Before we get into the economic story, here’s what’s going on tonight.

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 3h￼ BREAKING: Trump has ordered US CENTCOM to open “the gates of hell” upon Iran after US casualties in Jordan, US officials tell NPR. Another US official tells CBS News tonight’s US attacks will be much more extensive and larger than previous nights. . The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 2h￼ BREAKING: Iranian ballistic missiles have adapted to US air defenses, firing at extremely high speeds and maneuvering as they streak back toward Earth, with US officials saying Iran is getting targeting help from China and/or Russia due to the unusually high precision and sensitive targets, per WSJ. These are the missiles that struck the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan overnight, killing at least 2 US service members CENTCOM confirmed earlier tonight.

High precision, sensitive targets, US casualties … Trump is getting a serious bloody nose. It turns out that Mac’s numbers have been confirmed—14 dead, 370 wounded. So far.

OSINTdefender @sentdefender 34m U.S. Airstrikes are now being reported in nearly every major Iranian province adjacent to the Strait of Hormuz and Arabian Gulf. Retaliatory Iranian strikes are to be expected in the near term. Brandon Weichert @WeTheBrandon 1h￼ Is the US rushing F-16CJ Wild Weasel jets from Germany to the Middle East? These are specialized SEAD aircraft designed to suppress enemy air defenses. This strongly signals a major campaign is coming — likely strikes on protected energy infrastructure or even Pickaxe Mountain in Iran. Big things are brewing. (None of them good). Brandon Weichert @WeTheBrandon 1h￼ At this rate, I’d not be surprised if Trump is lunatic enough to drop a B61 [nuke] or two on Pickaxe Mountain soon. Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal 10h ￼￼ Top Trump official Dan Scavino just dropped a hint of what might be heading Iran’s way soon

Imagine what Iran’s reaction will be if Trump drops nukes? Oh, and how about Russia and China? That would green light their use of nukes. Madness.

OK, we move on. I’m providing a partial transcript of Nima talking with economist Steve Hanke:

Prof. Steve Hanke: Strike Hits Kuwait Power & Water Plant - Critical Infrastructure Comes Under Fire The strait is closed. Period. And that means that the oil market aspect has to come into play, and this is just driving oil prices up. Of course they went up a lot last week after they started this bombing campaign. Oil prices are up very sharply and refined products are even up more sharply. And of course the cushion we’ve been using, you have two flows that come into the in into the final, shall we say, picture for for the market? ... So the man-made inventory [as opposed to in-ground reserves] has been drawn down to a very low level--we’re talking just about crude oil now. And you can see that because ... the spot price is up here higher than the futures price. ... That means that the inventories are very low and people are willing to pay a premium for current delivery rather than delivery into the future. So ... we know that the inventories are very low and that’s starting to be priced in pretty heavily in the oil market right now. It’s priced even more in the refined products like gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel because they’re in even shorter supply. So why would you be cutting off crude oil with these attacks and driving the price up ... when you’ve already got shortages and low inventories? It doesn’t make any sense. ... from the military point of view, ... it’s very clear this isn’t going to accomplish anything, because Iran will actually probably have a greater strangle hold on the strait than it had in the past. And we’re only talking about one strait. Let’s go over to the Houthis in the Red Sea. So the US is playing with fire in a losing situation. They’re clearly going to lose. So you ask yourself, Why is this happening? And my conjecture is that they’re getting instructions from Israel to keep this thing going.

To be clear, I disagree with Hanke on this. I don’t buy the idea that the Anglo-Zionist Empire is run from Tel Aviv. It’s basically run from the City of London. I don’t mean to diminish the importance of the role Netanyahu plays in influencing US politics and politicians, but he’s not at the top of the Anglo-Zionist food chain—nor is Trump, of course.

