Let’s start with Ed Dowd’s brief presentation of the new non-globalist geopolitical order supposedly on display at Davos:

Edward Dowd @DowdEdward￼ It should be obvious to many from the early 2026 foreign policy headlines that: Globalization is in the rear view mirror and with it the monetary system that built it. Debt & Demographics are drivers. Gold & Silver price moves are harbingers. The global game of securing resources has begun. We are in the phase transition timeline.

In this worldview Matt Taibbi is able to cite Howard Lutnick as some sort of visionary, who gave a speech in Davos when Jared wasn’t hawking his plans for real estate development in the Levant:

Globalization has failed the West and the United States of America. It’s a failed policy. It is what the WEF has stood for, which is export offshore, far-shore, find the cheapest labor in the world and the world is a better place for it. The fact is, it has left America behind. It has left the American worker behind. And what we are here to say is that America First is a different model—one that we encourage other countries to consider—which is that our workers come first. We can have policies that impact our workers.

The reality is that Lutnick’s class got rich off globalization and intends to get even richer in the future off whatever comes next. De-globalization? Ehhh, not exactly. As I read it, that looks like the new neo-colonialism on steroids—the American ruling class is intent on raping the rest of the world for resources so that the US will be able to compete with BRICS. As I understand Trump’s views, the Anglo-Zionist Empire that he fronts for wasted a lot of time and treasure—in the form of military spending—on the feckless, tribalist Euros. The Euros have little in the way of resources to offer us, so we can make up for the wasted time and treasure by looting Europe of whatever valuable industries they still have. Bulk up for the big war with China. Theoretically, the American worker—that’s not Lutnick’s class—will benefit. We’ll be building here, he claims, with the implication that “the cheapest labor” will stay where it is. I dunno—in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East?

If you believe all that, you deserve what you’ll be getting. Obviously “globalization” is one of the words like “is”. It’s meaning depends on circumstances and who’s doing the talking. From my standpoint, looting the world is a form of globalization, and nothing could be more obvious from Trump’s Latin American and Middle Eastern hijinks than that he fully intends to maintain the Anglo-Zionist Empire. That gag about “our” Western Hemisphere in NSS25 was just a sort of tactical retreat, or feint. There was never any way that an Anglo-Zionist Empire was going to pull back from the Middle East to, what? Haiti? I mean, really!

As for Lutnick and his class doing the solid by “American workers”, why would you believe that, coming from the class that sits atop the financialized US economy that deserted American workers in the first place? Do you think they’ve developed some sort of collective conscience? If history tells us anything, it’s that regime change brings floods of migrant refugees—which is to say, cheap labor. And, after all, as I pointed out this morning, “American workers” aren’t reproducing. I’m even skeptical that much manufacturing will even be reshored.

The last time, when regime change was taking place in somebody else’s hemisphere, the cheap labor went to Europe, where they already had a glut of labor and not enough jobs to go around. This time, much of that flow of cheap labor will come to America. Please pay no attention to the ICE theater. Maybe that flow will start from Venezuela, again, or maybe restart from Cuba:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 1h￼ BREAKING: ￼￼ US begins regime change tactics in Cuba - POLITICO The Trump administration is weighing new tactics to drive regime change in Cuba, including imposing a total blockade on oil imports to the Caribbean country. Preventing shipments of crude oil to the island would be a step-up from Trump’s statement last week that the U.S. would halt Cuba’s imports of oil from Venezuela, which had been its main crude supplier,”

This is kind of like help being on the way to the people of Iran, Trump’s latest laff line—as if it’s not “the people” who are bearing the brunt of suffering:

U.S. Central Command @CENTCOM￼ Today, the U.S. announced further actions to deny the Iranian regime the resources to oppress its people. The Department of the Treasury has imposed sanctions on entities that have shipped hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of Iranian petroleum and petroleum products, helping finance the regime and its security forces.

Then again, maybe the Cuba regime change will be a sort of Western Hemispheric version of Gaza, with Jared and Steve and Howard and the Trump Crime Family—with a cut for Little Marco—restarting something like the Lucky Luciano/Meyer Lansky operation in Havana. Only, this being Trump, it’ll be bigger and “better.”

The Peace Board is all part of this, but it looks like only the smaller players are falling for that.

Meanwhile, all sorts of airlines are canceling flights to the Middle East.