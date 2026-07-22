Meaning In History

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Mimi Alberu's avatar
Mimi Alberu
4h

I'm just fervently hoping Iran will wipe out the tankers parked at Ben Gurion.

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Alex's avatar
Alex
3h

I'm one of those in the comments who's been concerned about the use of nuclear weapons for a while. Trump is repeating the mantra of "it's all about Iran having nukes" pretty much with every question now.

Hormuz closed? Nukes. Dead American soldiers? They wouldn't have wanted Iran nukes.

The dilemma is that US/Israel can't defeat Iran conventionally, which leaves two options. Level the cities, which has been done before - Fallujah, Mosul etc come to mind - or "shock and awe" them into submission. The former is more escalatory, as it takes time, and Iran has options.

The latter would be a one-off, against a single site, and allow Trump to claim victory once more for having "destroyed Iran's nuclear capacity". Get Israel to do it, mad dog, their reputation is in the gutter anyway.

The big problem, besides the obvious, I'm having with this is precedent. Currently, nuclear use is taboo. If the West once more users these weapons (and Trump already wanted that in the first round), it'll break the taboo.

This sort of thing plays a big role. Russia often quotes the illegal war of aggression against Yugoslavia as a watershed moment, and uses the Kosovo precedent as justification.

My fear is that nuclear use for questionable short-term gain is opening the floodgates. What's to stop Russia from using them in Ukraine to restore deterrence against a rabid European political class?

Gromen's "let the dog catch the car" argument could be made, but the risk of that precedent would be catastrophic imo.

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