Yesterday we used Michael Hudson to take a look at the economic background to the Anglo-Zionist war on the rest of the world—the war to maintain Anglo-Zionist hegemony by subjugating the rest of the world to the reign of King Dollar. This perspective is key to understanding the New Trump we’re seeing in Trump 2.0—the Trump who talks peace buts sows conflict and war. “Peace,” it turns out, never means true settlements. It means either outright surrender on American terms or temporary ceasefires that work to the Anglo-Zionist advantage. The campaign talk was just what had to be said to get elected:

The 25 words or less version--for the purpose of understanding the current crisis in America--might run something like this: The rentier class has regained control over both political parties and uses populist rhetoric and social policies to maintain political control for the bigger purpose of perpetuating the Anglo-Zionist empire and oligarchical interests--which, with the development of a global economy, must be done on a global scale.

Today we turn to war, because Trump’s tariff and sanctions wars appear insufficient.

First, brief looks at fronts where ceasefires have proven desirable. Trump and his generals got the ceasefire with Iran to buy time to try to figure things out:

Matt Bracken @Matt_Bracken48￼ The biggest game changer now is the accuracy of Russian and Iranian ballistics and hypersonics, that the West basically can't stop. Patriots, Iron Dome etc are useless against salvos of hypersonics. The math just does not work for the defense. What accurate non-nuclear 1,000# warheads means is Mossad HQ, or MI-6 HQ or German military HQ or a German missile factory etc can be struck accurately, without collateral damage. Prior to accurate hypersonics and ballistic missiles, it was a given that only a nuclear warhead would be used against a European capital, and MAD applied. Or, inaccurate non-nuclear warheads would randomly hit apartment blocks and be considered terror weapons. That is no longer the case. Now that balance has been changed. Iran and Russia can put a 1,000# warhead directly into a military or intel target or arms factory. This changes the entire calculus. IMHO, this is why Israel was "crying uncle" after 12 days, and Trump had to bail them out and try to stop the war. Israeli military, intel, and critical infrastructure targets were being hit with pinpoint strikes. Ditto our giant radar at the base in Qatar. That strike was a warning: we could also hit your staff HQ, or a ship unloading ordnance at a pier. 6:35 AM · Jul 26, 2025 Will Schryver @imetatronink￼ ￼ Mind-Boggling US Air Defense Fail 150+ THAAD ($15M/each) and 80+ SM-3 (up to $37M each!) were fired during the 12-Day War against Iran -- with notably unimpressive results. That's 25% of total THAAD inventory and 6+ years of SM-3 production! 150 THAAD Ballistic Missile Interceptors Fired By U.S. During Iran's Barrages On Israel: Report 12:36 AM · Jul 26, 2025

Russia isn’t buying into the ceasefire ploy. If you haven’t been following the war news, what’s happening now is that Russia appears to be forming cauldrons enclosing Ukraine’s best remaining forces in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk. Meanwhile, Russian forces are pushing up the east bank of the Dnieper River from the south, threatening an even larger encirclement. Comparisons are being drawn to Bakhmut, and the consensus is that the battle at Pokrovsk will not drag on like the battle at Bakhmut did. The Western gloom is palpable:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ Once Pokrovsk falls it’s the beginning of the end. Will it be a brutal drawn-out battle like Bakhmut? Given the state of morale in Ukraine I seriously doubt it.

The guys at The Duran see what’s going on in Ukraine—giving weapons to Ukraine is like giving money to a bankrupt:

What’s the Deep State strategy, now that defeat looms?

