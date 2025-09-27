Meaning In History

Mark Wauck
Credit to CTH. He doesn't actually come out and say it, but this post is all about how Trump and Congress lied to the American people about TikTok being about China. It was always about maintain Jewish Supremacist control over America for reasons that have nothing to do with real American interests:

https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2025/09/27/benjamin-netanyahu-says-buying-tiktok-for-israeli-influence-is-the-most-important-purchase-going-on-right-now/

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently met with American pro-Israel social media “influencers” to discuss the importance of social media, referring to various platforms as “our most important weapon.”

During the conversation PM Netanyahu noted the most important deal right now to retain U.S. support for Israel, is Larry Ellison’s purchase of TikTok and how it will be used to secure support for Israel. WATCH:

...

The Israel influence countermeasures include: Alex Karp with Palantir. David Ellison with Paramount/CBS and the enlistment of Bari Weiss. Then, as noted, Larry Ellison with Oracle and the purchase of TikTok, and ongoing discussions with Elon Musk.

[Unmentioned prior influence positioning would include Ted Cruz, Ron DeSantis, Laura Loomer, Mark Levin and Susie Wiles]

Mark Wauck
If it's Soros it's geopolitics:￼

Maik Pittel @maikpi70￼

Auto-translated by Grok￼

Asset manager Howard Rubin has been charged with sex trafficking and arrested.

Howard Rubin, George #Soros' right-hand man, was arrested for operating a sex trafficking ring from a penthouse that had been converted into a BDSM "sex dungeon."

