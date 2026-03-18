It’s a busy day for us today, but it appears that we face serious escalation in the Anglo-Zionist war on the world. USraeli air forces have struck at Iranian natural gas infrastructure.

Israeli official: The attack on the gas facility in Bushehr was carried out in coordination with the United States.

There have been multiple claims over the last few days that the Houthis will once again shut down the Red Sea for through ship traffic. What’s the meaning of the USraeli escalations that look to trigger an energy crisis beyond what even now exists? The gambit appears to be a desperate one: By triggering a world energy and economic crisis the Jewish Nationalists and their proxies hope to induce a world crusade against BRICS, focusing on Iran first—blackmail being a traditional Jewish National tactic.

Iran has now issued evacuation orders for all energy facilities along the Gulf in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE. In other words, Iran is planning to target those facilities. That means that even if the Strait of Hormuz were reopened in the near future, energy flow from the Gulf region would be seriously impaired—probably for months at a minimum. The Anglo-Zionists are walking into this with their eyes wide open—they know exactly what they’re doing:

Patricia Marins @pati_marins64 50m￼ The U.S. and Israel have begun bombing Iran’s gas infrastructure. The strike on the Bushehr facility today represents an intensification of existing coalition tactics, pursuing two main goals: First, to cripple the power grid. Since the South Pars fields, which were hit, account for 70–75% of Iran’s natural gas production, and nearly 80% of the country’s electrical grid is gas-fired, these strikes directly threaten national energy security. Second, the U.S. and Israel anticipate that Iranian retaliation will target infrastructure in Gulf countries. This is a calculated move to further strain relations between Iran and the GCC, effectively dismantling any remaining hopes of regional neutrality as these countries are drawn into the conflict.

Clash Report @clashreport 55m BREAKING: Iran has issued an urgent warning calling for the evacuation of petrochemical facilities in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

This seems prudent:

Walter Bloomberg @DeItaone 42m￼ *GULF PRODUCERS EVACUATE MULTIPLE SITES AFTER IRAN WARNINGS

War Monitor @WarMonitors 1h ￼#BREAKING Iran’s Revolutionary Guards are now issuing evacuation warnings for the refineries in Haifa as well.

But, as we’ve all been learning, oil and gas aren’t the only critical exports from the Persian Gulf. We’ve learned that the region is a critical source for urea, used in fertilizers. A shutoff of urea threatens world agricultural production. Qatar has shut down much of its energy production, and a further blowback involves the shutdown of Qatari helium production. We’ve previously written at some length of the importance of helium for many industrial processes—here and here and here. Here’s a shorter version. Qatar provides fully 1/3 of the world’s helium, while the US provides even more. Helium is critical for the production of semiconductors, so think: Taiwan. This will probably impact China, possibly forcing China to turn to the US for helium, but it will heavily impact US allies as well:

Global Markets Investor @GlobalMktObserv￼ ￼The Iran War is putting the semiconductor industry on high alert: The shutdown of Qatar’s Ras Laffan facility, the world’s largest LNG export plant, has knocked out ~33% of global helium supply, as helium is a byproduct of natural gas processing. With the facility offline, the global market is losing ~5.2 million cubic meters per month, while there is almost no spare capacity as helium must reach end users within ~45 days before it evaporates. As a result, Helium spot prices have risen over +100% since the Iran War began. … If the disruption lasts 60 to 90 days, prices could surge another +50%, potentially exceeding $2,000 per thousand cubic feet, according to AKAP Energy. Helium is essential for semiconductor manufacturing, MRI machines, fiber optics, and space exploration, with no viable substitutes, meaning higher helium prices will directly raise the cost of making every chip in the world. Chipmakers hold ~6 months of inventory, but Samsung and SK Hynix are already scrambling to find alternative sources, with 64% of South Korean helium imports coming from Qatar alone. The Iran War is sending shockwaves well beyond the energy market.

Members of Congress are scrambling to profit from these developments:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 4h￼ House Intelligence Committee is shorting Trump’s Middle East policy. I guess in a sense they are also taking a position against the Whale of Hormuz who is shorting oil futures on Mondays. ￼￼ Quote￼ Quiver Quantitative @QuiverQuant· 14h JUST IN: Representative Josh Gottheimer just filed new stock trades. He filed his first ever purchase of Exxon, $XOM.

Military developments. Remember how Iran’s navy was at the bottom of the ocean. Perhaps some elements of the Iranian navy are cruising sub-surface. It has been notable that there has been no mention of Iran’s highly capable submarine fleet—until yesterday:

Armchair Warlord @ArmchairW￼ The Chinese released imagery yesterday to the effect that the USS Abraham Lincoln had retreated well south of the Arabian Peninsula from its previous station some 350km from the Iranian coast, this after CENTCOM reported engaging an “Iranian vessel” that approached the carrier.￼ At this point the carrier is operating at drastically reduced effectiveness, with any strike aircraft launched requiring midair refueling to strike even coastal targets in Iran and running at a glacial sortie rate. It’s an equivalent range to land-based strike aircraft staging from Jordan or Israel - using worse midair refueling equipment. …

And re drones. Remember also how Russia was mocked for using Iranian drones? Russia is returning Iran’s favor. Readers may have noticed how effective Iran’s drones have been: