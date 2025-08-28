Lots going on, so we’ll do a roundup.

First, I want to take note of the situation with India. Yesterday, in my understanding, the massive tariffs on India took effect. While the ostensible reason for the tariffs is punishment for India’s trafficking of Russian oil, it’s no secret that the US was, at the same time, demanding that India open its market to US agricultural products. Behind the scenes it seems highly likely that India was being offered a deal in which the US might wink at the oil trade or offer accommodations in exchange for the opening of India to US agriculture. But that was a non-starter for India—a country in which a large portion of its huge population remains at poverty levels, tied to agriculture and the land. Allowing the US to dump Big Agriculture products would crush the Indian sector and demographic associated with it.

What’s going on here? China. Instead of kissing Trump’s ass, as bidden, China told Trump—among other things—to take his soybeans, etc., and shove them up his own. China would buy from others, like Brazil. That has been a very hard sell for US farmers—an important part of Trump’s base. The guess is that Trump attempted the same crude pressure on India largely for political purposes. India has been fairly compliant in the past, but Trump’s crude pressure on a proud civilization was unacceptable. Contrary to Trumpian expectations, India did a sharp turn toward China. Not only that, but in the last weeks before the tariff deadline India signaled that its tough line wasn’t just a posture: Modi refused to accept Trump phone calls—4x. Modi and India have had enough.

Questions: How does this outcome benefit the US, with India more committed than ever to BRICS, including China? How does this benefit Trump’s farmer base? What does this say about Trump’s deal making skills and about US leverage overall? China has long wished to put its relations with India on a more stable basis, and now Trump has provided China with a strong argument to present to India in that regard, and has also provided India with a strong incentive to listen to China’s positions.

Speaking of leverage, while Trump has been talking tough to Russia, again, Russia has adopted the Big Stick approach. Russian escalation now includes direct strikes on NATO businesses in Ukraine. But it’s done with a sense of humor—Russia waits till a military production site is almost complete, then knocks it down. Which also tells us something about Russian intel in Ukraine. Via DD Geopolitics, from older to newer:￼

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 9h￼ ￼Russia’s Nuclear Arsenal “Almost Fully Modernized,” Says U.S. General Ukraine War Has Not Diminished Russian Strategic Capabilities U.S. Air Force Lieutenant General Andrew Gebara, Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration, stated that Russia’s nuclear arsenal remains virtually untouched by the war in Ukraine. "Russia's nuclear deterrent forces are almost fully modernized. This has been worked on for a long time. And if you ask me whether they have been weakened because of Ukraine? For the most part, no. Funds for nuclear deterrence are still being allocated, and this takes priority over matters concerning Ukraine." . The Russian Armed Forces struck, including with "Kinzhal" missiles, at military-industrial complex enterprises and Ukrainian military airbases, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported Ukrainian sources report that missiles hit directly in the city center, near Olimpiyskaya metro, on Zhylianskaya Street and nearby areas. Office buildings were damaged, including banks, international representations, and media outlets. Among them were the EU office and the British Council. Other districts of Kiev were also hit. In addition to missiles, the capital was attacked with new strike drones. . BREAKING! Russian Naval Drone Sinks Ukrainian Recon Ship “Simferopol” A high-speed Russian unmanned surface vessel (USV) struck and sank the Ukrainian Navy’s medium reconnaissance ship Simferopol near the mouth of the Danube River, according to Russia’s Ministry of Defense. Ukrainian officials have confirmed the incident, reporting at least one crew member killed and several others injured. The Simferopol, which was part of Ukraine’s Black Sea naval operations, marks one of the first warships sunk by a naval drone in the conflict. The strike highlights Russia’s growing use of unmanned explosive vessels in naval warfare, escalating the threat to Ukrainian assets even far from the front lines. . The British Council Office was almost totally destroyed in Russia's overnight missile attack against the Ukrainian capital, Kiev. . NO TO NATO WEAPONS!!! Russia Destroys Bayraktar Drone Factory in Kiev With Iskander Missiles Overnight, Russia launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles at the Turkish-owned Bayraktar drone factory in Kiev, causing severe structural damage. ￼ This marks the fourth strike on the site in just six months.

￼ Despite prior attacks, Bayraktar had invested tens of millions, trained local staff, and nearly completed construction of the plant.

￼ The facility was set to produce Bayraktar TB2 drones for Ukraine’s military.

￼ The strike also affects Azerbaijani interests: In July 2025, Azerbaijan and Bayraktar signed a logistics and supply agreement at the IDEF‑2025 defense expo. That deal now appears to be in jeopardy. The Russian military previously struck an Azerbaijani energy facility in Odessa following Baku’s threats to lift its arms embargo on Ukraine.

Trump demonstrates that, in addition to stopping wars, he knows how to start them:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ ￼￼￼￼ The United States has struck a deal for the sale of weapons to Croatia, Albania and unrecognised Kosovo.

War in the Balkans—what could go wrong?

But why just in the Balkans? Why not, hey, war in the Persian Gulf! America’s poodles are setting the stage:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ ￼￼￼￼￼ BREAKING: France, Germany, and the U.K. (the E3) have triggered the UN “snapback” mechanism by notifying the Security Council, set to reinstate sanctions on Iran that were suspended under the 2015 nuclear deal. ￼ The sanctions will take effect in 30 days unless a new agreement is reached.

￼ European powers emphasize they are still willing to negotiate with Tehran. Any thoughts on why Iran would reenter negotiations and then allow IAEA spies back into their country?

After Trump’s sneak attack, Iran is now fully aware of where good faith negotiations lead and what they mean to the Anglo-Zionists. Iran has been preparing for this eventuality and is taking a tough line: Sanctions on Iranian oil exports could lead to de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz. And more. Links are to video:

Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_￼ Boroujerdi – Iranian National Security Commission: Netanyahu called Putin on the first night of the strikes, declaring “Iran is finished” and telling him to wait for the next phase. Twelve days later, that “phase” never came, instead, Tel Aviv saw Iran’s reach in the Gulf and beyond. Boroujerdi stressed Tehran is not seeking war, but warned that leaving current agreements [including NPT] is now on the table, with political and military consequences to follow. ￼10:11 PM · Aug 27, 2025 Dr. Ebrahim Motaghi – associate of Ali Larijani: Confirms the Shahid Rajaee Port incident in Bandar Abbas was the result of an Israeli attack. Motaghi pointed to the strike as timed sabotage, 38 missiles fired at containers in Bandar Abbas just hours before the third round of talks, aiming to disrupt negotiations and project reach into Iran’s maritime chokepoint. Local officials publicly avoided attribution, but Motaghi says he engaged directly with the governor and Bandar Abbas authorities in the aftermath. The implication: quiet acknowledgment, public silence. Boroujerdi is clearly laying out a reciprocity doctrine for energy warfare, if Iran is blocked from exporting oil, it will take measures to ensure others can’t export theirs either. This isn’t new rhetoric for Tehran, but in the context of the current escalation it’s a sharpened warning that Iranian deterrence isn’t confined to defending its own territory, it can impose symmetric pain across the Gulf’s oil chokepoints. When he invokes UN Security Council Resolution 2231 (the JCPOA framework), he’s effectively saying: ￼The U.S. already shredded the agreement.

￼If they now move to enforce an oil embargo, Iran will treat that as nullifying its own restraint. In practice, this is code for potential Strait of Hormuz disruption, through harassment, mining, or targeted strikes on rival exporters’ shipping infrastructure. And that ties directly back to his earlier statement: “If Iranian oil isn’t exported, neither will theirs.”

Trump’s foolish sneak attack to “decapitate” Iran’s government has set the stage for a major war.

And now we pivot back to money, because I like big picture presentations. Philip Pilkington is promoting his new book by doing lengthy twitter presentations of selected topics from the book. Today he presents a timely topic—the downfall of central banking. He presents the whole construct of “central bank independence” (please note the quotation marks) as a typical Prog venture in Rule of the Experts—technocratic rule, hidden from The People. But also please note that this has been a bipartisan venture. Of course, the experts don’t know as much as they tell us they do—but they only kinda admit that secret when things go to shit.