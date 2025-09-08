Let’s try to cut through some of the smoke surrounding current events by looking at some relatively simple facts. Over the last few days there’s been a fair amount of buzz about the DoWar’s shift from war making on China to war making in the Western Hemisphere. Why? Well, consider this:

The US Military’s Missile Gap Isn’t Going Away The military used one fourth of its THAAD interceptors to defend Israel. Imagine how many it would need to defend Taiwan … the United States … expended nearly 25 percent of the total number of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-ballistic missile interceptors during the short conflict. Not a quarter of all our THAAD interceptors bought last year, but a full one-fourth of all of these systems ever procured. The military is falling behind and must reverse course soon. In the twelve days of fighting between Israel and Iran, over 150 THAAD interceptors were launched at Iran’s more advanced ballistic missiles. This is over three times the average annual procurement of around 40 interceptors since 2010. At $15.5 million per interceptor, this puts the armed forces on an unsustainable trajectory. Even if the Pentagon increases current orders beyond the meager 12 funded in the 2025 budget, it still takes 3 years between the date a contract is awarded and when the interceptors are delivered. The shortage of THAAD interceptors is not unique. American ships in the region also launched over 80 Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) interceptors to help defeat Iranian missiles during the 12-day conflict. The only version of this missile in production is the SM-3 Block IIA, and the Defense Department is still waiting on the first delivery of these upgraded missiles from a contract awarded in 2019. … Much has been written about how a shortage of offensive munitions will make it difficult for the United States to outlast a sophisticated military in any prolonged conflict. Not only are American munitions stockpiles limited, but also the means of delivery are decreasing as our fleets of surface warships, fighter jets, and bombers continue to shrink in size. …

The author asks, Imagine how many anti-missile missiles the US would need to defend Taiwan? That question is pure fantasy. The fact is, the US is unable to defend Taiwan against an attack coming from mainland China. The sobering fact is that the US military would be swept from much of the Pacific region. Here’s a 13 minute video that analyzes the new generation of Chinese missiles that were showcased in the recent military parade in Beijing. These missiles will be largely, if not entirely, unstoppable:

That should explain the pivot to war making much closer to home.

But most of geopolitics in this era is about King Dollar hegemony. Larry Johnson this morning flagged a video that goes into why that era of King Dollar hegemony is coming to an end, probably sooner that we thought even just a few years ago. I’ve prepared a brief transcript from the middle part of the hour long video. The question to ask is, Who does Francis Hunt mean by “they”? I suppose he means the Big Money that he mentions—the oligarchs that Trump dined with recently, and others who shun the limelight—but to my way of thinking it probably mean the Anglo-Zionists. See what you think. As you’ll see right away, the focus is on Crypto currency, Gold, and Treasury bonds.

Francis Hunt: I can tell you those nations that are accumulating and also seeing appreciation in their gold, whilst not adding to their treasuries and watching devaluation, they're also not choosing Bitcoin. They're choosing gold. And that tells me that there's a very Americanized probable stigma in terms of the potential creation, because there's been no meaningful embrace of Bitcoin by institutional central banks in the Global South and the BRICS nations. They accumulate it where they have a criminal who's trading in stolen cars or something. But there's not a net accumulation. So when you look at the Big Money that knows, the Big Money has spoken and the winner is gold. ... It's the safe hand for everyone. Danny: It appears that the Bitcoin - Stablecoin synergy is working in keeping the US bond market intact. We mentioned the European bond markets, the Japanese bond market, all being in tatters in comparison to the US bond market, which has been holding fairly steadily. And you can kind of attribute that ... Francis Hunt: It's tiny. The Treasury buying of the stable coin, in terms of their their debt needs and the deficits they're running and the expenditure and the big bills. ... In terms of their needs it's still very very small. They're going to have to ramp that phenomenally. I just jumped in because you said it seems the treasury market is being held together by the Stablecoin. I don't think you can surmize that. The Treasury is just another small buyer, and there's a lot of big buyers that have stopped buying. So China is not adding, is my impression, and I think they're getting devaluation and they may actually get a little bit of it out slowly, providing it doesn't break the radar. I listened to Brent Johnson and he was saying there's nothing other nations can do that could hurt the dollar. The problem [for other nations] is if the dollar goes up. I was a bit shocked by that statement because I imagine China wants out of its treasury holdings and would rather have the same value in gold. I would imagine that what India and everyone else are actively doing is trying to not break the market and slip out the door as quietly and seriously as possible. I'm just looking at the meetings of Putin and Modi and, of course, Xi and they're great friends. If these guys really colluded and had nefarious intentions--never mind that they have handlers, they don't make all the decisions themselves--but let's just say at a nation level. You wouldn't even need India, Russia--you just need China to want to sell its treasuries and the treasury market would collapse and they wouldn't even need to sell them all. If they started unloading in chunks of a hundred billion, that would be an absolute disaster. So I'm shocked by the cope that I sometimes see from some American influencers about 'Nobody can hurt us, it's your problem if the dollar goes up,' and all of this. America has 4% of the population. It's got a disproportionate amount of the wealth and the investment. You've got capital saturation in their stock market. You've got 55% of their treasuries held by foreigners. If all the risk is to the downside of that capital reversing, there's not a wall of capital that's all wanting to rush in and buy super expensive stocks. I don't assess at this moment going into this market climate or their bonds. So the downside for America is a capital reversal. And we saw that in the Trump tariff tantrum, to Eric's point, which I think he made very well when Trump was at his most aggressive and swinging like a drunk in a pub in April. He got a short sharp message. The rate spiked, the dollar crashed, and gold pumped. That's when we went from 29 after running the 3K straight up to 35 in almost a straight line. That's the fragility of America. And it reminds me a bit almost of Chinese wisdom--The Art of War and all that. Act weak when you're strong and strong when you're weak. It feels like America is acting a lot stronger and it isn't justifiable. It's a bluff about real weakness. China is actually not inflaming anything and is actually the calm and patient person. ... The power is ebbing away from America and America is very compromised in a mass amount of capital in a very small population. We released a video I recorded three years ago with John Titus about the rule of law. It was always, 'You can't go to China. It's a communist country. It's this, it's that, you know, anti- business.' China is very pro business, very technologically advanced. And America is now moving away from the rule of law. Biden started a little bit of that with seizing Russia's money, and now you're getting Trump doing further damage by his aggression towards India. That was Eric's other point, which I also agree with.

Again, in this final section, who are “they”? In the first sentence I take it to mean “leaders” like Biden and Trump—who take instructions from others. Halfway through, when Hunt starts talking about “they” taking their assets and getting out of America, I think the antecedent has shifted away from Biden and Trump. See what you think.

And I say they are agents of collapse. They are antagonizing because they're being told to do it. They're being told to act tough. And it does accelerate the decline in the American empire. It's all orchestrated. You know, they want a beatdown on America. They're going to take all their assets with their trusts and everything and move into Singapore, China, the Middle East, etc. So, I fear for the future of America and a lot of people seem to have a lot of cope around that. I think they're the most compromised. A hegemon falls off a 26 ft ladder. If the the rest of the West falls off a 10-ft one, I'd still rather take the fall from the 10-ft ladder than right up top there, three stories up. That's my take.

There’s more scary stuff that follows that.

These relatively simple reflections provide a context within which to view stuff that’s going on currently on the world stage. The latest collapse of a French government. The impending collapses of the British and German governments. Russian escalation in the face of Trump abetted Western scabbard rattling. The latest failures of Israel and Trump to intimidate Iran and Yemen—concerning which:

Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_ Sep 7￼ Haaretz has now published words from inside the Zionist entity that sound less like confidence and more like an obituary. Neta Shoshani, the director of the documentary 1948, openly admits that the regime born in that year’s war, the same war that expelled and slaughtered Palestinians in the Nakba, is now staring down the consequences of its own creation. ￼For the resistance, such words confirm what has been evident on the battlefield and in the streets: the Zionist project is rotting from within. The myths of invincibility and moral exceptionalism have collapsed under the weight of siege, defeat, and global isolation. When evenits own filmmakers speak in terms of finality, it signals that the occupier’s political, military, and psychological foundations are crumbling. Beneath the admission of vulnerability lies an unintentional prophecy. The same entity that rose in 1948 on stolen land and foreign bayonets now faces the reality that the war it cannot win may be the war that erases it. The resistance’s endurance has dragged the Zionist state to a place where its end can now be imagined, even by its own.

Given the nature of the Zionist enterprise as a neocolonial undertaking, this also says something about the rest of the Anglo-Zionist neocolonial push in its war on the world. We’re learning that the ability to wage this war successfully is slipping away in the face of the rise of BRICS and the new modes of warfare revealed by Russia, China, and Iran. That’s the big picture.

I’ll close with a few links that relate to the biggest of big pictures—The Decline of the West: