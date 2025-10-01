I can’t believe I’m doing this, but …
America has no Ukraine Plan B except more war
US foreign policy establishment blindly intent on beating Russia on the battlefield and crushing its economy. Neither will happen
Somewhere last weekend a few dozen former Cabinet members, senior military officers, academics and think tank analysts met to evaluate the world military situation.
I can say that I haven’t been so scared since the fall of 1983, ... That was the peak of the Cold War and the too-realistic Able Archer 83 exercise nearly set off a nuclear war.
Now, the US foreign policy establishment has staked its credibility on humiliating Russia by pushing NATO’s borders to within a few hundred kilometers of Moscow, while crushing Moscow’s economy through sanctions.
The next two brief paragraphs explain my position—in reverse. Readers will be aware that I have long maintained that a “ceasefire” would be a defeat for Russia—which is why it will never happen. The flip side of that is that a negotiated actual settlement would necessarily be a triumph for Russia and unacceptable to Globalist in DC and elsewhere. This is why Trump keeps trying to con Putin into a ceasefire—not gonna happen. And that means that, in one form or another, the war on Russia will continue until American defeat has to be acknowledged openly.
Remarkably, not a word was said about a possible negotiated solution to the conflict. ...
Russia would emerge triumphant and American assets in Western Europe would be degraded. The impact on America’s world standing would be devastating: As several attendees observed, Taiwan is watching carefully to see what happens to American proxies.
…
No one disputed the data I presented. And no one believed that Russia is taking 25,000 casualties a month. Facts weren’t the issue: The assembled dignitaries, a representative sampling of the foreign policy establishment’s intellectual and executive leadership, simply couldn’t imagine a world in which America no longer gave the orders.
They are accustomed to running things and they will gamble the world away to keep their position.
It’s morally bankrupt. No surprise there, because these people are the architects of dissolution—the dissolution of Western civilization.
Patarames has an interesting take on what to expect from the next Anglo-Zionist attack on Iran. FWIW, YMMV:
Patarames @Pataramesh
4h￼
If Israel starts a 2nd aggression against Iran;
￼Iran￼ will have a pretty stable regional & international legitimization to force Israel￼ into a destructive attrition war
- Too low paced for a direct ￼American involvement
- Too many legit reasons from the past to stop
￼Iran can take punishment, the firepower Israel is able to generate
But just 5-10 random-timed ballistic missiles per day over months would be unbearable for ￼Israel
Quite the sweetspot for Iran, given that it needs a pressure tool to stop the ￼US-EU￼ total economic war
Lastly, on the US home front:
Israel Paying US Social Media Influencers $7,000 Per Post As Right-Wing Support Craters
Following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s meeting in New York on Friday with a group of pro-Israel influencers, we learn that Israel is likely paying them a whopping $7,000 per pro-Israel social-media post in a desperate drive to bolster plummeting support of Israel among America’s young conservatives.
That’s the conclusion of Responsible Statecraft’s Nick Cleveland-Stout, based on analysis of a disclosure filed with the US Department of Justice as required by the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). While pro-Israel lobbying heavyweight AIPAC is notoriously exempt from FARA registration, the social media operation comes under the transparency law’s provisions because Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is paying for it.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene￼ @RepMTG
￼
All social media influencers being paid by the Israeli government or ANY foreign government to promote a foreign country and a foreign country’s interests, must register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) under the DOJ.
“Foreign governments routinely engage in efforts to influence our domestic and foreign policies, legislation, democratic processes, and public opinion. These governments sometimes exert this influence by employing lobbyists, public relations professionals, prominent business people, or former U.S. government officials on their behalf. Such efforts are legal—if they are transparent. Originally enacted in 1938, the Foreign Agents Registration Act—known as FARA—helps the American people and their elected officials understand who is really behind such influence activity. The statute requires persons working on behalf of foreign governments or other foreign principals (including Americans) to disclose their relationships to foreign principals and information about their activities. Agents who fail to register are violating federal law, and they can be prosecuted if their failure is deliberate.”
Saying this is not antisemitic or hateful to any people group or foreign country.
It’s the law.
Glenn Diesen @Glenn_Diesen
·
Sep 27￼
Trump is sending the military into "War ravaged Portland"...
Trump is begging for a judicial slapdown.
Hegseth today said we need to be able to win "all the wars we choose". Who's this "we"?