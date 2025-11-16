Right—because in a global war it’s all connected. Let’s get a few Russia items out of the way quickly, before circling back—because, oil.

Trump gave an interview back on 11/15 to GB News. He was saying the kind of non-factual stuff that Danny Davis says he always thought was just gaslighting, but now fears Trump actually believes—due to the fact that Trump is cut off, or has cut himself off, from real life intel reporting. Stuff like, Russia is suffering as many casualties as Ukraine, the latest sanctions will crush Russia quickly, etc. You get the picture. It’s pretty clear that Trump is simply a frontman for the Anglo-Zionist Deep State, who—having finally got the war they wanted started—want the war to continue.

Lord Bebo @MyLordBebo ￼￼￼ 25,000 Russians and Ukrainians died last week — Trump in an interview with GB News “Evenly split” Robert Barnes @barnes_law￼ Trump gets false intel on the war all the time.

Lord Bebo @MyLordBebo ￼￼￼Trump said that he expects a quick end to the conflict in Ukraine The US president said that enormous pressure is being exerted on India regarding the petroleum products purchased from Russia. ￼Robert Barnes @barnes_law￼ Won’t happen. Trump screwed this up by following the neocons. Russia will win on the battlefield then dictate terms. They no longer trust Trump.

Shame on the Russians if they ever trusted Trump. You and I were distracted during Trump 1.0 by the SCOTUS picks and the Russia Hoax, but Russia saw Trump arming Ukraine to the teeth.

Speaking of Trump …

Did you ever wonder why it’s always the Dems who abuse the presidential clemency process? Er …

Mike Nellis @MikeNellis￼ Donald Trump commuted the sentence of a Ponzi schemer named Eliyahu Weinstein, WHO WAS JUST SENTENCED AGAIN TO 37 YEARS IN PRISON FOR STEALING $40 MILLION FROM HIS CLIENTS. The corruption is unbelievable.

Ever wonder what the quid is for the quo? Obviously not just a big check, but one hand undoubtedly washes the other. That kinda thing.

In the same way, while we’ve been distracted by Russia and the Middle East and Venezuela—all the wars, trade and otherwise—things have been heating up in East Asia. The Anglo-Zionists have been stirring the pot behind the scenes, but it all came to a boil when the crazy new PM of Japan said last week that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could amount to a “survival-threatening situation”, potentially triggering a military response from Tokyo. China responded with a full blown rhetorical war, and then officially warned its citizens against traveling to Japan. That’s a big deal, because Japan makes a lot of money off the 7.5M Chinese tourists who travel to Japan annually. The Japanese government wants China to take unspecified “steps” to walk that back, but at the same time declines, as usual, to take responsibility for the roughly 27M Chinese they killed during WW2.

Here’s the problem with the crazy PM’s statement. Japan signed a bilateral agreement with China on the Taiwan issue way back in 1972. Here’s a detailed Chinese op-ed type pronouncement on this matter, and here’s the Chinese government summary of that agreement:

Mao Ning 毛宁 @SpoxCHN_MaoNing￼ The “Joint Statement of the Government of the People’s Republic of China and the Government of Japan,” signed in 1972, explicitly states that “the Government of Japan recognizes the Government of the People’s Republic of China as the sole legal government of China,” and also stipulates that “the Government of the People’s Republic of China reiterates that Taiwan is an inalienable part of the territory of the People’s Republic of China. The Government of Japan fully understands and respects this stand of the Government of the People’s Republic of China and will adhere to its stand under Article 8 of the Potsdam Declaration.” No matter who the Prime Minister is, Japan should honor its agreement.

Did the US encourage the crazy lady to make that extremely provocative statement, or did she just do it on her own initiative? Given Japan’s vassal status with regard to the US, it’s hard to imagine that the US had no hand in this. There’s an interesting video of a heated statement by the leader of a small Japanese opposition party who challenges the PM as to whether Japan is a sovereign country. In his tirade, he makes the statement that Russia has refused to return south Sakhalin to Japan because Japan refuses to commit to not allowing a US base there.

The impression that the US is stirring the pot in East Asia is strengthened by this news:

Bloomberg @business￼ A top US admiral says Washington expects South Korea to use its new submarines to help counter China’s rapidly expanding fleet Rybar Pacific @rybar_pacific￼ A clear signal of Washington’s evolving strategy: Seoul’s new submarines are no longer just for deterring the North. The U.S. now openly expects South Korea to become a force multiplier in containing China—transforming a defensive alliance into an offensive counterweight in the Indo-Pacific. Warwick Powell | 鲍韶山 @baoshaoshan￼ Hardly unexpected. This is precisely the model; push client states, vassals, sub-imperial allies etc to take on the risk, cost & responsibility. “To the last [insert preferred non-American]”.

So, now we pivot back to Russia and oil—and a few other things. But it’s all connected. Here’s Sean Foo:

US Punishments On Russia Backfiring, Desperate Swiss Deal, Food Prices Grossly Unaffordable Once again we have major regret in the West over the Russian oil hits. It’s 2022 and 2023 all over again, but this time the stakes are even bigger. Also, we had Trump sign yet another desperate deal. It’s so funny--you realize that probably none of it will come to pass. Countries are just running circles around his tariff war. Finally, the affordability crisis just got worse. It’s so nasty that overall consumption is starting to plunge. This AI spending craze is going to slam into a wall of frustrated Americans. But let’s start with Western regret. By now, we know the state of their hits on Russian oil. Sanctions have been imposed while Ukraine has been striking Russian energy infrastructure. It’s war, so we should expect things to get nasty. But there are big blowback effects that you can’t escape. Cause and effect. Western consumers are now feeling the pain at the pump. Now, are there winners? Sure. Big oil companies and refiners are winning. Refining margins are sky high. But for consumers, the worst is yet to come. But seriously, what do you expect? By striking Russia’s energy system, you have now taken away millions of barrels of diesel and gasoline from the world. And that directly feeds into CPI inflation. In the US itself, gasoline and diesel prices are back to the levels before Trump even took office. This is not good for an administration that needs oil prices to come down. Tariffs alone are painful enough. However, the situation could escalate. US sanctions on Lukoil and Rosneft are coming. The EU is also about to lob new sanctions on refined products made from Russian crude. So now the Western world will be facing a shortage of Russian barrels on the crude side. Russia is a huge exporter of gasoline and diesel as well, and it’s going to be compromised even further. We can see Russian refining volumes have indeed dropped compared to the last year or the last 5 year average. We are down by 10%. Russia’s only processing 5 million barrels per day of oil. This isn’t good because the West will face a double squeeze. Russian barrels are already dropping while Lukoil and roster of sanctions will cut away any remaining barrels. On the surface this does put some squeeze on Russian revenues. If Russian exports less, then obviously some earnings will be hammered. But is it really enough to cripple Putin’s economy? We are headed back to another battle of energy attrition that will ironically make BRICS stronger versus the West. According to the IEA, Russia’s revenues fell by around 20% in October. It is down to $13.1 billion. Exports fell by 150,000 barrels. US sanctions are going to put more pressure on it, but it will largely hammer the G7, who has to obey orders. The big boys in BRICS are going to benefit big from the sanctions. Russia has learned a lot from the Biden sanctions regime. They have fleshed out the entire shadow fleet. Can the US really enforce their punishments on the buyers as well? That is the big question. As we mentioned before, the Russians have begun their game of whack-a-mole with the US. They are creating new shell companies and entities to sell the oil to the world. The IEA themselves admitted last month alone three new firms exported 1 million barrels a day of Russian crude oil and products. The companies began operating only in May and they are not on any sanctions list. We can expect Russia to unleash a tsunami of shell companies to bypass Trump’s oil sanctions. The only way to enforce a global embargo is an even lower price cap or directly punishing countries that buy Russian oil. But it risks spiking up inflation again. Trump is beginning to exempt tariffs on bananas and coffee. The administration has their hands tied and we are beginning to see them crack. Bessent: Substantial announcement over the next couple of days in terms of things we don’t grow here in the United States. Coffee, coffee being one of them, bananas, other fruits, uh things like that. So that that will bring the prices down very quickly. And, Brian, we inherited this affordability mess. It was the worst inflation 40, 50 years, one of the worst in the nation’s history. Guys, this is a crazy admission from Bessent. So consumers do feel the pain from the tariffs, the tariffs do raise prices substantially. As if we all didn’t know how they already work! Tariffs cause inflation to US consumers. They are putting out the fire they created in the first place, which is extremely bizarre. And if we extrapolate this, the US can’t possibly enforce the Russian oil sanctions on global buyers. It will only reduce barrels to the world and spike energy prices even higher. But the big winners from this will be China and India. India if they continue buying Russian barrels. Now Beijing is not going to stop. In fact, their imports have gone ballistic in October. In crude oil alone, China bought nearly 4 billion euros worth from Russia. You throw in LNG, coal and pipeline gas. It’s almost 6 billion Euros. Once the US sanctions fully hit, we can expect excess oil to flow towards China. Higher supply will push down prices for the Chinese. They are the most convenient outlet for Putin to sell to, and this makes Chinese inputs and power generation, especially power generation, that much cheaper. Now, what is the biggest fight between the US and China today? Well, let’s guess it’s AI. What is needed to fuel the AI race? It’s not just chips. It’s not just semiconductors. Massive amounts of energy and power generation is needed. Bank of America wrote a simple note. No power, no AI. It’s simple and it’s all that we need to know. It’s why Chinese infrastructure stocks have rallied by an incredible amount. Some power and solar companies are up by 100% or more in under 12 months. Everyone knows the struggle comes down to energy. The Russian sanctions will only empower Chinese energy generation. This is not a win for the West. The second order effects are going to affect the AI race. It’s another monster created by the Trump administration. Let’s talk about the bizarre trade deal that the US has agreed with Switzerland. ... Apparently, Swiss companies will invest at least $200 billion into the United States. At least $67 billion will come in 2026. The trade deal will also lock in US market access. This will benefit US manufacturers for at least $300 million. So, this does sound impressive, doesn’t it? On paper, Trump’s shakedown has worked on the Swiss. Now, the US plan is simple. Get key Swiss industries to build factories on US soil. It’s basically the same playbook done with Taiwan, Korea, and Japan. Identify which industries the country has a trade surplus with the US. Then you slap tariffs on them to unnerve their industries and the grand solution is to uproot those factories to America. The trade representative Grier makes things crystal clear to understand. Grier: Manage its trade surplus with the United States in terms of making sure that you know things where they have a surplus with us pharmaceuticals, gold etc. their companies are going to build here. So it’s going to eliminate some of the sources of that surplus. I mean we’ve already seen you know Roche has actually broken ground already for a far pharmaceutical facility in the United States. That’s really exciting. Sounds all good. Sounds like the Swiss are going to build gold refineries and pharmaceutical plants in the US. Well done, right? But it’s so bizarre when you look at the official statements from the Swiss themselves. It reminds me of the deal with the Chinese. Bessent expected Beijing to buy 25 million tons of soy beans a year. They also expected full access to Chinese rare earths, but nothing concrete was written on the Chinese side. Well, the same thing just happened with the Swiss. According to their readout, they signed a nonbinding, let me repeat this again, non-binding memorandum of understanding or MOU. that isn’t some firm contract written in stone. I’m just saying. Furthermore, implementing market access will not have a firm timeline. It’ll be played by year. So, it’s shaky at best. But here’s the heart of the issue. Swiss companies are planning to make direct investments to the US. The amount will be $200 billion by the end of 2028. Now firstly, it’s a plan. Secondly, there’s no exact specifics of the investments. which companies and what type of funding is coming in? Doesn’t say anything solid here. While Trump is busy signing weird deals, US consumers are suffering the consequences. And we have new data coming. The affordability crisis keeps getting worse. US grocery prices are exploding. The average cost of groceries for a family of four has gone above $1,000 a month. So Trump’s stimulus will buy you two months of groceries at best. Compared to 2017, prices are up by over 37%. And on a year basis, this equates to over $3,300 more over the past 5 years. I don’t know about you, but this is a crisis. We haven’t even factored in other essential costs. We haven’t even talked about rent or mortgage payments just yet. You throw in utilities and car payments. The squeeze is getting very real. And that’s why we keep harping on the bifurcation of the US economy. In ‘ 08, it was Wall Street versus Main Street. Can you rely on AI investments to prop up GDP numbers? Well, yes you can. But can you do it forever? No, you can’t. The US economy is still 70% driven by the consumer. 66% of US consumers are now living paycheck to paycheck, up from 60% just two years ago. This is truly frightening. Most of them are likely in the middle class. They are getting squeezed. Meanwhile, over 24% are struggling to pay their bills. The wealth divide is getting progressively worse. Sooner or later, this will come to a head. The BLS is going to give a jobs update in late November, but this report is for September’s numbers. In October, there will still be a blackout, especially for unemployment. So, we are in no man’s land. Once the truth comes out the markets and the entire economy could get a nasty shock. And this pressure could get unbearable once the numbers get released. I want to talk about the pivot point where the cost of living or prices starts to collapse but not for the right reasons. If consumers and companies reach the breaking point, we could have a big reversal--a deflationary shock that won’t end well. The Federal Reserve just analyzed a history of US tariff policies and the conclusion is quite jarring. The more severe the tariffs, it will eventually lead to lower inflation. How can this be? Well, it’s because consumption would collapse. Focus on the right side of the chart. That’s US unemployment. The effective tariff rate today is over 17%. And the higher the tariffs go, unemployment rises higher and higher. A 15% increase in tariffs could spike unemployment by 3 to 6%. A year later, unemployment is still on average 3% higher. Maybe that’s why everyone is worried about October and November’s numbers. And something tells me the readings will be quite horrible.

This—the possibility of a deflationary spiral—should have everyone worried, because it’s very hard to get out once the spiral starts.