There’s so much conflict going on, led by the Anglo-Zionist Empire backed by Trump’s US. One of the big news items this week—one of several—was the Deep State’s strong pivot from Trump meeting with Putin. The proposed meeting in Budapest—which, according to Putin, was requested by Trump—was summarily and rudely squashed and was quickly followed by major new sanctions on Russia’s energy sector. We’ll get into that a bit later. Let’s start with the question of what, if any, effect those sanctions will have. The Trump regime is claiming wide support and there are also reports trumpeting that China is backing off purchases of Russian oil. This is almost certainly propaganda, as explained:

S.L. Kanthan @Kanthan2030￼ Stunning stats on China’s dedollarization: ￼ 30% of China’s trade and 54% of its cross-border transactions now settled in renminbi/yuan ￼CIPS, the alternative to SWIFT, had ¥160 TRILLION of transactions last year. Overseas renminbi lending surges as China steps up campaign to de-dollarise From ft.com 2:18 AM · Oct 24, 2025

Most people imagine that China is simply a consumer of the oil that it imports. In fact, China not only refines Russian oil for its own use, it is also a major exporter of refined petroleum products.

DaiWW @BeijingDai￼ This news says Chinese state oil majors have suspended purchases of seaborne Russian oil, but it is a fake news, at least a severely distorted news. Currently, about 47% of the oil imported by China from Russia is transported through pipelines, and about 53% is transported by shipping. The recipients of pipeline Russian oil are large state-owned enterprises, while the recipients of seaborne Russian oil are mainly private refining enterprises in China. Perhaps China’s state-owned enterprises have stopped accepting Russian seaborne oil to avoid some sanctions from the West, as these state-owned enterprises also have some transactions with Western companies. But this has no substantial impact at all, they still can obtain Russian oil through pipelines. And those private Chinese companies that have little deal with the West will continue to buy Russia’s seaborne oil. The overall oil trade between China and Russia has not actually changed much. 8:59 AM · Oct 24, 2025

The likelihood is that China will rejigger the way it imports Russian oil while, at the same time, accelerating dedollarization.

Far more significant are signs that there is a major split within the US Deep State regarding China. While Trump continues under the influence of China Hawks, the major Military Industrial Complex think tank, RAND, has published a new study that runs directly contrary to the current Trump regime’s policies:

Arnaud Bertrand @RnaudBertrand￼ Absolutely extraordinary paper by RAND, the main think tank of the US military-industrial complex, and another key sign that the U.S. deep state - despite all the chaos and noise - is shifting away from deterring China, towards accepting coexistence (it’s literally what they recommend in the paper). These are the 3 most important recommendations in the paper (which link is here: https://rand.org/content/dam/rand/pubs/research_reports/RRA4100/RRA4107-1/RAND_RRA4107-1.pdf…): 1. Rejecting the false belief that a victory is possible in the China-US rivalry and accepting the legitimacy of the Communist Party: They write that the U.S. should “clarify U.S. objectives in the rivalry with language that explicitly rejects absolute versions of victory and accepts the legitimacy of the Chinese Communist Party.” They explain that it’s necessary because victory is objectively impossible (”the effective destruction of the other is not a feasible option”), rejecting it is imposed by hard realities and because continuing to try would be catastrophic (as it would “threaten [either side’s] survival”). 2. Accepting coexistence They write that “each side [must] accept, in ways that are deeply ingrained and broadly shared among decision-making officials, that some degree of modus vivendi must necessarily be part of the relationship.” They also write that “each side [must] accept the essential political legitimacy of the other.” 3. On Taiwan, they recommend not only reassuring China that it can achieve its reunification objective but also using US leverage AGAINST Taiwan to prevent provocations This is probably the most surprising aspect of the paper. They recommend that “the United States and China should exchange a mutual set of signals” where the US would make “statements that it does not support Taiwan independence, seek a permanent separation across the Straits, or oppose peaceful unification.” They write that the US should be “creating the maximum incentive for Beijing to pursue gradual approaches to realizing its ultimate goal [i.e. reunification].” More remarkably, they argue the US should “balance its commitments to Taiwan with leveraging its influence to ensure Taiwan’s actions do not escalate tensions with China.” The paper explicitly criticizes Taiwan’s Lai Ching-te for statements asserting Taiwan is “sovereign” and says Washington should use its “potential leverage over Taiwan to limit its activities that upset the status quo” - essentially US leverage to pressure Taiwan into not provoking China. When such a think tank as RAND makes recommendations this deferential to a strategic competitor, it’s not out of kindness of heart, they’re anything but peaceniks. It’s because they realize that the material balance of power has dramatically shifted.￼ 6:42 AM · Oct 25, 2025

Before moving to a partial transcript of Scott Ritter’s conversation with Judge Nap this week, I’ll link to an article that refers to some of what Ritter is talking about, which may not be explicit from his remarks. This is a very brief excerpt. The article spends most of its space on the sanctions, but I’m emphasizing the military escalation:

President Donald Trump pulled the trigger on sanctions that European Union leaders and American neocons have long urged him to impose on Russia. An analyst for the Ron Paul Institute said this makes it “Trump’s war now.” … On Tuesday, Ukraine hit a Russian plant in Bryansk with British Storm Shadow cruise missiles. The plant produced explosives and rocket fuel. According to The Wall Street Journal, the strike came after “authority for supporting such attacks was recently transferred from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon to the top U.S. general in Europe, Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, who also serves as NATO commander.” Nevertheless, the United States can “restrict Ukraine’s use of Storm Shadow because the missiles use American targeting data,” the Journal reported. Trump responded to the article by calling it “fake news.” He said in a Truth Social Post, “The U.S. has nothing to do with those missiles, wherever they may come from, or what Ukraine does with them!” Ukrainians have used Storm Shadows before, but after Trump’s reelection, “the Pentagon set up a review procedure for approving cross-border strikes using U.S. missiles or those from other countries, including Storm Shadow, that rely on U.S. targeting data,” according to reports.

So, in other words, Trump claimed that the strikes authorized by a US general had nothing to do with the US, even though those strikes rely on US targeting data. Whomever else Trump may think he’s fooling, it’s not the Russians. Which brings us to Ritter’s very clear exposition of all this, which tracks with what I’ve long maintained. The other very important point Ritter makes is that Marco Rubio is one of the minders that the Anglo-Zionists have surrounded Trump with.