s all connected:

FARA Filing Shows Plans to Promote Pro-Israel Messaging at Conservative Salem Media Network A recently disclosed Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) filing has revealed that Salem Media, one of America’s largest conservative media conglomerates, may have already begun integrating paid-for Israeli government narratives across its extensive network of platforms. The arrangement, formalized through a seven-figure contract, raises significant questions about the intersection of foreign influence on an increasingly fracturing conservative media environment. Salem did not respond to The American Conservative’s request for comment. In September, the Israeli government retained Salem Media’s chief strategy officer, Brad Parscale, to advocate for Israeli interests through a $6 million financial arrangement. The contract filed with the Department of Justice explicitly outlines the “integration of narrative messaging into Salem Media Network properties and aligned distribution channels” as one of its key deliverables. Salem Media operates 82 radio stations across the United States and manages high-profile websites like Townhall and RedState that serve as influential platforms in shaping conservative discourse. Salem also hosts multiple podcasts featuring prominent voices in the conservative movement. Among those programs are The Charlie Kirk Show, The Dinesh D’Souza Podcast, The Josh Hammer Show, and The Right View with Lara Trump. …

Expect these Salem linked platforms to reflexively defend all Anglo-Zionist war initiatives—most do already—but also to try to shape all discourse surrounding Trump. Especially the Epstein issue. In that regard I’ll repeat—my main interest in Epstein is his tie in to the Mossad, CIA, and MI6.

Related, this is what’s fueling much of these deperation measures:

Young MAGA Is Souring on Israel Questions about the “special relationship” are going to continue dogging Republicans at public events.

Now, turning to the economic front—I’m not an economist, not any sort of financial expert. So I’ll just say that what I’m seeing is concern over liquidity and the crowding out effect of the AI Bubble—crowding out funding for the rest of the economy. All the liquidity is being sucked up by government debt financing and the Big Tech/AI sector, while the rest of the economy is starved for capital. See what you think. The really big picture here is that of the Anglo-Zionists seeking to maintain their grip on empire, which was based in the colonial era.

Danielle DiMartino Booth @DiMartinoBooth￼￼￼ Quote￼ EndGame Macro @onechancefreedm The Fed Just Checked the Brakes If this story is right, it’s the clearest tell yet that the Fed knows the plumbing is getting tight and is trying to fix the umbrella before it rains. The standing repo facility (SRF) is supposed to be the fire extinguisher on the wall so if funding gets tight, dealers hand the Fed Treasuries, get cash overnight at a known rate, and repo markets calm down. The fact that New York Fed felt the need to call the big banks in and ask, “Why aren’t you using this thing, even when market rates trade above it?” tells you two things at once: They’re Seeing Real Strain Under The Surface You don’t convene that meeting if everything is perfectly “ample.” Between QT about to end, a big TGA, heavy Treasury issuance, and RRP nearly empty, reserves are a lot thinner than the headline balance sheet makes it look. The recent pops in SOFR and episodes where private repo traded above the SRF rate are exactly the kind of signals that would make them nervous about a 2019 style funding spike. They’re Worried The Safety Valve Won’t Actually Be Used In An Accident … So My Read Is This This meeting is less about announcing a new problem and more about the Fed admitting to itself that we’re at the edge of the ample reserves zone. They’re trying to destigmatize the SRF, understand what would make dealers actually use it, and buy insurance against the combination of a high TGA, low RRP, and continued issuance colliding with some random shock. … This is a sign we’re close enough to the edge that the Fed is double checking the brakes. Liquidity can still look fine day to day, but in a late cycle setup like this, even small shocks hit harder than they did a year ago.

So, leading into Sean Foo and the crowding out effect, keep in mind Trump’s recent dinner meeting with Wall Street magnates. Trump needs to keep the AI Bubble inflated so he can point to the stock market and say we’re all doing better than ever before.

Edward Dowd @DowdEdward￼ Fed trying to figure out if we need a rate cut in December…￼￼ Quote￼ Kalshi @Kalshi JUST IN: 600+ large US companies have gone bankrupt this year, highest rate in 15 years

BTW, card board production has cratered. Lower demand for shipping boxes.

Mass Bankruptcies Sweep U.S. Economy, Yellen Blasts Trump, Panic Over China Gold Buying The US economy is splitting apart. We have said this multiple times over the last few months. Main Street is collapsing while the tech bros in Silicon Valley are sucking up all the money. This is hardly sustainable. You cannot have one sector drawing in all the money and all the talent forever when the rest of the economy gets hollowed out. This is the real de-industrialization of America. Yes, China and Asia have been grabbing global market share in industries, but within the US itself there’s a big bifurcation of winners and losers. Large companies themselves are collapsing. In 2025 large bankruptcies hit a record count of 655. This is the highest number in 15 years. Since 2022, it’s a doubling of bankruptcies. By the end of December we’ll probably hit a total of 700 companies going under. The effects of the tariffs are finally catching up. Now, bankruptcies are normal. Companies come and go. They rise and they fall. But this record collapse is very unusual. It signals the extreme dependence the US economy now has on a single industry which is technology. The devil is in the details. The majority of the bankruptcies comes from industrials. Nearly 100 big industrial companies folded. Well, what do you expect when you have copper and steel tariffs at over 25%? The US is still de-industrializing despite the promise of tariffs. Factories are still closing down in record numbers. Next up are consumer discretionary at 80 bankruptcies. You throw in consumer staples, you have nearly 110. People are broke. Consumers are cutting back and whatever spending power they had is evaporating thanks to the trade war. Throughout history, trade wars have always backfired--more often than not, it hits the aggressor much harder than they expect. Within the US itself, the AI mega trend is going to siphon a lot of money out of other sectors. Believe it or not, there’s only a limited amount of capital available. Every dollar that goes into all those data centers is funds denied to other industries. But to maintain the bubble and to win the AI race, the US is doubling down on building more data centers. We are entering a dystopian future. According to JP Morgan, the AI boom will see a record $1.8 trillion in bond issuance next year. This is insane, because the Mag 7 is already spending well over $600 billion annually in [KPEX?] investments, and now it’s only going to triple. If tech companies are going to drain nearly $2 trillion from the markets, there’s going to be a crowding out effect. The only way for non- tech companies to get money is to borrow at even higher interest rates. So, instead of borrowing at 6% to 7%, industrials now have to borrow at 8% or even 10% on their bonds. They aren’t just competing with the US treasury. They’re competing with Big Tech and AI companies as well. Now Dalio explains it perfectly. If this continues, US corporations will be caught in a doom loop cycle like the government. New debt will be needed to service the existing debt: Dalio: We’re going to very soon get to the position that you need debt to pay the debt. Think about it this way. Q: That’s crazy, Ray! Dalio: Okay, trillion dollars in interest. $9 trillion of debt that’s coming due. So you have to sell that again. That’s $10 trillion plus $2 trillion of new borrowing. That’s $12 trillion that you have to sell in terms of the markets. Is there a solution to exit this trap? That’s what Bessent and Trump are trying to do. The plan is to slam down interest rates on the short end. So, one month to one-year bonds will get less expensive to issue. The Treasury will then shift their borrowing to the short end of the curve and that releases pressure on the longer end, like the 10-year rates. It’s the 10 year that really controls the real economy. We are seeing this desperation play out. The 12 month is at 3.7%, the 10-year is at 4.2%. This is financial engineering, but it’s not going fast enough. No matter how you try to manhandle the Fed to cut, it’s the market that sets the real interest rate. The $1.8 trillion AI borrowing tsunami is going to keep borrowing costs elevated. In other words, we can expect even more bankruptcies across the board. Maybe not for AI just yet, but definitely for industrials and consumer brands. The tariffs are crushing consumption while getting access to capital is much harder. We have to refer back to the JPM AI report. It tells us the scale of this credit squeeze that’s coming. Big tech hyperscalers, those that are aggressively building out all those data centers, have to borrow a ton of money going forward. Behold this funding mess. Hyperscalers are generating $700 billion of cash flow annually, and that’s money on hand. They are reinvesting $500 billion back into KPEX, but they also have to plow in $250 billion in R&D as well, to maintain dominance. In essence, they are cash flow negative. In order to keep the music playing, they have to keep borrowing money from investors, domestic and foreign. And this amount will only grow bigger. A dollar today will be $1.20 tomorrow to keep this bubble growing. But this is the tragedy of it all. Other sectors of the economy will starve. So don’t be surprised if more retail outlets close down. ... This is the real de-industrialization crisis in America. The numbers simply don’t lie. Since Liberation Day in April, US manufacturing is tumbling. From then till August, 42,000 jobs have been lost. And once we get new data, you’ll probably exceed 50k easily. This is just from the tariffs and higher costs. Going into 2026, funding will get even harder and manufacturing will get squeezed out. It’s the perfect storm, engineered by the administration. Trump is trying to juggle too many things at once. He wants to rebuild US supply chains. He wants to win the AI race. He wants to bring back US industries. He also wants to protect the dollar. And he wants to contain China. Sooner or later, this juggling act will collapse. There’s only so much money you can borrow from the world. Even Janet Yellen is now blasting Trump, saying that Trump’s policies are undermining the entire US economy. This is wow, because if you manage to make Yellen look like a hero, you really did manage to screw things up. She played a key role in the Russian sanctions. She also went after China for export over-capacity, and we all know how those debacles played out. Not very good at all. But I want to focus on two parts of her arguments against Trump. Weirdly enough, Yellen makes some sense here. It’s only after you leave Washington where you regain some sanity. She agrees that the AI investment boom is papering over real economic risk, and the big one is the threat to US universities. If Trump denies hundreds of billions to them, research projects would immediately stall. Then the exodus of scientists and researchers will accelerate. And where will they go? Chances are they will go to China. We are witnessing a reverse brain drain thanks to the flow of money. All the focus on US AI is crowding out federal funding as well. Where do you think the tariff revenue is going? Really something to think about.

