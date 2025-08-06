Some preliminaries.

It seems clear now that the report we passed on about a purported Russian raid that captured high level Brit officers was a fake. Lesson learned.

Now, Putin received Trump’s personal envoy in Moscow today, Steve Witkoff. The meeting lasted for three hours which, in the circumstances, strikes me as not that long. Consider—the meeting was conducted through translators. Add in preliminaries and closings, possible pauses for consideration and formulation of resources, and the substance part of the meeting will not have been that lengthy. Time will tell whether anything of importance was concluded.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 5h￼ Chasiv Yar has basically fallen. Pokrovsk is almost encircled [Kupyansk, as well]. Lyman, Siversk and Kharkov are under major pressure. Meanwhile Kiev is panicking over mass desertions. After the losses Russia has taken what do you expect them to do? Throw in the towel to avoid some sanctions?

Meanwhile, the Russians have sent another message to Azerbaijan’s Aliyev:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ ￼￼ Signal to Aliyev: Moscow struck the Kiev-Baku gas corridor The strike on the Orlovka gas compressor station on the border with Romania, carried out overnight, became the point of impact not only on the Ukrainian energy sector, but also on Azerbaijan's demonstrative game in the interests of the West. According to media reports, the station was used for reverse gas supplies to Kiev - including within the framework of the agreement between Naftogaz and SOCAR. ￼ Russian Geran drones hit objects in the Izmail district of the Odessa region, including areas near Orlovka and Novoselskoye. The station was partially disabled. ￼ Experts call this a signal from Moscow to Aliyev: attempts to build supplies bypassing Russia, can quite easily be stopped. — Ostashko News￼ 0:03￼ 1:39 AM · Aug 6, 2025

Speaking of the Middle East, I just heard Gilbert Doctorow—with whom I don’t always agree—maintaining to Judge Nap that there will not be another Israeli led Anglo-Zionist attack on Iran, for the reason that Iran has made it abundantly clear that it can level Israel completely. Further, he cited the likelihood—also maintained by Prof. Ted Postol—that Iran may already have nukes. I’ve been following reports that US military resources are returning home from Diego Garcia, so that may be confirmation of this view. Of course, they can also fly back to Diego Garcia, but that’s all very expensive.

On the trade war front, Trump appears to be touting his facedown by China—which we referenced recently—as a victory of some sort, preferring now to beat up on India. The Indians are very unhappy, of course, and are breathing defiance. My view? These are relations that won’t be quickly mended. This trade war was not well thought out and has destroyed trust and good will.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ Secondary sanctions on Russian oil - via India - and sanctions relief on China. Forgive me for being a noticer but isn’t this literally the exact opposite of the original MAGA trade and diplomatic plan? ￼ 2:55 AM · Aug 6, 2025

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ Without tariffs, Tesla gets completely obliterated. ￼￼ 2:37 PM · Aug 5, 2025

If, as I maintain, the tariff shock and awe was largely intended to maintain King Dollar as the world’s reserve currency, then success is a long way from guaranteed. In fact, the prospect seems to be receding—as we see in the major case of China calling Trump’s bluff. The trade deals so far look like a house of cards, rather than a structure built on sound foundations. Mid terms are still a year off.

￼Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ Since 2008 the dollar has gained a lot of “artificial” value. This fuelled the consumption-led growth of the QE era. If USD hegemony is truly over USD has a long way down - even longer if the tariff policies raise US inflation differentials relative to the rest of the world. ￼ 3:05 AM · Aug 6, 2025

Who thinks forcing Jay Powell out will turn everything around?

Lastly, sad video of Trump responding to a reporter who cited Ukrainian drafting of Downs guys and over 60s. Note that Trump states twice that he—unlike the rest of the world—hasn’t heard about these facts, which have been well known for over a year at least:

Olga Bazova @OlgaBazova￼ Not a single coherent answer when Trump is asked about the realities of the Ukrainian conflict, forced mobilization or why should the US keep finding it. Just keeps parroting that it's Biden's war and bragging now he stopped 6 conflicts. He's completely misinformed on Ukraine 10:14 PM · Aug 5, 2025

How do you conduct an intelligent policy in such a geopolitical minefield in this way? What major foreign leaders can take this seriously—outside of the Trident subs?