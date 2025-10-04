The one thing that seems clear is that Trump is caught in the middle. On the one hand are the Jewish Nationalists and Netanyahu’s government. On the other hand is the American public, which is largely appalled by what the Jewish Nationalists are up to—brutal genocide and ethnic cleansing, enabled by Trump. As in—this couldn’t be continuing without Trump’s full cooperation in supplying the munitions and running interference for Israel in the world of geopolitics. The genocide is absolutely a joint operation of the US and Israel (and its backers in the Western capitals, especially NY and London).

The fact that diehard MAGA enthusiasts support this is simply not good enough for Trump, and he knows it. Trump badly needs to put this to rest before it blows up politically (at home) and diplomatically (internationally). He can’t rule America based on the support alone of crazed un-Christian Zionists and low info Boomers. The Jewish Nationalist information control operation spearheaded by Larry Ellison and others isn’t going to work and could blowback against Trump.

So, here’s where we are …

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 16h￼ ￼ Israel is NOT happy: “How desperate is Trump for a Nobel Prize on a scale from one to tweeting this nonsense?” — News of Israel. “President Trump calls on Israel to stop the attacks in the Gaza Strip, he has fallen into the trap of Hamas statement.” — Israeli Channel 14. “Trump sold Israel for a Nobel candidacy.” — Yino News on Channel 14. “This is completely crazy. Trump states: Israel must stop bombing Gaza immediately. Hamas is ready for peace based on the response they gave us.” — Israeli Channel 12. “For the first time since the start of the war, the US does not accept the principle of negotiating under fire.” — Yaron Avraham of Israeli Channel 12. “We were always alone.” — Hillel Biton Rosen of Israeli Channel 14 “The tables have turned on us.” — Hadashot. “The state’s leadership remains silent after Trump’s response.” — Ma’ariv. DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 16h￼ “After Netanyahu succeeded in introducing amendments to the Trump plan, the Arab states achieve a new tactical victory, and this plan as a whole is turned into a state of radical change. Trump distorts the reputation of Israel, which cannot currently say that Hamas’s response is unacceptable to it.” — Israeli Channel 11.

So what’s this Hamas response, the acceptance of which by Trump constitutes—in the minds of Jewish Nationalists a betrayal? This link will give you the full Hamas statement, but the key parts are:

In this context and in order to achieve a ceasefire and complete withdrawal from Gaza, the movement announces its approval of the release of all Israeli prisoners, alive or dead, according to the exchange formula included in President Trump’s proposal, provided that field conditions are available for the exchange process. In this context, the movement confirms its readiness to immediately enter into negotiations through mediators to discuss details. The movement also renews its approval for handing over Gaza’s administration to a Palestinian body of independents (technocrats) based on Palestinian national consensus and relying on Arab and Islamic support. As for other issues mentioned in President Trump’s proposal related to Gaza’s future and the inherent rights of the Palestinian people, this is linked to a comprehensive national position based on relevant international laws and decisions. These will be discussed within a comprehensive Palestinian national framework where Hamas will be part of it and contribute responsibly.”

What could be more reasonable? The problem is—and has always been—that reasonability has never been part of the mindset of Jewish Nationalists. The obvious sticking point for Hamas is that they will not agree to commit suicide.

Thomas Keith has some extended commentary. I start from the oldest and proceed to the newer updates:

Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_￼￼ The Hamas response is pragmatic, measured, not impulsive. They’re not chasing empty gestures or getting baited into a trap. Every statement emphasizes clarity of purpose: rights and red lines are non-negotiable, and any settlement must address the root causes, siege, occupation, forced displacement, not just offer temporary relief or PR cover for the enemy. 6:12 PM · Oct 3, 2025 Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_ 16h￼ For those pushing rumors that the war on the Gaza Strip is over: the reality on the ground couldn’t be further from that narrative. The bombing is ongoing, demolition hasn’t let up, and the massacres continue unabated. Every signal coming out of Gaza points to an unbroken chain of airstrikes, artillery, and relentless destruction, with civilians still being targeted and infrastructure shattered. There has been no official statement or declaration of a ceasefire from Netanyahu or the Zionist government; the silence from their side is deliberate, weaponized, and intended to create confusion as they prolong the campaign of collective punishment. The West Bank is in a state of open confrontation, with escalation and mobilization spreading across multiple axes simultaneously. Troop movements, reinforcements from Deir Sharaf and Al-Tur, armored vehicles pushing through Ein refugee camp, fire exchanges near Wadi Al-Tuffah, and clear signs of an ongoing ground operation that isn’t winding down, in fact, it’s intensifying. The streets and camps aren’t quieting down; every message is a fresh alert of movement, clashes, or reinforcements, evidence that, for all the rumors about a coming ceasefire or “end of war,” the reality is kinetic and unresolved. Zionist soldiers are returning from Gaza as broken, haunted men, so traumatized that suicide has become a routine end to their service. Even their own psychiatrist, Dr. Tuli Flint, admits the military’s killing spree in Gaza is producing a wave of mental collapse inside the occupation ranks, with at least 60 suicides so far and a dozen directly linked to Gaza. The occupation has become a plague that destroys its own invaders from the inside out; Gaza’s resistance does not stop at the border, it follows the Zionist soldier home and eats away at whatever is left of his conscience. The American-Zionist axis is losing the ability to dictate terms. The resistance is setting the psychological tempo and reshaping the strategic landscape. If you strip away the propaganda, you see a desperate regime, an exposed army, and an entire society looking for a way out, all while Gaza, the West Bank, and regional actors keep the front lines live and the costs mounting.

Now the updates.

Netanyahu’s office: In light of Hamas’s response, Israel is preparing to implement the first phase of Trump’s plan for the immediate release of all hostages. We will continue to work in full cooperation with the President and his team to end the war according to the principles set by Israel, which align with President Trump’s vision. Notice how the statement doesn’t talk about ending the siege or withdrawing from Gaza, but instead promises “full cooperation” with Trump, meaning any outcome will be filtered through Washington’s interests and Israel’s own red lines. The occupation regime is desperate to spin defeat into narrative victory, trying to paint the coming phase as an Israeli and American achievement, not a product of battlefield exhaustion and diplomatic pressure. Occupation Army Radio reports that the political echelon has ordered the occupation army to halt military operations in Gaza City. The American-Zionist axis is trying to survive the consequences of its own failure. The only “reset” is collapse. But the truth is, the regime has hit its military and psychological wall in Gaza. We’re seeing the same panic and exhaustion that drove the IDF out of South Lebanon, rising casualties, surging political costs, and the sense of defeat bleeding out from Gaza into the West Bank and beyond. The “ceasefire” noise is the soundtrack of a collapsing occupation, not a victory. A senior Israeli official says Prime Minister Netanyahu was caught off guard by President Trump’s reaction. In the consultations Netanyahu held after Hamas’s response but before Trump’s announcement, he insisted that Hamas’s answer amounted to a rejection of Trump’s plan, and stressed that Israel’s response had to be coordinated with the Americans, to avoid creating any impression that Hamas was responding positively to the American proposal. Netanyahu’s panic is almost comical, every move now is about making sure nobody sees that it’s actually Hamas dictating the terms on the ground. The occupation regime’s only real leverage is to coordinate with its American sponsors, terrified that the world might notice the resistance just forced Washington to blink.

The Eighth Front offensive—information control—continues, with a focus now on Twitter/X:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 21h￼ To all of the idiots who thought they were allowing free speech on X, all of it has culminated into this report and a slew of data suggesting antisemtiism is rampant on the platform. We warned of this many many times. They would never allow that degree of free speech without intent to use it against you later. Fell for it again award. 2:10 PM · Oct 3, 2025

And this—could be a bigger deal than the WH ballroom: