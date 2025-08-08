Obviously the big buzz today continues to be the prospect for direct Putin - Trump talks in the very near future—possibly next week, at a site yet to be announced. There are multiple odd circumstances surrounding this development.

First, there’s the question of what’s behind Trump’s huge push to have talks with Putin.

Second, there’s the question of why Putin would agree, given that his position has always been that presidential level talks are pointless without previous expert level agreements on all sorts of details.

Third, Trump attempted to ambush Putin into meeting with Zelensky. Putin in turn summarily dismissed the notion (as always in the past) and Trump quietly accepted that—an indication of Trump’s strong desire to meet Putin above all other considerations.

Fourth, the Anglo-Zionist front headed by Trump has reiterated its implacable hostility toward Russia and BRICS, in word and deed.

For an overview of much of the above—one which actually found highly amusing—I can refer you to a video by Alexander Mercouris. The video is highly focused and addresses once again the issue of Trump’s attack on India:

For a short version of what Mercouris is saying—and I have been saying—here’s a relatively brief excerpt from Simplicius’ speculations. As this excerpt begins, Simplicius is referring to the rumor of an “air ceasefire”:

Though the likelihood is high that most such rumors are fake, it would not be a particularly unrealistic maneuver for Russia in this case. It’s a very low cost way to signal political goodwill while simultaneously restocking drones and missiles for a brief period. Not striking Ukraine for a week or two would not have major effect on the overall timeline of Ukraine’s military incapacitation, but would allow Russia to replenish stocks so that when the ceasefire inevitably ‘breaks down’, Russia can resume with another major round of hefty attacks without digging too deeply into stockpiles. We can understand the latest impetus for another big PR summit as follows: Trump needed a way to rescue himself from writing checks his mouth can’t cash. His blustery sanctions “deadline” is coming up, and after crunching the numbers and toeing the waters, he realized it’s not going to work out the way he planned. Even India began resisting in ‘alarming’ ways, highlighting a critical risk to US-Indian relations: Almost immediately came the news that Russia and India signed a document on expanding industrial and technological cooperation-such a response to Trump. In addition, India immediately suspended the purchase of six additional basic patrol aircraft P-8I, today. As such, it’s probable that Trump needed a way to rescue himself from his own self-imposed ‘deadline’ trap and the way to do that was to generate another spectacle that could be sold as “major progress” by verbal-equilibrists like Marco Rubio. It’s difficult to take Trump’s sincerity seriously, though, given that his admin just posted a new bulletin which names Russia as an ‘extraordinary threat’ to the United States: Trump: "I have received additional information from various senior officials on, among other things, the actions of the Government of the Russian Federation with respect to the situation in Ukraine. After considering this additional information, among other things, I find that the national emergency described in Executive Order 14066 continues and that the actions and policies of the Government of the Russian Federation continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States." Such hostility certainly does not evoke a sense of simpatico reconciliation. Both sides strive to string along their own politically expedient interests; in Russia’s case, it’s important to convey the savor of peace-seeking and political agreeability while continuing to fulfill geopolitical and military imperatives; in the US’ case, it’s about up-keeping Trump’s aura of power and leadership, both for his own ego’s sake, and to placate political opponents, critics, and neocons alike who seek either a ‘tougher’ stance on Russia, or at least the ending of the war on terms favorable to Ukraine and the Western deep state—which is to say, an indefinite ceasefire which allows Ukraine military continuity, to restock and rebuild for an eventual round two.

Note Trump’s Bidenesque redesignation of Russia as an “extraordinary threat the national security and foreign policy of the United States.” That, along with the reintroduction of INF missiles in Europe, strongarms efforts aimed at all of BRICS, continued threatening meddling by Trump in Caucasus—all this is what I referred to, above, in the fourth point. Putin can be under no illusion whatsoever that Trump’s America is no different than Biden’s America when it comes to Russia—it may simply be a bit more devious.

With those considerations aside, it remains that Trump’s offensive against BRICS has backfired badly and that Putin may be willing to accommodate a retreat on Trump’s part—for some sort of consideration. In other words, the talks with Putin give Trump an excuse—cover—for “delaying” the secondary sanctions and tariff based sanctions deadline, which was starting to blow up in his face. The tariffs on India have already been scaled back—perhaps triggered by India’s turn to Russia and, unexpectedly, to China. Perhaps it was the cancellation of India’s foreign minister’s military purchasing trip to DC. Perhaps India was planning a pause or slowdown in pharmaceutical shipments to the US. The damage done by knucklehead advisers like Stephen Miller to relations with India are unlikely to be mended quickly. The sale of super expensive US weapons systems around the world—but especially to Europe, India, and the Middle East—was always a big part of Trump’s plans:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 7h￼ ￼￼ BREAKING! India has suspended plans to purchase U.S. weapons. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to Washington has been abruptly cancelled, along with anticipated multi-billion-dollar defence deal announcements.

Question: What need do countries like Spain have to purchase super expensive and unreliable F-35s? To attack Portugal? Looks like Trump’s verbal abuse and threats directed at Spain led them to ask that same question. The Spanish answer may bode ill for NATO’s future:

Globe Eye News @GlobeEyeNews Aug 6￼ BREAKING: Spain cancels its plan to purchase F-35 fighter jets from the US, shifting defense spending to Europe.

And speaking of tariffs, which are taxes:

￼Megatron @Megatron_ron￼ Tariffs are taxes paid by American importers, not foreign countries, meaning the money “flowing in” is actually coming from US businesses and consumers, not China, India or anyone else. Studies suggest that U.S. firms and consumers bear approximately 90-100% of the tariff costs - Bloomberg Because of this, there has been a massive job loss in the last 2 months in the US. Companies are trying to cut costs.

