Robin Jones
39mEdited

regarding Antisemitism in China.

Spurred by a letter from rabbis at "Stephen Wise Temple" in LA, complaining that Americans are "Letting their Jews down," I've done a deep-dive concerning Stephen Wise.

Wise indefatigably traveled the USA and Europe promoting zionism, railing against antisemitism, promoting hatred of Germany, urging US involvement in war against Germany. He gained audiences with Wilson, Rothschild, Balfour, Herzl, Feisal, Roosevelt, Morgenthau, and was the voice of Brandeis when the judge chose to remain out of the spotlight.

In one speech he compared antisemitism to "Boxerism," -- "the Chinese movement to exclude European influence." : "The one feature that aroused the greatest enthusiasm was my reference to antiSemitism as European Boxerism."

That necessitated a quick tutorial on the Boxer Rebellion, which was, indeed, the effort of the Chinese to resist and expel Europeans who were, in their estimation, harming Chinese society. The "Eight Nation Alliance" confronted the militant Boxers and ultimately defeated them, extending China's "century of humiliation."

Wise's analogy might not be as salubrious as he likely wished: Europeans were, indeed, causing great suffering to the Chinese, and were, indeed, exploiting them, using threats of military and economic force. Christian missionaries were among the groups that the Chinese believed were harming their culture.

If the history of Germany is appropriately recounted, something similar occurred vis a vis Jewry in the immediate aftermath of Franco-Prussian war: James McCullough spoke of this antecedent to WWII in a speech at Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh, McCullough's home town. The phenomenon is spelled out in some detail in an article in Eclectic Magazine 1881 https://babel.hathitrust.org/cgi/pt?id=uc1.b2870867&seq=360

The German people have not yet recovered from having been thoroughly chastened, but the Chinese have: "“If you talk to many Chinese about the Opium War, a phrase you will quickly hear is ‘luo hou jiu yao ai da,’ which literally means that if you are backward, you will take a beating.”

Lubica
2h

A nice complimentary note to your last two posts is from Arnaud Bertrand: “Europe’s century of humiliation” https://substack.com/@arnaudbertrand/note/c-139556342

