Manul
6hEdited

So now there is an “affordability crisis” caused by the previous administration? No mention of the furious money printing during the end of Trump’s first term that got the serious inflation started and then Biden continued it. Most of the money printing hasn’t stopped, so the inflation will continue.

Is anyone seeing lower prices on anything except eggs and gasoline? My medical insurance went up 25% for next year. But like all good Americans who are receiving their subsidies, I don’t care because someone else is paying them. I only care because the crap plan covers nothing until I spend $7000 on medical care. I should just be happy that my great plan discounts the costs of the providers from outrageous to merely ridiculous. And then those “savings” accrue to my benefit.

The grift continues. But Trump says this is the greatest economy ever. And half the doofus population may believe him.

Stephen McIntyre
5h

China has no intention whatsoever of invading Taiwan. Why would they do so? The people in the government and the West never seem to understand that the Chinese take a long view of everything. They are in no hurry about reunification with Taiwan if it happens next year 10 years from now or 50 years from now that’s fine.

China will not attack or invade Taiwan simply because they don’t want to destroy the infrastructure and the populous. They do not want to come in there like they are conquers. They want to have a friendly reunification.

