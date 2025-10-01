Meaning In History

Mark Wauck
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene￼ @RepMTG

All social media influencers being paid by the Israeli government or ANY foreign government to promote a foreign country and a foreign country’s interests, must register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) under the DOJ.

“Foreign governments routinely engage in efforts to influence our domestic and foreign policies, legislation, democratic processes, and public opinion. These governments sometimes exert this influence by employing lobbyists, public relations professionals, prominent business people, or former U.S. government officials on their behalf. Such efforts are legal—if they are transparent. Originally enacted in 1938, the Foreign Agents Registration Act—known as FARA—helps the American people and their elected officials understand who is really behind such influence activity. The statute requires persons working on behalf of foreign governments or other foreign principals (including Americans) to disclose their relationships to foreign principals and information about their activities. Agents who fail to register are violating federal law, and they can be prosecuted if their failure is deliberate.”

Saying this is not antisemitic or hateful to any people group or foreign country.

It’s the law.

Mark Wauck
6h

Glenn Diesen @Glenn_Diesen

Sep 27￼

Trump is sending the military into "War ravaged Portland"...

Trump is begging for a judicial slapdown.

Hegseth today said we need to be able to win "all the wars we choose". Who's this "we"?