And we know Netanyahu, by the way, is going to be coming to Washington or the United States very soon in the next few days to to pump Trump up some more. And very interesting, by the way, Israel, if you read the press, Israel has disappeared. It is not in the Western press. Israel doesn’t exist. But, in fact, Israel, I think, is calling virtually all the shots. The only player that has any logic behind their objective, which is a bad objective, I think, would be Israel. They want to destroy Iran. And they want to wipe it off the face of the earth. So, that’s for them having the United States keep pounding away, even though they’re involved in things that are probably war crimes. Of course, that doesn’t make any difference to Israel. Look, at what Israel is doing in Gaza and Lebanon every day. That, by the way, that’s not reported either in the Western press. So, the first scenario, if you were worried about free transit through the strait and everything, you would have never started the war in the first place. As far as the ideological aspect goes--there is some of that because of the [Iranian] revolution and that that that is part of history. This has been built up over the years after the revolution. they got rid of the Shah, who was the US and British man on the throne. The [Western] propaganda is that the Iranians were bad. The [Islamic] regime was the bad guys. Okay. So that is an aspect. But I think a third scenario that no one really talks about is--this is a war of religion. That’s what’s going on. So, it has much broader implications than just Iran and the Iranian regime. You’re talking about the Muslim world here and a religious state, the Jewish state, Israel, is leading the charge. And we know very well what they have in mind. Greater Israel. We know what that is. It’s no longer a secret. People understand what the idea is behind that. ... One big overlay which no one talks about, by the way, is religion. This is a religious war and, as you know, historically religious wars they don’t fade away very fast. So why is the US engaged in a religious war in the Middle East? I would ask the president that. Nima: I think the current situation with the war is amazing for Israel because my understanding of the policy of Israel in the region for two decades at least is the policy of chaos--fomenting chaos [to keep the region weak and divided and subject to domination by Jewish Nationalists]. ... I don’t see how the Israeli objective of fomenting chaos helps the United States because, after all, if the global economy is important for the United States then what Israel wants is totally against what the United States should want from West Asia. Basically, the US should want something that contributes to the prosperity of its economy. That means that you have to have some sort of calm and stability--in the region which is totally against what Israel wants in the region. Nima: I want to zoom out a little bit about the way that the United States understands the West Asia and their people there there is a counterargument to what we’ve discussed so far. One of them is that maybe the United States wants this sort of chaos. Maybe the United States wants to dominate West Asia ... What is your understanding of that? Do [the Anglo-Zionists] really believe that this military operation would bring that sort of dominance or are there other alternatives ways they see the situation in the West? They see it. It goes back back to imperial thinking and colonial thinking, but it’s who’s who is in control of the resources.

At this point Hanke gets into a discussion of the the dynamics of Globalized versus Deglobalized world economies. I’ll provide my version.

In a globalized economy national borders are relatively stable and respected. Goods flow freely, with the result that inventories can be maintained at low levels because they can be readily replenished. We’ve inhabited this type of world order for most of our lives, but push came to shove when Trump went to war on Iran. Many countries were caught with their pants down—meaning, they had no meaningful reserve inventories of critical goods, like oil, fertilizers, sulfuric acid, whatever.

The fly in the ointment of the type of pseudo global economy we inhabited until recently was that the US had rigged the system to control it, through the petrodollar system (King Dollar). This forced the rest of the world to finance America living the way it wanted to become accustomed to. This system, while facilitating global trade and a pseudo globalist world order, led to a system of neocolonialism in which the the US was able to dominate and extract wealth through the threat of economic/military sanctions. And that ultimately led to the US running up $40T in debt while beggaring the Great American Middle Class. That global order could have worked out if the West had been willing to abide by international law rather than instituting their self dealing Rules Based Order for self enrichment, but that’s water over the dam.

Enter Donald Trump and his concept of MAGA. As I’ve repeatedly explained, the genius of MAGA as a political slogan is that Trump never really had to explain what it meant because everyone thought they knew what it meant—everyone filled in the blanks for themselves. OK, Trump did explain that all of our problems were the results of foreigners taking advantage of our good natures, a theme he returned to this past week with false claims of China somehow—it was never made clear how—corrupting our elections. Which have always been corrupt since pretty much the beginning.

MAGA, it turns out, means deglobalizing the economy. In a deglobalized economy the dynamic works out to be that every nation needs to build up their critical inventories of whatever it is that they need. Because otherwise another hostile nation or some accident of nature or of human agency might cut that nation off. One way to do that is to buy up the needed inventory. Another way is to acquire resources through military conquest—think, the late 19th century rush for colonies around the world by the Western powers or the War on Terror for Oil. Or, if you prefer, think Greenland, Venezuela, Iran. Another version is the financial rip off of debt and “development” and regime change via endless coups, to get resources on the cheap.

And then China and Russia dreamed up BRICS and the notion of fair dealing. Iran, which had ejected the neocolonialist CIA/MI6 regime of the Shah, was more than willing to join that bandwagon. Trump is attempting to maintain the old pseudo-global order by military force. I think that attempt is doomed to fail, but it won’t be pretty.