The strategy remains the same as that enunciated in 2019 by RAND: apply continual pressure to Russia to force its collapse. This continues, but the dynamics of the new warfare may force either direct US involvement or a dramatic defeat. Thus, while Trump’s sneak attack on Iran turned into a defeat, the Anglo-Zionist meddling in the Caucasus is reaching a new level of recklessness:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics Iran: Zangezur Corridor a Threat Backed by U.S. and Israel The Zangezur Corridor poses a direct threat to Iran’s national security and serves U.S.-Israeli interests, said Ali Akbar Velayati, adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader. He called it a geopolitical tool to weaken the Axis of Resistance, cut Iran’s land access to the Caucasus, and impose a southern blockade on Iran and Russia. NATO and pan-Turkic forces are backing the project. Velayati also warned that the U.S. seeks a 100-year lease on the route from Armenia to secure a direct link from Azerbaijan to Turkey — bypassing both Iran and Russia. 1:13 PM · Jul 27, 2025

What this is doing is leading to even stronger military cooperation among Russia, China, and Iran. But aat the recent SCO summit what was notable was the participation of even recently hostile nations—India and Pakistan. The realization that joint action is required against the Anglo-Zionist combine seems to be sinking in (excerpt):

Tehran’s new war plan: Build an anti-NATO At the mid-July meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers in China, Iran made it clear: Tehran now views the SCO not just as a regional forum, but as a potential counterweight to NATO. In doing so, it signaled a profound strategic pivot – away from an outdated Western-dominated system and toward an emerging Eurasian order. The summit highlighted the increasing resilience of multilateral Eurasian cooperation in the face of growing global turbulence. Russia was represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who also met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping – an encounter that underscored the strength of the Moscow-Beijing axis. On the sidelines, Lavrov held bilateral meetings with the foreign ministers of China, Pakistan, India, and notably, Iran. His talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi focused on diplomatic solutions to the nuclear issue and emphasized deepening strategic coordination. The Iranian side used the platform with purpose. Araghchi expressed his appreciation for the SCO’s solidarity amid Israeli aggression and stressed that Iran views the organization not as symbolic, but as a practical mechanism for regional unity and global positioning.

This, it seems to me, is the context in which to view recent events in Asia. For example, Taiwan appears to be having serious doubts about volunteering for the role of an Asian Ukraine. In the last presidential election in Taiwan the US supported DPP (pro Taiwan independence) candidate won with a plurality rather than a majority—but opposition parties, primarily the Kuomintang (KMT) which oppose Taiwan independence from China controlled the parliament, and thus the purse strings. The DPP, undoubtedly with US support, engineered recall elections against 24 KMT members of parliament, in an effort to seize control and push the envelope against China:

Taiwan's Voters Reject Anti-Chinese Recall Plot In January 2024 Taiwan's current President Lai Ching-te won the election against two other candidates. (Taiwan has no run off elections.) His Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) though, which supports Taiwan's independence from China, failed to get a majority in parliament. The opposition was thus, by controlling the budget, able to prevent Lai Ching-te from furthering a split from the Chinese homeland. Like many recent election winners in so called democracies Lai Ching-te set out to manipulate the system to win powers the voters had been unwilling to concede to him. He organized a recall campaign against dozens of opposition lawmakers in the hope to gain a majority in parliament.

The result was a complete defeat. All 24 KMT members survived.

While various commentators differ on the specifics of the Thai - Cambodia war, the general idea is consistent. This is all spurred by US efforts to disrupt China’s Belt and Road initiative and to reinforce plans to blockade China, cutting it off from the worlds seas. To hopefully whet your appetite to go back and follow the link, here are the maps that tell the story. As you can see, it plays right into the regional concerns expressed at the SCO summit concerning Anglo-Zionist pressure. It also explains US meddling in Pakistan, Myanmar, and Bangla Desh (again, follow the link):

Regarding the war itself, DD Geopolitics, for example, seems to see this as pitting the US and Thailand and Cambodia—viewed as an ally of China. I think Brian Berletic gets the best of this, and he sees it quite differently. Even diametrically opposite:

Brian sees this conflict as involving a joint effort to bolster US influence over Thailand. The reality is that, despite a pro-US—but shaky—Thai government currently in place, Cambodia is also US controlled. But Thailand has developed strong ties to China out of sheer self interest. Here’s a picture of those ties—you can see how central Thailand is:

The US is seeking to reverse those Thai - China ties. Here’s Brian’s summary:

