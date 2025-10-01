I can’t believe I’m doing this, but …

America has no Ukraine Plan B except more war US foreign policy establishment blindly intent on beating Russia on the battlefield and crushing its economy. Neither will happen Somewhere last weekend a few dozen former Cabinet members, senior military officers, academics and think tank analysts met to evaluate the world military situation. I can say that I haven’t been so scared since the fall of 1983, ... That was the peak of the Cold War and the too-realistic Able Archer 83 exercise nearly set off a nuclear war. Now, the US foreign policy establishment has staked its credibility on humiliating Russia by pushing NATO’s borders to within a few hundred kilometers of Moscow, while crushing Moscow’s economy through sanctions.

The next two brief paragraphs explain my position—in reverse. Readers will be aware that I have long maintained that a “ceasefire” would be a defeat for Russia—which is why it will never happen. The flip side of that is that a negotiated actual settlement would necessarily be a triumph for Russia and unacceptable to Globalist in DC and elsewhere. This is why Trump keeps trying to con Putin into a ceasefire—not gonna happen. And that means that, in one form or another, the war on Russia will continue until American defeat has to be acknowledged openly.

Remarkably, not a word was said about a possible negotiated solution to the conflict. ... Russia would emerge triumphant and American assets in Western Europe would be degraded. The impact on America’s world standing would be devastating: As several attendees observed, Taiwan is watching carefully to see what happens to American proxies. … No one disputed the data I presented. And no one believed that Russia is taking 25,000 casualties a month. Facts weren’t the issue: The assembled dignitaries, a representative sampling of the foreign policy establishment’s intellectual and executive leadership, simply couldn’t imagine a world in which America no longer gave the orders. They are accustomed to running things and they will gamble the world away to keep their position.

It’s morally bankrupt. No surprise there, because these people are the architects of dissolution—the dissolution of Western civilization.

Patarames has an interesting take on what to expect from the next Anglo-Zionist attack on Iran. FWIW, YMMV:

Patarames @Pataramesh 4h￼ If Israel starts a 2nd aggression against Iran; ￼Iran￼ will have a pretty stable regional & international legitimization to force Israel￼ into a destructive attrition war - Too low paced for a direct ￼American involvement - Too many legit reasons from the past to stop ￼Iran can take punishment, the firepower Israel is able to generate But just 5-10 random-timed ballistic missiles per day over months would be unbearable for ￼Israel Quite the sweetspot for Iran, given that it needs a pressure tool to stop the ￼US-EU￼ total economic war

Lastly, on the US home front: