Yesterday was a light posting day, partly because I’m feeling overwhelmed by events—economics, war, geopolitics, you name it. But I did continue reading. With regard to AI, I assembled several key tweets that, presciently, came out shortly before Trump’s latest grand initiative to transform the American economy and usher in a Golden Age. Pay close attention to the first two. Sacks—Trump’s AI czar—appears to be saying that the AI companies—and no doubt their investors—are too big to fail. That’s the White House taking ownership of the bubble that I’ve been writing about in recent weeks.

David Sacks @DavidSacks 8h According to today’s WSJ, AI-related investment accounts for half of GDP growth. A reversal would risk recession. We can’t afford to go backwards. Mr. VIX @yieldsearcher 7h￼ Not that we did not know this before, but this is a state-sanctioned bubble. That is what makes this cycle so unprecedented. Luke Gromen @LukeGromen 4h￼ If AI doesn’t work, it will risk recession, blowing out fiscal deficits into insufficient foreign UST demand. If AI works, it will undermine the U.S. fiscal position (~half of US Federal receipts come from employment), blowing out deficits into insufficient foreign UST demand. Demetri Kofinas @kofinas Nov 23 We’ve created a system where the only way to survive is to be destitute enough to qualify for aid or rich enough to ignore the cost. Everyone in the middle is being cannibalized. The rich know this and they are increasingly opting out of the shared spaces. Luke Gromen @LukeGromen 8h￼ ... Popular anger in the US will continue rising for as long as the situation [above] remains true while US leaders gaslight Americans that the biggest threat to the US is Russia or China. Mamdani & Fuentes are just symptoms

Hours later came the new Executive Order:

LAUNCHING THE GENESIS MISSION By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered: Section 1. Purpose. From the founding of our Republic, scientific discovery and technological innovation have driven American progress and prosperity. Today, America is in a race for global technology dominance in the development of artificial intelligence (AI), an important frontier of scientific discovery and economic growth. To that end, my Administration has taken a number of actions to win that race, including issuing multiple Executive Orders and implementing America’s AI Action Plan, which recognizes the need to invest in AI-enabled science to accelerate scientific advancement. In this pivotal moment, the challenges we face require a historic national effort, comparable in urgency and ambition to the Manhattan Project that was instrumental to our victory in World War II and was a critical basis for the foundation of the Department of Energy (DOE) and its national laboratories.

In a sense, this is an Anglo-Zionist Declaration of Global War. Trump compares this initiative to the development of nukes and says we’re in a race for “global technological dominance.” This will require America—that means, us—to invest in AI. Didn’t I just say yesterday that the tech lords would have “first dibs” on tariff revenues—which are really just taxes on you and me?

Ed Dowd saw this one coming: Edward Dowd @DowdEdward￼ AI czar setting up likely government support narrative. Basically the economy is so hollowed out that the only game in town is the race to build the digital gulag. Good times. 1:07 PM · Nov 24, 2025

Don Johnson states it as succinctly as you could wish:

Don Johnson @DonMiami3 12h￼ ‘Genesis’ is one of the first steps for too big to fail, lets government come in and scoop up data centers and AI companies now under that project scope / umbrella - no Congressional approval needed for appropriated funds Very obvious to see what they’re doing now

Is this part of the reason behind Trump’s hair’s-on-fire to get the hell outta Ukraine and get the hell into Venezuela? The fiscal shock and awe that started in April has been grinding to a halt amid increasing economic and geopolitical disarray. A quick fix is needed.

We noted the other day that the smart money looked to be bailing out of Nvidia. There was a reason:

Edward Dowd @DowdEdward $NVDA Gross Margin compression incoming. Quote￼ simple investing @simpleinvest01 14h Meta Platforms in talks to spend billions on Google’s TPUs to use in data Centers in 2027. This is such a strong validation for TPUs and the fact that TPUs are increasingly seen as an alternative to Nvidia’s chips. $META $GOOG NVDA 0.00%↑ ￼11:25 PM · Nov 24, 2025

Jovan Grahovac ￼@JovanGrahovac01 9h NVIDIA has become to AMAMA what Intel has been to the PC industry for decades. Attempts to break out of the arrangement were only a matter of time. TSMC is the real deal, they cannot be bypassed but are restraining themselves for political reasons.

