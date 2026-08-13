Meaning In History

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Realist's avatar
Realist
4h

Hubris always kills the host.

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Manul's avatar
Manul
4h

What would a cap gains tax cut do to help the Rs at the mid-terms? Perhaps a cut would propel the already overpriced stock market even higher, but that would just increase the cynicism of the average Joe who doesn’t own any stocks. What am I missing?

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