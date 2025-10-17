Let’s start with Russia. Yesterday we got Trump’s happy talk version of his phone call with Putin. The idea was to communicate to the American audience that Putin is responding to Trump’s pressure rhetoric. That’ll last for a couple of weeks, but Trumpian policy is necessarily short term in this time of looming crisis. Here’s the Russian version:

Pepe Escobar @RealPepeEscobar￼ USHAKOV ON THE PUTIN/TRUMP PHONE CALL Pay VERY close attention. Key excerpts: “The conversation lasted almost two and a half hours. Clearly, it was a rather substantive and at the same time very open and frank exchange.” “Vladimir Putin provided a detailed assessment of the current situation, stressing Russia’s interest in achieving a peaceful resolution through political and diplomatic methods. In particular, it was noted that during the special military operation, the Russian Armed Forces hold full strategic initiative along the entire line of contact. Under these circumstances, the Kiev regime resorts to terrorist methods, attacking civilian targets and energy infrastructure facilities, to which we are forced to respond accordingly.” “It is noteworthy that one of the US President’s key arguments centered on the premise that the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine would open up tremendous – and he stressed this – tremendous prospects for the development of US-Russian economic cooperation.” “The issue of potential supplies of long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine was also raised. Vladimir Putin reiterated his position that Tomahawks would not change the situation on the battlefield but would inflict substantial damage to relations between our countries, to say nothing of the prospects for a peaceful settlement.” “It is worthy of note that the presidents discussed the possibility of holding another personal meeting. This is indeed a very significant development. It was agreed that representatives of both countries would immediately begin preparations for the summit, which could potentially be organised in Budapest, for instance.” “Overall, I would say that the telephone contact between the presidents of Russia and the United States was quite useful, and the two leaders agreed to maintain contact.”

In other words, pretty low key—and absolutely nothing changed on the Russian side or, for that matter, on the Anglo-Zionist side. Trump is unwilling—or not allowed—to make peace, only to try to get a ceasefire in place. Putin set out his terms three years ago and is not going to budge.

But there’s more. We learn today what happened in Alaska. It seems Trump attempted the Charming Great World Leader ploy. Putin wasn’t buying it and simply reiterated what he’s been saying for three years, as above. My advice? Do not bet on Putin changing his approach. A meeting in Budapest will only be for the benefit of Trump’s domestic audience and, on Putin’s side, to show that Russia is always willing to approach peace talks in a professional manner—unlike the American more or less half assed approach. Here’s the bit about Alaska:

Michael Weiss @michaeldweiss￼ More reporting coming out on the Alaska summit. Recall initial impressions that Putin skipping the lunch and leaving early suggested things did not go so well, even if the pageantry was humiliating for the U.S. The event was premised on Witkoff not knowing what the Russians were saying and it backfired, leading the U.S. to join in Kyiv’s deep strike campaign. We’re about to repeat this tiresome cycle in Budapest.

Look. If you’re not willing to meet people where they live—their history for the last umpteen centuries—negotiations are pointless. Isn’t that the lesson of the last two centuries of fruitless attempts to reconcile Europeans to their neighbors? Americans, whose neighbors all live far away—even Mexicans and Canadians—can’t seem to grok that, but a brief consideration of our domestic politics should lead to the same conclusion.

A few days ago I noted the Dutch seizure—I think that’s the right word—of the Chinese owned semi-conductor supplier Nexperia. This was done at the demand of the Trump regime. As predicted, the consequences of this dumb action are proving dire—but not for China. Virtually the entire European auto industry is being threatened with shutdown:

ACEA @ACEA_auto￼ We are deeply concerned by potential significant disruption to European vehicle manufacturing if the interruption of Nexperia chips supplies cannot be immediately resolved. On 10 October, #automobile manufacturers and their suppliers received notice from Nexperia outlining a sequence of events that results in them no longer being able to guarantee delivery of their chips to the automotive supply chain. Nexperia is an important, high-volume supplier of semiconductors that are often used in the electronic control units of vehicle electrical systems, for example. Without these chips, European automotive suppliers cannot build the parts and components needed to supply vehicle manufacturers and this therefore threatens production stoppages. We need quick and pragmatic solutions from all countries involved. See our full statement https://acea.auto/press-release/acea-calls-for-quick-resolution-to-critical-chip-supply-shortage/…

Quick solution? Buy automobiles from China? Or the US? Next problem—how to pay for imported cars after shutting down your biggest industry?

I can’t recommend this article by Alex Krainer highly enough. It was noted by a commenter, and I apologize for losing track of the identity of the commenter—anonymous h/t. Regular readers will know that I try to follow Krainer, but there’s so much out there …

The price of Venezuela’s democracy Those gunning for Venezuela are on Wall Street and in the City of London and the stakes are beyond huge.