Hint: It’s not coming back to consumers, the little people, who are paying the tariffs. And it’s not going to reindustrialize America.

Yellen also slammed Trump on tariff policy--from tariffs on Brazil to spiking business uncertainty. But she also confirmed that de-dollarization is happening. This is an indirect shot at Scott Bessent. Despite Bessent’s claim of a stronger dollar, in reality, it’s actually going down [?]. “You’re seeing, if not outright disinvestment from the United States, more hedging of dollar denominated investments.” In simple terms, Yellen admits the dumping of US assets. Not only that, trust in the dollar strength is compromised. Investors are protecting themselves from a dollar collapse, so they are betting against the reserve currency as well. This doesn’t bode well for the future of the dollar, especially if the tariffs continue. The tech bubble and AI spending is still helping to hold things up for now. Should the bubble pop, suddenly the demand for dollars would dry up. The final bastion of US growth would grind to a halt. The strength of the dollar is still trading above its long-term average. Yes, the tariff war has tumbled 10% from the peak for the dollar, but we have not even reached normal levels yet. The demand for dollars is still being propped up by global investors still on the AI hype train. China, for example, sees the disaster coming for the dollar. For one, there’s no point for them to hold on to their dollar holdings anymore. Yes, there is the threat of confiscation. Secondly, the basement is on the horizon and now we have the West realizing that China is buying gold like there’s no tomorrow. China’s secretive gold purchases help fuel the record rally. Now this is something we have known for a long time. It doesn’t take a genius to figure this one out, but the numbers are still staggering. Major banks are beginning to speculate just how much gold China is draining away from the West. China buys their own domestic gold production, but they are also buying a ton of supply from the UK and Switzerland as well. This is coming at a time when the RMB is rising in value. That means Chinese imports of commodities, including gold, become cheaper. So, of course, Beijing is going to take advantage of this. “China’s unreported gold buying could be 10 times more than the official figures,” according to SocGen. “This year alone China’s total purchases could total 250 tons.” That is a colossal amount and it coincides with the big drop in their US bond holdings. China might have accounted for a third of global central bank demand. The Chinese have many avenues to acquire the gold. They can buy the gold through their central bank, the PBOC, their sovereign wealth fund, the CIC. There’s also the Chinese military that can stockpile gold. Official figures put Chinese gold at 2,300 tons, but that is probably not the real figure. It’s most definitely more than the US holdings of 8,100 tons. Beijing is just biding their time here. China also doesn’t want to move the markets. Back when Gordon Brown told the world that the UK would dump their holdings, it smashed down the prices. The British sold their gold at less than $300 an ounce--which, to be honest, is a real travesty. And because of this, we shouldn’t expect China to be transparent about their buying. They don’t want to alarm Washington, and they definitely don’t want to front run the markets and push prices up either. Chinese buying will always be opaque. However, what’s clear is the overall trend of gold in central banks. And let’s burn this chart into our brains. Central bank holdings have officially exceeded their treasury holdings. We are heading back to the Bretton Woods era where gold made up the majority. In 2025 gold accounts for 24% of global central bank reserves. US bonds are only at 23%. That doesn’t mean countries are not buying more US bonds--just that their buying is slowing down dramatically. So the storm clouds are building. Everything in the US, including dollar demand, now depends on this ridiculous AI bubble. Even gold demand depends on it as well. Should Trump make a misstep or China wins the race, this Jenga economy could tumble, the dollar strength would collapse as well, and gold demand will probably shoot through the roof. We are in a clown economy today. Everything is interconnected and not in a good way. So, brace for impact, guys. This ride is going to be a wild one.

