Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
7h

Daniel Davis Deep Dive @DanielLDavis1

59m￼

Trump Has No Strategy on Iran; Just"More Strikes" ￼

America is launching wave after wave of strikes in the Iran war — but the real danger isn’t the number of missiles. It’s the total collapse of strategy, law, and morality behind them.

Reply
Share
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
7h

Daniel Davis Deep Dive @DanielLDavis1

2h￼

Last time Central Command released an announcement like this, the predictable Iranian counterattack cost the lives of at least 2 Americans.

Who can say what the response will b this time, but u can b sure there will be a strong counter punch thrown, and it too will b costly for us.

…and the SoH will remain in Iranian hands.

Reply
Share
1 reply
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture