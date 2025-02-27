This seems to be the story throughout Europe, but of course the fact that Germany is in crisis is more important than most of the rest. Right now, the story is that two parties that lost significant voter share will form a government while excluding the parties that gained share—especially massively among the under forty five demographic. And the would be rulers already appear to be double crossing the populace before a government is even formed. Wild.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk The Germans seem to think they can magic a military into existence with spending. But German youth are voting against the establishment parties who are hated. They can build a few Leopards if they want. They won’t get recruits.

Re: conscription in Germany. Not only would this very likely radicalise the young it would also massively increase pressures from labour shortages which, together with increased spending, would result in inflation.

Chris @Chris_Somewhere Replying to @philippilk I'm guessing they are serious about their plans for conscription, but they don't seem to understand the amount of resistance that it will get.

In this next tweet, Die Linke is the radical Left in Germany—they were the top vote getters in the 18-24 demographic and are anti-war.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk Die Linke will vote against @_FriedrichMerz’s scary neo-Kaiserist militarism. Only way to ensure Europe is secure is to engage all partners - including Russia - on a new security architecture, rebuild the European economy and gradually bulk up European militaries defensively.

AfD was the top vote getter in the 25-45 demographic and is also anti-war.

Collingwood ￼@admcollingwood￼ Given it seems AfD and Linke have enough seats to block any change to the constitutional debt break, this means €200bln in spending cuts elsewhere or tax increases. How well will that go down when AfD has a simpler solution: make peace with Russia.

So … The over 45 cohort will conscript younger Germans into the armed forces while immigrants fill the job openings? Is there a punchline? This can’t be for real—except this is the country that smiled while the US blew up their gas lifeline to Russia.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk So, Kaiser @_FriedrichMerz went into the election with a pledge to reduce immigration but now his neo-Kaiserist party is discussing conscription which would require much higher rates of immigration because there are already labour shortages. The Kaiser is boxed in!

RadioGenoa @RadioGenoa￼ CDU leader Friedrich Merz before and after the elections. How can the Germans not rebel against this miserable liar?

What this tweet is referring to are Merz’s pre-election statements that he would close the German borders to illegal immigration. Immediately after the election he is stating that “nobody” is talking about closing the borders.