Despite Cold War myths, Thailand in recent years has developed a larger and deeper relationship with China than the US and far more significant than Cambodia’s relationship with China; Cambodia depends on the US as its primary export market and uses US dollars as local currency, a regional outlier where most nations primarily do business with China and the rest of Asia; The current government of Thailand is headed by US-backed billionaire Thaksin Shinawatra (via his daughter), who is a close friend and collaborator with Cambodia’s Hun Sen; The conflict serves neither Thai nor Cambodian interests, and instead meshes into the US policy of “extending” targeted nations by creating a multitude of conflicts along its periphery - a strategy the US has used against Thailand, and has used against China by disrupting peace and prosperity in Southeast Asia in general;

The idea of “extending” targeted nations is precisely the strategy that RAND strategy advocated against Russia in 2019. It’s the same playbook. But now the breaking news is that Thai - Cambodian talks are in the offing. Not mediated by Trump, however, but by Malaysia, which is BRICS oriented. Wheels within wheels.

I’ll close with a topic that probably wasn’t on the radar of many readers: Antisemitism in China. I’m not sure what to make of the X/Twitter account that provided this link (below). It’s highly anti-India, to say the least. For example, it pokes fun—pretty brutally—at Sig Sauers travails. The video is, well, speaks for itself:￼

Zhao DaShuai 东北进修￼ @zhao_dashuai Hire indian engineers with the H-1B scam, procure components made in india; Get indian results. https://x.com/i/status/1949242056570012034 10:21 AM · Jul 27, 2025

China’s Turn Toward Antisemitism “The United States as a nation has been severely kidnapped by political and other forces derived from Jewish capital,” thus said Dong Manyuan, the former Vice president of CIIS, the Chinese foreign ministry’s think tank, in a TV interview on November 1, in response to the interviewer claim that Jews “manipulate and control” 70% of America’s wealth. (Dong had expressed a similar view, cast in only slightly less hostile terms, even before the war.) In the weeks since Hamas’ October 7 assault on Israel, the People’s Republic of China has not only joined ranks with Russia and Iran in diplomatic efforts against Israel and supportive of Palestinians. That is not new. What is new is a surge on social media platforms controlled by the Chinese government of an unprecedented spate of antisemitic messaging.

The author expresses dismay at this development, but when you read down a bit you find out that it’s not actually all that new:

The idea of China as a sanctuary for Jews is rooted in a historical precedent. Just ninety years ago, tens of thousands of Jews escaping the Holocaust sought refuge in pre-Communist, war-torn Shanghai. Organized state violence aimed exclusively at Jews has never been documented in China. On the contrary, the country is famed for its stereotypical apotheosis of the Jewish “genius.” As fellow victims of genocidal imperialists during WWII, the Chinese have generally sympathized with the Jewish plight. Even during the Cold War, when they were firmly aligned with the anti-Zionist Third World, they admired Israel’s triumphs against all odds. Indeed, Chinese and Israeli officials have frequently proclaimed that “there‘s never been antisemitism in China.” In fact, this was never the case – even prior to the present war. Antisemitic and anti-Zionist discourse is as old as Chinese nationalism.

Hmmm. I suppose that depends on how you date the rise of Chinese nationalism. One might be inclined to think, then, that as Begin famously said about Poles—that they drank in Antisemitism with their mothers’ milk—so too did the Chinese. Well, the author has a solution—form a Task Force! In combination with the Israeli government! Don’t mention the genocide!

To combat rising Chinese antisemitism, the US State Department’s Office of the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism and Israel’s Ministry for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism should form a joint specialized task force.

One commenter, by the way, had an interesting take on this development:

Israel was China's best friend back when they were selling off US military tech and secrets. Things changed quickly once Israel started threatening China's cheap Iranian crude supply.

However, since we’re all about history here at Meaning in History, I’d be remiss if I didn’t offer some links to the history of Jews in China:

It’s a good thing the Chinese don’t study their own history. Or, wait …