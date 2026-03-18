Meaning In History

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Marvin Gardens2's avatar
Marvin Gardens2
18m

Israel has 6 desalinization plants.

Iran could destroy all in an hour - rendering Israel unlivable

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Clyde Griffith's avatar
Clyde Griffith
23m

Lawmakers press SOUTHCOM on Hegseth’s ‘no quarter’ rhetoric

Gen. Francis Donovan repeated what others have said: that he wouldn’t follow an unlawful order.

https://www.defenseone.com/threats/2026/03/lawmaker-presses-southcom-hegseths-no-quarter-rhetoric/412188/?oref=defenseone_today_nl&utm_source=Sailthru&utm

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