I’ve noticed in comments that people are more worried than ever—so it seems to me—about the possible use by USrael of nukes against Iran. Well, Joe Kent is with you.

Daniel Davis Deep Dive @DanielLDavis1 54m ￼ United States Still (Foolishly) Toying with the Idea of ‘Boots on the Ground’ on Iranian Islands

This is something that Prof Pape keeps warning is almost integral to the entire escalation trap.

Joe Kent (@joekent16jan19) warns that the U.S. may be drifting toward the most dangerous phase of the Iran war — a joint campaign with Israel that could trigger catastrophic escalation. ￼ He explains how Trump ruled out ground forces, but “someone may have talked him into boots on the ground” before the MOU collapsed. Kent says the Iranians are now “really, really clear that they’re not going to give us concessions… after we killed the Supreme Leader,” and after they demonstrated they can withstand even our heaviest bombardment. That failure has left diplomacy dead.

Again, Pape strongly argues this point. The Iranians have said they want revenge and they mean it. Trump murdered most of their then leadership along with their Supreme Leader and most of his family—and now Trump expects them to make a deal, rather than destroying him?

Meanwhile, Israeli leaders are signaling a far more extreme path: “Israel didn’t have a desire in joining in a constrained campaign with the Americans,” and enriched uranium is “now in Pickaxe Mountain.” Kent fears Israel could act alone — “we will… employ a nuclear weapon” — while giving Trump plausible deniability And he delivers the stark bottom line: when the goal becomes total Iranian surrender, “you arrive at weapons of mass destruction pretty quickly.” Watch the full clip

Laura Ingraham, on the other hand, is optimistic for the long term. I’m a bit surprised by this. I don’t follow Laura but I kinda assumed that she would be pro war. She’s summarizing an article she wrote for NR, which I also don’t follow.

Laura Ingraham @IngrahamAngle￼ Key Point: “The American people are done with war. They will not support war. They will not (voluntarily) pay for war. They will not make sacrifices to support war. They will not encourage their kids and grandkids to fight in wars. They won’t vote for politicians who promise war, and they will punish politicians who get them into war. It’s not Trump who’s making America more isolationist. It’s the American people. And they are going to win this fight.” A War Restrained by the People

The American people get their chance to at least voice their outrage in November. Between now and then:

Daniel Davis Deep Dive @DanielLDavis1 18h￼ The United States and Europe continue to play, pardon the pun, Russian roulette with global energy supplies. With our continued war against Iran that now has two straits blocked off, and while Europe continues to supply Ukraine with the ability to hit Russian refining capacity, the global supply of badly needed diesel and jet fuel products continues to decline. No evidence that we’re gonna take sane action on either front right anytime soon, which means we’re probably gonna find out what happens when all this excess storage capacity runs out.

￼MenchOsint @MenchOsint 13h￼ Brent crude oil this morning :￼ $94.5 Strait of Hormuz: Still closed Bab el Mandeb: Banned to Saudi navigation

Uh oh! Time for a press release to deal with that.

Mario Nawfal ￼@MarioNawfal ￼￼ With the U.S. oil reserve at a 43-year low, the Energy Department now claims it can drain FAR deeper than the industry ever assumed. -A DOE spokesperson tells MarketWatch the SPR’s true operational floor, set by “cavern mechanics,” is roughly 70 million barrels, far below the 250-300 million the oil industry has treated as the practical limit -By that math, officials say about 246 million barrels remain available for emergencies -The reserve has shed more than 104 MILLION barrels since the war began in late February, falling 5.1 million last week alone to 311.4 million, the lowest since 1983, as Washington releases crude to offset Hormuz losses -The counterweight is the government’s own audit: a July GAO report found the SPR can only draw down at 61% of its intended rate and refill at 56% of design after a delayed $1.4 billion overhaul, warning “the SPR’s operational capability to meet mission demands is at risk” The redefinition arrives exactly when the old definition became a problem. Wall Street’s alarm is priced on the industry’s floor, and the government’s answer is to move the floor, tripling the theoretical emergency cushion by press statement. But the GAO numbers cut the other way: whatever the caverns theoretically hold, the pumps move it at barely half design speed. A reserve draining 5 million barrels a week, refilling at 56% capacity, backstopping a strait running three ships a day, is the actual math under $4 gas. The floor matters less than the flow.

Mario also had a great interview with Doug Macgregor. Just as Mac was headed for the door Mario asked him about Russia, and Mac had some provocative thoughts. Remember General Sergey Surovikin? He of the famous Surovikin Line, who disappeared from the spotlight for several months after Prigozhin’s Wagner Rebellion? He’s back, and Mac longs for Big Arrow Russian offensives:

I’ve only got a minute or two, but people should pay attention to the return to the battlefield of General Surovikin. General Survivor, the Air Force officer who was responsible in 2023 for putting together the strategic defense [the Surovikin Line that stretched pretty much from the Dnieper to the Donbass and protected the Sea of Azov]. You’ll remember that he insisted that Russian forces be withdrawn from Kherson City back east across the Dnieper River from what we call today southern Ukraine, north Odessa. And he was right. He made all the right decisions. Russian casualties remained very low while Ukrainian casualties were staggering, as more and more dumb generals in the West advised the Ukrainians on how to break through this defense, which was very brilliantly devised by the Russians. The outcome? Millions of Ukrainian dead, millions wounded, and the Russians skated out of a very dangerous situation. Surovikin’s back now and he has, I’m told, carte blanche when it comes to striking whatever he thinks is appropriate. I think you’re going to see the bridges over the Dnieper struck and destroyed [to isolate and surround the Ukrainian forces east of the Dnieper]. And whatever Urkrainian forces remain east of the Dnieper, I think are going to be rolled up and destroyed by the Russian Army on its way west to the Dnieper River. Once there, they’ll cross the river if they feel it’s necessary, if they get no response out of the west. But I think Surovikin’s return is something that should scare the hell out of Kiev. And I think it probably has behind closed doors. And as you see, they’re firing people left and right. That’s usually an indication that they’re at the end of the rope. Anyway, Surovikin’s reappearance should should mark a turning point in this war.

I’m doing grampa stuff today and tomorrow.