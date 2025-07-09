There are a lot of developments, quite a few surrounding Trump statements. Many readers may have seen reports of Trump stating that Putin talks a lot of “bullshit.”

Trump Escalates Criticism of Putin After Restoring Arms Shipments to Ukraine President Trump is increasingly suggesting that he believes his Russian counterpart had become an impediment to the peace deal he aims to make. “We get a lot of bullshit thrown at us by Putin, if you want to know the truth,” Mr. Trump told reporters during a cabinet meeting. “He’s very nice to us all the time, but it turns out to be meaningless.”

Exactly what I keep saying: Putin and the Russians will talk and talk—but they won’t budge. Why would they? They’re winning. OTOH, can you imagine what Putin tells Russian insiders about Trump and bullshit? We now have audio of Trump speaking to donors at a fundraiser, telling them that he had directly threatened Putin and Xi, respectively, that he would “bomb the shit” out of Moscow and Beijing if they invaded, respectively, Ukraine or Taiwan. There must be a lot of laughter in Moscow and Beijing:

Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_ ￼The leaked audio is a window into an empire unraveling through performance. Trump openly admits he threatened to “bomb the sh*t out of Moscow”* and “bomb Beijing”, not because he intended to, but because he hoped 10% believability would be enough to preserve order. Putin didn’t believe him. Xi didn’t either. Because both understand the deeper equation: the U.S. no longer has escalation supremacy. A single move toward Moscow or Beijing guarantees annihilation in return. Trump’s entire “peace” doctrine is built on plausible lunacy, the idea that he might be just crazy enough to do it. But even he knew 10% was generous. In reality, Beijing and Moscow have already gamed it out. The retaliation plans are locked, the missile paths are mapped, and the timers have no need for speeches. What this leak really proves is that American power has decayed into theatre, soundbites, bravado, and scripted psychosis meant to compensate for lost material leverage. Trump wanted to scare Putin and Xi. Instead, he confirmed to the world that U.S. strategy hinges on bluffing nuclear roulette just to stay in the game. https://x.com/i/status/1942803391840755784

Well, bear in mind—we only have Trump’s words, directed to people he was trying to impress, to confirm this. That’s not exactly a reliable source. Did he really say anything remotely like this to Putin and Xi? Color me very skeptical. This is almost certainly for domestic consumption—’that war never woulda happened if I were president.’ The Russians let this yackety yack roll off their backs, but it will certainly lead Putin and Xi to drive the hardest of bargains, if they ever do. Trust, credibility is gone:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ ￼￼Dmitry Peskov says Russia is not concerned about Trump's harsh rhetoric, and expects Ukraine and their handlers to consider the situation on the ground, which is getting worse for the Kiev regime with every passing day. https://x.com/i/status/1942936916912959869

Meanwhile, Trump’s rhetoric is losing him cred by the day. He somehow forgot to threaten to “bomb the shit” out of Tehran, and so Thomas Keith points out:

This is one of the most damning strategic deconstructions from within the Iranian command sphere. Rezaei speaks not from triumph, but from precision, mapping the fault lines of a system that once called itself untouchable. The Fordow retaliation triggering direct IRGC strikes on CENTCOM’s Al Udeid base shatters a long-standing psychological myth: that no state would dare touch U.S. military infrastructure head-on. Iran did. Qatari eyewitness confirmation of multiple explosions, contrary to CENTCOM’s “1 impact” claim, signals either a serious breach of U.S. interception capacity, or a deliberate media dampening to contain fallout. But Rezaei then pivots from hardware to narrative collapse. $20 billion gone in 12 days. THAAD munitions drained at a scale that burns through 2 years of Lockheed Martin’s output. 80 Israeli drones downed, 32 wreckages in Iranian hands, including advanced Hermes and Heron ISR assets. These are attrition of ISR depth, escalation dominance, and economic pacing. Then comes the core: Israel’s entire existential cohesion rests not on territory or ethnicity, but on a securitized myth. A promise to diasporic Jews that “here, no one can touch you.” Iran has now touched them, from Gaza, from Yemen, from Lebanon, and directly from Iranian soil. That illusion is pierced. Not just once, but structurally. The implicit warning is clear: if security is gone, the glue unravels [sic! I’m trying to picture glue unraveling.]. What remains is a fissile settler colony with collapsing morale, rising capital flight, and no more monopoly on escalation.

And it’s not just Trump’s rhetoric—it’s also his lies that are sinking US credibility. As was confirmed thanks to Tucker, Trump seems to think he’s some sort of Junior Mossad operative—a very bad look to virtually the entire world:

Iranian President Pezeshkian: "We were in the middle of talks with the U.S. and the Americans assured us that Israel would not attack us without their permission. But they suddenly attacked us, and torpedoed our diplomacy"

What a disgrace.

Moving on …

The other day I noted bombing attacks in Iraqi Kurdistan—in Erbil and Kirkuk. I speculated that this could involve proxy Iranian attacks on Kurdish elements that had assisted the Anglo-Zionist coalition’s sneak attack on Iran. Today we’re learning that the attacks appear to have been directed at the Peshmerga, which does in fact cooperate with he Anglo-Zionists and has done for many years. The attacks are originating from tribal militias. I have to suspect that here, as elsewhere in the larger region, we’re seeing preparations for wider war. Here’s some commentary on another story from yesterday that ties in to that concept:

A Chinese frigate’s laser lock on a German King Air ISR platform over the Red Sea underscores Beijing’s commitment to securing vital maritime routes, and sends a clear signal that foreign aircraft must coordinate with PLAN task forces in the area. Operating from China’s Djibouti base, the PLAN vessel acted to protect commercial and military shipping, including Chinese-flagged vessels benefiting from the Houthi non-aggression agreement. By using precision laser dazzlers rather than kinetic force, the PLA Navy demonstrated restraint and advanced non-lethal area-denial capabilities that minimize collateral damage and reflect China’s leading edge in directed-energy systems. While Germany has lodged a diplomatic protest, the PLAN’s action highlights a shared need for clear rules of engagement in congested waters, where multiple navies and private contractors operate under evolving security architectures. Ultimately, this incident showcases China’s growing role as a stabilizing security provider in the Red Sea corridor, leveraging cutting-edge technology to safeguard international commerce and enforce order, even as traditional partners recalibrate their own rules of the road.

Pakistan’s ever deepening military cooperation with China further solidifies BRICS’ position in the region—as we saw in Pakistan’s support for Iran against Anglo-Zionist aggression:

Lt. Gen. Wang Gang, Chief of Staff of the PLA Air Force, met with Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu at Air Headquarters Islamabad to consolidate Sino-Pak airpower alignment. Discussions focused on regional threat calculus, multi-domain integration, and joint force evolution. The PAF briefed the delegation on its restructured force posture, digitalized command networks, and recent high-impact operations against India, now viewed by PLA officers as doctrinal case studies in disciplined escalation. General Wang lauded the PAF’s performance as a model of precision warfare and reaffirmed Beijing’s commitment to deeper strategic fusion. The visit marked another signal of converging Sino-Pak air doctrine, techno-integrated, escalation-resilient, and adversary-blind.

Another example.

Meanwhile:

Netanyahu presents Trump with a ‘mezuza’ shaped like a B-2 bomber. Inscription: "To President Donald J. Trump, In appreciation for the big, beautiful bombs of Midnight Hummer. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu." A settler entity dressed as a state, thanking its golem for delivering fire on command.

New Documents Reveal that Trump is Pouring Hundreds of Millions of Dollars in Military Aid Into Building IDF Airbases and Facilities in Israel - Haaretz reports

Meanwhile, in Most Moral Army In The World News, it turns out that Jewish Nationalist soldiers don’t just prey on prisoners: