Yesterday I linked to Larry Johnson’s article, in which he noted the disinformation that the CIA appears to be still propagating within the Trump regime. Nothing new there—we’ve all seen the same nonsense about Russian v. Ukrainian casualties, the collapse of the Russian economy, and so forth. CIA is Broken… Can it Be Fixed? The short answer to LJ’s question would appear to be, No, given the Agency’s track record. For example, after reading that article I read this one that goes back to events of 1965, which are just now coming to light:

How the CIA left a nuclear device buried in Himalayas for decades? A plutonium-packed generator disappeared on one of the world’s highest mountains in a hush-hush mission the US still won’t talk about

Sound crazy enough for you? Well, that device—which was about a third of the size of one of our WW2 nukes—was left somewhere high up on Nanda Devi, one of highest mountains in the world, over 25k ft. in height. That just happens to be where the headwaters of the Ganges are found—a major river flowing through one of the most populous areas in the world. Perhaps it will come as no surprise to learn that Curtis LeMay was behind this crazy spy caper.

Anyway, having reviewed CIA duplicity, LJ today reviews Putin’s restatement of Russia’s unconditional demands—demands that must be met before any ceasefire can be put in place. Again, there’s nothing new here. Putin has been absolutely consistent on all these points from the start of the SMO.

Vladimir Putin Leaves No Doubt About Russia’s Demands to End the War in Ukraine… Do Donald Trump and Steve Witkoff Understand? … Full Withdrawal of Ukrainian Forces: Ukraine must completely withdraw troops from the entire administrative territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts (the four regions Russia partially occupies and annexed in 2022)—including areas not under Russian control at the time. Ukrainian Neutrality: Kyiv must officially abandon aspirations to join NATO and commit to permanent neutral status, with no foreign military bases or alliances. Demilitarization and “Denazification”: Significant limits on Ukraine’s armed forces size and armament; removal of “neo-Nazi” influences. Recognition of Russian Control: International acknowledgment of Crimea as Russian (annexed 2014) and the four regions as part of Russia. Lifting of Sanctions: The West must remove all sanctions on Russia. Other Issues: Protection of Russian-speaking populations’ rights; Ukraine to remain non-nuclear.

What’s notable is not these well known conditions themselves. What’s notable is that the Trump regime, in mission of its two special real estate envoys, continues to attempt to get Putin to somehow budge on every single one of these unconditional conditions. The Trump regime continues to conduct a sort of Kabuki theater in which they pretend to be mediators. Just yesterday I heard Rubio repeating that in “negotiations”—which these are not—both Russia and Ukraine need to make concessions. Never even hinting that the US is the primary belligerent in the war on Russia, the one party without which there would have been no war at all.

In this light, it’s interesting to note something Putin said in his annual marathon Q&A session. You need to read this in the context of the US blockade—or something like a blockade—on Venezuela, and the continued drone attacks on Russia connected shipping. It’s impossible to believe that Putin didn’t have these facts in mind, especially given Lavrov’s remarks regarding the effect that US actions against Venezuela could have on negotiations, if they ever get started. After all, Putin has always been clear that the real negotiations need to be between the two parties in interest: Russia and America.

Megatron @Megatron_ron ￼BREAKING: Putin: “If NATO blockades Kaliningrad, it’s full-scale war in Europe” “If threats to the Kaliningrad region are created, Russia will destroy them. “Everyone must understand and be fully aware that such actions will lead to an unprecedented escalation of the conflict, taking it to an entirely different level, up to a full-scale armed conflict.” 10:59 AM · Dec 19, 2025

I presume this applies to the entire Baltic region. Larry Wilkerson has placed Putin’s statement in the context of Euro leaders expressing admiration for Trump’s blockade against Venezuela and speculating—not for the first time—on undertaking similar actions in the Baltic. I would not want to bet against Putin taking some fairly drastic actions with regard to the sea drone attacks—in addition to the increased missile and drone strikes on Ukraine.

Trump needs to get control over this situation before things explode. The question is, who’s pulling his strings? He has yet to show a sign either that he is in control or that he is serious about a true settlement with Russia. That will involve dealing with Russia’s geopolitical interests.

Megatron @Megatron_ron 4h￼ BREAKING ￼￼￼ Netyanahu will ask Trump to attack Iran once again - NBC Netanyahu is expected to ask Trump to attack Iran’s ballistic missile program at their upcoming meeting . US SEIZED another Venezuelan oil tanker - Reuters

Before we get to Hainan, …

Arnaud Bertrand has a remarkable post regarding China’s plans for Hainan. FYI, Hainan is an island (map below) that is almost exactly the same size as Taiwan (Hainan is the red spot at the bottom middle).

For another size comparison:

￼The goal, in the short term, might be regional, but obviously this could very quickly have global impact:

China Xinhua News @XHNews￼ China on Thursday launched island-wide special customs operations in the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP), the world’s largest FTP by area, allowing freer entry of overseas goods, expanded zero-tariff coverage and more business-friendly measures. http://xhtxs.cn/8VU

Arnaud Bertrand @RnaudBertrand￼ This is largely being ignored but it’s easily one of the biggest China news of the year. What China is doing with Hainan - a huge island (50 times the size of Singapore!) - is pretty extraordinary: they’re basically making it into a completely different jurisdiction from the rest of the country, and an extremely attractive entry gate for the Chinese market. You can now import most products in the world (74% of all goods) entirely duty free into Hainan. And, if you transform the product and add 30% value locally, you can then send it to the rest of mainland China completely tariff-free. So for instance: import Australian beef into Hainan tax free. Slice it and package it for hotpot in Hainan: it can enter all mainland supermarkets duty-free. They also have insanely low corporate tax rates: 15%, lower than Hong Kong (16.5%) and Singapore (17%) or the rest of the mainland (25%). That’s not all, Hainan now has different rules from the rest of China in dozens of areas: HEALTH: Basically the rule is that if a medicine or medical device is approved by regulatory agencies anywhere in the world, it can be used in Hainan - even if banned on the mainland. Which undoubtedly makes it THE place in the world with the widest range of medical treatments available. NO FIREWALL: Companies registered in Hainan can apply for unrestricted global internet access OPEN EDUCATION: Foreign universities can open campuses without a Chinese partner VISA-FREE: 86 countries get visa-free entry, probably one of the most open places in the world CAPITAL: Special accounts let money flow freely to and from overseas - normal mainland forex restrictions don’t apply So they’re running a pretty extraordinary “radical openness” experiment there. They’re basically building a “greatest hits” of global free zones: Singapore’s tax regime, Switzerland’s medical access, Dubai’s visa policy - all in one giant tropical island attached to the 1.4 billion people Chinese consumer market.

And we’ll end with this interesting map: