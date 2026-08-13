Also some politics, following on from yesterdays polling post.

After you’ve made your down payment on the Brooklyn Bridge perhaps you’ll have some cash left over for Trump’s latest gag line—now that Trump has “total control” over the Strait of Trump (formerly Hormuz) he’s “low keying it.” Which translates into something like this: Trump’s military advisers have finally convinced him that more bombing is hopeless and detrimental to US long term interests, so the only hope is to out-wait Iran using economic pressure. Two big problems with that approach—which sounds very much like a Jewish Nationalist fallback position: First Iran was a political house of cards, now it’s an economic house of cards—is that economic pressure cuts both ways. Second, the US navy is reaching a breaking point.

Another problem is that Iran gets a say. They’ve had their say and what they’re saying is that they’re not going to “low key it.” They know they’ve got Trump over a barrel.

Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape 2h￼ Iran’s endgame isn’t peace—it’s weaponized time Tehran is betting Trump won’t launch a full-scale war, vowing to stall and wait him out until 2029 while choking off the Strait of Hormuz . The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 16h￼ BREAKING: Iran has shifted from defense to offense, aggressively restructuring its military for an offensive posture abroad and warning to prolong the war until Trump leaves office on January 20, 2029, per Bloomberg. After Mojtaba Khamenei approved an extensive reorganization appointing hardliners to top IRGC positions, IRGC senior advisor General Mohammad Reza Naqdi declares “even if this war lasts for years, we will fire missiles until the very end,” warning “America has thousands of economic interests around the world, and all of them can be easily destroyed.” Naqdi adds “we had never experienced a real, full-scale war with America before, so we didn’t know exactly how to fight America; in these 5 months, we have learned how to do it,” concluding “in this war, we realized that the American army is weaker than we thought.” . BREAKING: Iran warns it is preparing for military operations on US soil following a “new military doctrine tasking IRGC to attack enemy in its soil,” adding Iran will “take operations into enemy territory, into the enemy’s lands, and carry out operations far from our own territory,” IRGC senior advisor General Mohammad Reza Naqdi says. “Whenever the conditions are favorable and the order is issued, we must be able to take the operation into enemy territory,” Naqdi adds.

But the economic pressure plan is fantasy to begin with:

Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal 14h￼ ￼ ￼ Bessent says pipelines make Hormuz irrelevant within two years, but helium doesn’t travel through pipelines. The claim reaching Trump is that 70% of the energy crossing the strait could be rerouted underground, and fmr. CIA analyst Larry Johnson stops the conversation to explain why that’s fantasy. Oil is only part of what moves through there: roughly a quarter of the world’s LNG, 30 to 35% of its urea and sulfur, and 40% of the helium that chip manufacturing runs on. None of it fits in a pipe:

Speaking of gas and pipelines and Iran supposedly not talking to its BRICS partners:

MultiPolar @Your_Tweety￼ Translated from German￼ +++ BREAKING +++ Russia and Iran reach agreement on gas supplies. Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad announced that the key terms of the long-discussed gas supply contract with Russia have been agreed upon, reports the Iranian news agency ISNA. The agreement provides for the delivery of up to 55 billion cubic meters of Russian gas per year to Iran via a pipeline running through Azerbaijan – a volume comparable to the capacity of Nord Stream 1. Iran will be able to resell the surplus gas to other countries, which analysts say could generate annual revenues of up to 12 billion US dollars over the 30-year term of the contract. The process of rerouting Russian gas from Europe to China and India can be considered complete. Europe is out. All other countries are in. It’s that simple.

My prediction. US sanctions will fail. The rest of the world is energy hungry and will buy gas from Iran. The Gulf states also see the handwriting on the wall and are making arrangements with Iran that directly undercut Trump’s supposed economic pressure campaign:

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter￼ BREAKING: The UAE has released several billion dollars of Iran’s frozen assets held in UAE banks, including 2 tonnes of gold worth $283 million, with the goal being that Iran spares the UAE from future attacks, according to multiple senior sources in Tehran with knowledge of the transfers. The assets were flown to Iran aboard a Boeing 737-7KK (A6-RJA) operated by UAE Royal Jet, from Abu Dhabi to Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport and Karaj’s Payam Airport on August 11 and 12, each staying one hour before returning. On June 8 the same plane flew from Abu Dhabi to Tehran’s Mehrabad transferring $3 billion, multiple Iranian officials told Reuters in June. . This now means Iran can get their frozen assets and reparation money by auctioning attack exemptions to Gulf states including Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Qatar.

Sean Foo today has a discussion about Trump’s tariff war on Canada. Canada is gearing up to sell lots more of its heavy crude oil to Asia—especially China. In fact its pipelines to the west coast terminals are already operating at maximum capacity, which is why Canada is looking to expand pipeline capacity. Previously that oil was sold at a discount to American Gulf coast refineries which were set up to turn the Canadian crude into things like diesel and jet fuel. One way or another the cost of energy for the US will go up, and Trump’s tariff threats will have backfired once again.

Here’s an interesting indication that Trump is very worried about the midterms—he’s thinking of a tax cut for the rich even as everyone else in America is struggling:

￼Grace Chong, MBI @gc22gc￼ Shows how worried they are about losing the House and Senate. Donors want a capital gains tax cut but it would have to pass through reconciliation. Not happening. Quote￼ The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter Aug 11 BREAKING: President Trump is weighing a cut to capital gains taxes ahead of midterm elections, per Bloomberg.

Brandon comments:

Brandon Weichert @WeTheBrandon 16h￼ Nothing is happening. It’s over. Every one of Trump’s initiatives is just imploding. The ship has already hit the iceberg. Now the first wave of survivors is getting off before she totally sinks. Well played, Karoline.

And no wonder hedge funds want a capital gains gift:

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter￼ Institutional investors are dumping US tech equities: Hedge funds, asset managers, and other institutional investors sold -$21.6 billion of Nasdaq futures during the week ending August 4th, the largest weekly sale on record, according to Goldman Sachs. Short sales dominated the move, accounting for 72% of total sales. Hedge funds sold -$11.9 billion over this period while asset managers sold -$7.4 billion. As a result, combined institutional investor positioning in Nasdaq futures fell to -$5 billion, turning negative for the first time since May 2025. By comparison, this figure was as high as +$54 billion in October 2025. Institutional investors are selling into market strength.

Finally: