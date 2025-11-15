Meaning In History

Manul
3h

The ridicule of Massie is the lowest of low and could only be uttered by a man with a deeply depraved heart.

Massie was married to one woman for 31 years. He marries another 16 months after she dies. There is absolutely nothing weird about this. Men with good marriages will often remarry rather quickly after the death of their spouse.

Trump has been married three times and divorced twice with multiple allegations of infidelity.

Who is the “LOSER”?

The losers are all the magatards who are cheering on this nonsensical post.

The midterms are going to be difficult for the Rs. When they lose the House, there will be serial impeachments. Massie and MTG will still be there for the impeachment votes and they may vote PRESENT.

marku52
2h

KPEX is probably CAPEX, capital expenditures..

Astonishing to me how low Trump has sunken (the hits on MTG and Massie). He must be panicking. He had a really bad week Epstein stuff starting to come out, his promise breaking interview where he green lit more H1bs, MTG proposing a ban on them. My X feed was overflowing with people furious about that one. I think that will be a big issue in the mids--terrible economy, high unemployment, and all the big cos laying off and hiring foreign.