Now, read this next tweet carefully. It’s so compressed that it’s almost cryptic in part:

Max Torque @TapeTorque 10h￼ elon (colossus) federal government (project genesis) middle east oil money (1 gw data centers) all have their own reasons to watch nvidia stock and openAi implode jensen has been shaking down everybody with 70% margins, they all want a nice discount on those chips Tariffs have sent the Japanese economy into a tail spin, carry trade flywheel is in danger as jgb [Japanese Government Bonds] yields go up this will become a tsunami domestically cutting the fed rate only accelerates the inventible [= inevitable] Elon Musk @elonmusk Mar 2 Masa is already overleveraged

OK, the bit about the “carry trade” is hugely important, but I’ll admit that it’s something I don’t understand. Nevertheless …

The term carry trade, without further modification, refers to currency carry trade: investors borrow low-yielding currencies and lend (invest in) high-yielding currencies. It is thought to correlate with global financial and exchange rate stability and retracts in use during global liquidity shortages,[3] but the carry trade is often blamed for rapid currency value collapse and appreciation. Since the mid-1990s, the Bank of Japan has set Japanese interest rates at very low levels making it profitable to borrow Japanese yen to fund activities in other currencies.[6] These activities include subprime lending in the US, and funding of emerging markets, especially BRIC countries and resource-rich countries.

Here’s the intro to a video I listened to yesterday that refers directly to the Japanese carry trade and bond prices:

Japan Just Triggered Biggest Unwind in Financial History - THIS Changes Everything: Peter Grandich Japan. It’s the silent giant that’s been the global monetary printer for three straight decades, but it just pulled the plug earlier this month. Japan’s 10-year government bond yield punched through 1.7%. It’s the highest level since 2008. That single number just ended the greatest carry trade in financial history. For 30 years, Japan borrowed at basically zero, printed endless yen, and shipped trillions, $3.3 trillion to be exact, into US treasuries alone, keeping interest rates artificially low everywhere else. Your cheap mortgage, well, you could thank Japan. Skyhigh stock multiples, thank Japan. Governments borrowing like drunken sailors with no consequences, thank Japan. And now, well, the thank you notes are coming due. At 1.7%, Japan’s annual interest bill jumps by an extra 27 billion a year on a debt pile that’s already 263% of GDP. They just announced another 110 billion stimulus package because their economy can’t survive without it. But the bond market finally said no. The invisible bid that’s been propping up the entire developed world for a generation is vanishing in real time.

Among other things discussed in the very interesting video is the $550B that Trump claims Japan will give to the US to rebuild its economy. Not gonna happen. Japan’s debt to GDP is already at 230%. But, as you just read, lots of other things will change.

Now, pivoting back to AI, I highly recommend a perusal of MoA’s fine analysis of what’s up:

I’ll provide the bottom line, as I see it:

China is letting the first type of capitalism reign their Artificial Intelligence efforts: Rather than pick winners and losers, China states the policy objective and hundreds of commercial initiatives compete using diverse strategies to fulfil the ambition. Instead of a ‘winner takes all subsidies’ China gets a diverse, agile, ecosystem growing in parallel to its rapidly innovative economy. Many Chinese models are published as open source and can be run on smaller clusters. The U.S. has however decided to let the second form of capitalism rule its AI endeavors. There are only a few companies working on large AI projects. Their models are private and blocked from scrutiny. They are promising too much and are spending a huge amount of money. They are in need of ‘safety-net socialism for overextended companies’. To provide for this the White House issued an Executive Order[: Genesis]. …

Besides providing the instruments for a bailout the Executive Order is also creating the means of central control over AI and its application: If you strip away the branding, Genesis is the U.S. government building a national AI backbone inside the Department of Energy and then inviting the biggest private sector AI players to plug into it.

…

But underneath, it centralizes the AI stack. Instead of letting the highest end compute and model capabilities drift entirely into the private sector, Genesis pulls them back into a structured federal environment. Access becomes conditional: follow the safety rules, share the data, integrate into the platform and you get to operate at the frontier. Don’t, and you’re on the outside looking in.

…

Genesis is the beginning of a nationalized AI infrastructure strategy. It will function as the bridge between government compute and private sector models, letting Washington influence which companies sit closest to the frontier and which capabilities get priority. It will speed up real scientific breakthroughs, but it will also quietly define the rules of the AI race on who participates, who gets access, and how the most powerful systems are directed. By allowing for a bailout of over extended AI companies via ‘Manhattan Project’ sized federal spending Trump is also attempting to prevent a stock market slump that would cost the Republicans the majority in the House.

In other words, We the People will be on the outside looking in. Will we be happy? I doubt it.