But Trump is touting his taxes—imposed by him and him alone, without a vote—as money from heaven, free money:

How about this? Does Trump have anything to worry about “going forward”?

Mitch's Dead Hand ￼@EvilDonJohnson￼ Prices are going up, because the people that own the banks, own the markets, and most importantly have bought up and commoditized the homes, keep telling us that real estate always increases in value: Then they raise the price.

The other day I watched an Ed Dowd video in which this topic came up. He maintained that the only cure is … price adjustment downward.

Anyway, what’s going on in the Middle East is just sick. First, Trump empowered genocide in Gaza, then he put ISIS in charge of Syria, now he has his sights set on civil war in Lebanon—possibly accompanied by an ISIS/Israeli invasion. I suppose it’s possible that all this is just more stuff that Trump didn’t know about, as has become his mantra of late. Last night, listening to George Galloway and LJ, Galloway made a case that I’ve made in the past, namely: Trumps abject subservience to Jewish Nationalism can’t be about the money alone, because he’s not running in 2028. Galloway maintains that it has to be about the blackmail.

Megatron @Megatron_ron￼ BREAKING: ￼￼ The Telegraph has posted a photo of Jeffrey Epstein seen in ISRAELI ARMY sweatshirt This is allegedly on his private jet in 2019. 1:37 PM · Aug 8, 2025

No wonder Trump needs those monstrous “defense” bills. And the suppression of all criticism of Israel. News you won’t get from the US media—all part of Trump’s Epstein Accords?

Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_ 15h￼ Official Corps of Engineers documents, posted in U.S. federal procurement portals, list ~20 projects worth $1.5 billion. Over $250 million is already live; more than $1 billion is queued. Every cent comes from the $3.8B/year aid package, plus “special” war top-ups. The U.S. is physically hardwiring the next decade of IDF warfighting into place, airbases, naval HQs, hardened bunkers, all designed and overseen by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, funded entirely by American military aid. This is the embedding of U.S. capital into the skeleton of Israel’s force posture for the 2030s. The Corps is not just financing the IDF; it is acting as its civil engineer, locking in warfighting capacity for every major domain. Scope of builds: • New facilities for KC-46 Pegasus refueling fleet • Infrastructure for CH-53K heavy-lift helicopter squadrons • New HQ for Shayetet 13 naval commandos in Atlit • Ammunition storage bunkers, armored vehicle maintenance hubs • Runway and taxiway overhauls at multiple airbases • Hardened underground facilities with EM shielding

And in Lebanon:￼

Ibrahim Majed @ibrahimtmajed￼ Lebanon’s Next Scenarios After the Government’s Decision to Disarm the Resistance Lebanon stands at a crossroads after the government’s recent decision to disarm the resistance, a move that threatens to reshape the country’s fragile political and security landscape. Saudi Arabia and the United States have succeeded in shifting the confrontation from a Lebanese–Israeli conflict to a Lebanese–Lebanese one, deepening internal divisions and weakening the country’s ability to face external threats. What is the government’s next move? Why would the government adopt a decision it knows it cannot enforce and how might this hand Israel and al-Julani the perfect pretext to advance their agendas in Lebanon? Can the Government Implement the Decision? The Lebanese government’s resolution to disarm Hezbollah and other resistance factions raises critical questions about its feasibility. Historically, Hezbollah’s weapons have been deeply entrenched within Lebanon’s social fabric and security architecture, backed by significant popular support. The government’s institutions, including the army, are structurally intertwined with these groups. Implementing disarmament without consensus or an alternative power balance is unlikely. Instead, this decision risks destabilizing the already fragile Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF), as factionalism and internal divisions grow. There is a high probability that attempts to enforce this decision could provoke resistance within the army ranks itself, leading to fragmentation or even the dismantling of the LAF as a unified institution. The Dismantling of the Lebanese Army and Its Consequences Should the army collapse under the strain of political pressure and factionalism, Lebanon could revert to a state of chaos reminiscent of the civil war era. The absence of a unified national army would create a power vacuum, forcing sectarian militias and foreign-backed groups to fill the security void. Without a centralized force to maintain order, Lebanon risks spiraling into lawlessness, sectarian violence, and a breakdown of sovereignty. Internal conflicts between militias could escalate, threatening the stability of the entire region. Furthermore, the collapse of state security would severely hinder Lebanon’s ability to control its borders and prevent illegal incursions. This will potentially placing the country under Chapter VII of the UN Charter to enforce the government’s decision. Chapter VII of the United Nations and Its Ramifications As Lebanon descends into chaos, international actors may push for UN intervention under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, which authorizes enforcement actions to implement the decree of the government. This would mark a significant escalation, transforming Lebanon from a sovereign state facing internal challenges to an international security concern under potential coercive measures. Such a scenario opens the door for increased Israeli involvement, particularly under the pretext of security and border stability. Israel could exploit the weakened Lebanese state to occupy southern regions, citing threats from non-state armed groups. Simultaneously, extremist factions, such as the Takfiri groups led by Abu Muhammad al-Julani (Ahmad Al Sharaa), could exploit the power vacuum. These groups may enter Lebanon from Syria and northern borders, under the guise of “stabilizing” Sunni communities, further complicating the security situation. How One Decision Could Shatter Lebanon’s Sovereignty The government’s decision to disarm the resistance risks triggering a cascade of events leading to the dismantlement of the Lebanese army, a return to violent fragmentation, and international intervention under Chapter VII. The consequences could be dire: loss of sovereignty, occupation of southern Lebanon by Israel, and the infiltration of extremist groups from the north and east.

These are all parts of the Anglo-Zionist agenda that threaten the rest of the world. BRICS is currently all that stands between the world and Anglo-Zionist domination.