The most trenchant passage:

It’s all about bank collateral So then, how is Maduro a problem, and Machado the solution? As always, the key element in the geopolitical equation isn’t the resources as such, but resources as collateral. With political control over Caracas, Venezuelan resources would become the collateral of U.S. and other Western banks. Their clients - companies like BP, Shell, Exxon Mobil and even the Venezuelan state itself - would be able to obtain credit secured with Venezuelan oil, gold and other resources. In this way, Venezuela’s natural resource wealth magically turns into profit-generating assets on the balance sheets of banks like JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and others. This relationship highlights the driving incentive behind imperialism and colonial wars over centuries, whether we are talking about Venezuela, Libya, Syria, Ukraine, Russia, India, Congo, or any other resource rich nation. ... The business model to kill for To appreciate just how big an incentive this could be, back in April I wrote about the case of Alberta’s 175 billion barrels of proven oil reserves which, once they came under control of Rockefeller interests in New York in early 2000s, provided $9 trillion in new collateral (see the article and video linked below). The bulk of that collateral ended up fuelling the $5 trillion mortgage bubble which then burst in 2007/8. After the bailout, the banks walked away with at least $16 trillion in profits, …

Perhaps you read that the top US admiral overseeing the murder of Venezuelan fishermen has abruptly resigned. Apparently he decided that being the guy ordering murders on the high seas carries risks he no longer wishes to accept. It also turns out that not all of the fishermen we murdered were Venezuelans at all. There have been persistent reports that a Colombian boat was hit, but now meet the Trinidadians—and all those “drug boats”:

Karen Piper @PiperK This is Las Cuevas, Trinidad, the fishing village where the men who were blown up by a U.S. missile used to live. Quote￼ Jim LaPorta @JimLaPorta Trinidad and Tobago police investigating reports 2 citizens were killed in U.S. strike off Venezuela - CBS News https://cbsnews.com/news/trinidad-tobago-police-investigate-reports-citizens-killed-drug-boat-strike-us/… 12:44 AM · Oct 17, 2025

Nice video—perspective following Trump’s authorization to CIA to kill people inside Venezuela. There’s some history behind this:

Can we all agree that China is a really weird place? It seems to come down to China being an authoritarian country rather than a democracy. In a democracy the elected representatives of the people get to write laws that make bribery legal (for them as the recipients), as we see every day. Yes, Trump openly bragged about this recently, but why shouldn’t he? After all, how many legislators have been getting rich off money funneled through Ukraine and other countries, or from Big Pharma and you name it, with cushy retirement gigs tossed in? It’s a great country, so why shouldn’t the POTUS participate in some of that greatness? The Chinese would be well advised to wise up to democracy. Then we wouldn’t see items like this:

OK Then @okaythenfuture 4h￼ China is such a crazy country because you can wake up [as] the number 2 commander in the military, have a massive villa in Beijing’s Shunyi District, three mistresses housed in Sanlitun, excited to get the daily brief and to chat shit with the boys, but then end the day dismissed from the army and the party, and locked up in Qincheng Prison. Just wondering “What did I do? Who did I offend?” Crazy stuff. South China Morning Post @SCMPNews￼ Breaking | China’s No 2 general He Weidong expelled from the Communist Party Li Shangfu, Miao Hua, He Weidong. Will Zhang Youxia be the next to get booted out?

I know what you’re thinking, but still …

Also this:

livinlavidaluke @96Stats￼ So i’m working with some hospitals and pharma in Shanghai, and seeing this trend firsthand. China isn’t just licensing western drugs anymore, they’re making their own and selling to US and other countries. This could break a HUGE market. A Chinese pharma (Hansoh) just signed a contract today worth billions with Roche for a treatment of colorectal cancer. Very clear why this works here, as speed & scale of trials is huge. China way above US levels on annual trial volume now, so more new drugs coming from China not US for first time, and price of drugs made affordable. Pharma sector total mess in the US which actually means that US buyers are starting to buy Chinese drugs (check the data)!! US drug prices remain around 2–3× any other country which is ridiculous, and i wonder if they might panic knowing China is producing cheaper and better drugs around the world.￼ 8:05 AM · Oct 17, 2025

Again, I know what you’re thinking. But the idea that tariffs are going to magically put the US back on top? Even Trump knows that won’t work.

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen Trump: “One of the policies currently under consideration is a massive increase in tariffs on Chinese products entering the United States of America.” A simple metaphor in case you’ve forgotten how this went in April: Boy = Trump Dart gun = Tariffs UST market = Crotch

