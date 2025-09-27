Lots of theater at the UN this week, but it does matter. Following up on our post from yesterday about the desperation of empires that are failing, signs are that the Trump regime will resort to expanding warfare in the attempt to maintain the Anglo-Zionist Empire. Venezuela looks like the immediate target. When I say “warfare”, however, what I mean is “start a bombing campaign” against another faraway country. A futile effort, as we should know by now—when was the last time one of America’s bombing campaigns against hapless, mostly defenseless, targets actually accomplished anything positive? Anything at all?

Megatron @Megatron_ron￼ BREAKING: ￼￼ The US is considering entering another war, this time on its doorstep The US is prepearing to bomb Venezuela using “drug targets” as justification - NBC reports￼ 3:06 AM · Sep 27, 2025

Americans appear largely unimpressed. These numbers are not likely to improve over time if the bombing campaign is implemented. These two polling questions are revealing.

The first asks about support for Venezuelans trying to overthrow their government:

The second asks about support for a standard Anglo-Zionist regime change operation:

Obviously any bombing campaign, even allowing for the usual lying propaganda, will not garner majority support. In fact, many of the supporters for bombing other countries are living in a past that never really existed—Anglo-Zionism inflicting its wrath on miscreants around the world. Reality will likely dawn on them as reporting starts coming in. They will realize that this isn’t what they voted for. It’s a no-brainer that a pivot from China to attempting to impose military domination over the Western Hemisphere will lead to far more problems than anything positive.

Will Colombia be next? Their president is behaving like a bad boy by speaking out against Anglo-Zionist genocide in Gaza:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 5h￼ NEW: ￼￼ Colombian President Gustavo Petro in the middle of New York with a message to the US soldiers: “Disobey Trump’s orders! Obey the order of humanity” In New York, President Gustavo Petro urged U.S. soldiers to refuse orders that target civilians, called for rifles to be aimed at tyrants not people, and invoked the WWII sacrifice as a reminder that soldiers should defend freedom, not carry out unjust wars. After this the Tramp administration immediately revoked his visa.

At the same time that Trump was attempting to shut down criticism of genocide in New York, …

Max Blumenthal @MaxBlumenthal￼ Trump transfers control of TikTok to Unit 8200 [via Larry Ellison, huge donor to IDF]

If you don’t believe that Trump was simply following orders to transfer TikTok to direct Zionist control, believe Netanyahu, who believes that control over social media will assure control over American minds:

Megatron @Megatron_ron￼ NEW: ￼ Netanyahu says TikTok is the “most important” weapon in securing Israel’s right-wing support and that is why they are talking control over it: “Weapons change over time... the most important ones are the social media The most important purchase that is going on right now is TikTok... I hope it goes through because it can be consequential.” Netanyahu also noted X is crucial and Elon Musk is “not an enemy, he’s a friend.”

Most analysts continue to believe that a renewed war on Iran is inevitable—probably this year. In that regard, there was an interesting development regarding Turkey. This article is one I picked up at Zerohedge, but it originally appeared in Epoch Times—meaning, obvious biases. Nevertheless, the article correctly notes that Turkish - Iranian rapprochement—which has been ongoing for some time—could have important consequences in the event of a renewed Anglo-Zionist war. Chaos in the Middle East—the Anglo-Zionist goal leading to domination of the region—is not in Turkey’s interests. Resisting such a development puts Turkey and Iran in the same corner, along with Russia, China, and India. Use of Turkish air space is probably key to the next war on Iran. If reporting is correct that Turkey warned Hamas of the Anglo-Zionist attack on Doha, that’s probably a signal that Turkey could also warn Iran of impending attacks.

At the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian shook hands, announcing a strategic drift with operational consequences that Washington and NATO can no longer ignore. ￼The SCO is a bloc built by Beijing and Moscow to counter Western power. Iran has been a full member since 2023. Turkey, a NATO ally, attended as a dialogue partner and lent the alliance’s credibility to a forum designed to oppose the United States. The implications are concrete. Political theater at the SCO translates into permissive space for logistics, finance, and technology flows that erode sanctions and complicate allied coordination. Ankara’s engagement offers Tehran diplomatic oxygen, potential economic channels, and a path to normalize cooperation. The operational question is not Ankara’s rhetoric but what capabilities and relationships this forum enables. If Turkish ministries, state‑owned enterprises, or defense companies use SCO mechanisms to expand contact with Russian and Iranian counterparts, the result will be stress on export controls, financial compliance, and intelligence deconfliction.

Arnaud Bertrand offers related observations on recent developments. Note hostile Anglo-Zionist pressure on India being ramped up. The rest of the world is obviously preparing for the eventuality that the Anglo-Zionist Empire will resort to war to try to maintain its failing hegemony:

Arnaud Bertrand @RnaudBertrand￼ Four extraordinary events happened last week within the span of just 72 hours; a week which may well be remembered as one of the most consequential in the transition from Pax Americana (an era that was admittedly much more “Americana” than “Pax”) to a multipolar world. These 4 events are each significant in their own right, but when taken together and considering the fact they all happened within an extremely short timeframe - September 17th to 19th - they together point to a profound recalibration of global power dynamics. What are they? In chronological order: September 17: Saudi-Arabia and Pakistan announced that they were forming a NATO-like formal security alliance, fundamentally altering the Middle East’s strategic balance, especially when you consider that Pakistan is a nuclear state that sources 81% of its weapon imports from China September 18: the Trump administration publicly revealed that they had - unsuccessfully - been negotiating with the Talibans for 6 months to regain control of Bagram Airbase September 19: Xi and Trump held what was likely the most positive call between both countries’ presidents in many years, that both sides characterized in almost celebratory terms afterwards September 19: the U.S. announced they were revoking their waiver of sanctions over India’s Chabahar port in Iran, which was India’s crown jewel infrastructure project for trade with Central Asia, and which represent yet another hostile move by the U.S. against India (after it hit the country with 50% tariffs) So here are the questions: how are those 4 events connected? Are they even connected at all? What do they reveal about the changing world order? My argument, as you’ll have guessed, is that they are connected either directly (for instance it’s obvious that Trump’s public revelation about Bagram can’t be coincidental with either the Saudi-Pakistan alliance or his call with Xi) or connected in that they all reflect the same underlying shift. More profoundly, I think that the deeper trend that they reveal is that the map is reasserting itself against the narrative. For decades, we’ve lived in a world where stories mattered more than geography - where being a “democracy” or an “ally” or part of the “rules-based order” determined your place in the world more than your location, resources, or neighbors. But these four events suggest a revenge of the physical world, a return of the law of geopolitical gravity when for decades American power distorted it by acting like a massive electromagnetic field that could make countries ignore the magnet next door. But electromagnetic fields require constant energy to maintain, and when the generator winds down, particles realign along older, simpler forces. This is the topic of my latest article which I entitled “the return of geopolitical gravity”, with a full analysis of each of the four events and why, taken together, they show that gravity, in the end, always win. Link here: https://open.substack.com/pub/arnaudbertrand/p/the-return-of-geopolitical-gravity 10:45 PM · Sep 25, 2025

Makes sense to me.

Here’s something that doesn’t make sense—Poland hosting French nukes while working toward developing its own. Obviously Russia wouldn’t be best pleased, but I’m quite sure that none of Poland’s other neighbors—no, I can’t think of a single one—would be remotely happy about that sort of madness:

The US Is Expected To Tacitly Back Poland’s Nuclear Weapons Plans Authored by Andrew Korybko via Substack, Polish President Karol Nawrocki told French media during his trip to Paris that “I believe that Poland should be part of the nuclear sharing program, it should have its own nuclear capabilities: energy and military. This is what the Polish-French partnership is all about…(but) it may be too early to talk about [developing Poland’s own nukes].” This comes half a year after Prime Minister Donald Tusk, his liberal-globalist rival, told parliament that Poland is “talking seriously with France” about hosting its nukes. … For historical reasons, Poland … pathologically fears Russia, ...

That’s not the full story. Most of Poland’s neighbors understand that there are important sectors of Polish society that still yearn for a return of a Poland that is a major geopolitical player in its region. None of those neighbors will welcome that. But now read this next paragraph about France’s own ambitions:

Hosting French nukes and potentially one day developing its own are thus seen by Poland as the means to this end, with Paris’ interests in this arrangement (including perhaps the second part that would violate the Non-Proliferation Treaty) being to compete with Germany for regional influence. It was this motivation, after all, which drove President Emmanuel Macron to flirt with extending his country’s nuclear umbrella over Europe earlier this year. Basing nukes in Poland is the quickest way to do that. From the US’ perspective, the resultant exacerbation of EU-Russian tensions would further its divide-and-rule strategy, while turning a blind eye towards Poland’s possible plans to develop its own nukes just like it earlier did Pakistan’s would shift the regional balance of power in the US’ favor. Despite Polish fears about the US’ commitment to Article 5, the US isn’t expected to stand down if Russia launched a preventive strike against Polish nuclear facilities along the lines of Israel’s one against Iraq’s in 1981. The European application of the US’ “Lead From Behind” strategy is to support Poland’s revival as a Great Power that would then shoulder more of the burden for containing Russia in Central & Eastern Europe via its leadership of the “Three Seas Initiative” across this broad space. This would enable the US to redeploy some of its troops in Europe to Asia for more muscularly containing China. The US is therefore expected to tacitly back Poland’s nuclear weapons plans in pursuit of these grand strategic goals. … Nevertheless, the scenarios of France deploying nukes to Poland and Poland potentially one day developing its own would spike the risk of World War III by miscalculation, but they and the US don’t seem to care much.

This disturbing and harebrained development has Neocon and Anglo-Zionist fingerprints all over it. Let me repeat, no neighbor of Poland—not the Germans, nor the Czechs, nor any other Central European country—would welcome a nuclear Poland that would inevitably attempt to throw its weight around in the region. All you have to do to understand that is to recall Poland’s eagerness in the past few years to act as America’s pitbull in bullying neighbors like Hungary. The Anglo-Zionists care nothing for any of that—their only concern is to maintain the Anglo-Zionist Empire.

The war on Russia will continue by other means—Putin understands this as do all Russians. Ukraine has been destroyed in that war. The Anglo-Zionists aren’t shedding any tears over that—Trump’s supposed tears are crocodile tears, he follows orders—except to the extent that their grand strategy blew up in their faces once again. The Anglo-Zionists will not shed a tear over the potential destruction of Poland, either.

When will they ever learn?