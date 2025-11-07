Gaza Front, Home Front, Global Front
I don’t like to do this, but I’ve been busy with my personal life. So I’ll embed a couple of videos to get a point across. Just a reminder—I quote all sorts of people whom I don’t agree with on other matters. Quoting doesn’t equate to blanket approval.
First, on the Gaza front, Israel is in full panic/damage control mode. They know they’ve lost the PR war—could someone please clue Trump in?—but they’re scrambling to somehow limit the damage, hoping against hope that by delaying the flood of new information the attention span of the public will be exhausted by the horrors perpetrated by Jewish Nationalists. Israel’s Nightmare:
That’s the Gaza front, but the really important front is right here in America, where the Israeli government is planning a full court press to gaslight Americans. It’s called hasbara for those in the know, and we’re talking really big bucks here. Actually, many readers will already be aware of the overall narrative. Jews gave us Western civilization. You goys should be grateful and should demonstrate your gratitude by supporting Jewish Nationalist genocide whenever and wherever it breaks out. Gaza today, West Bank tomorrow, Lebanon next week, Iran—the sky’s the limit. Basically the message boils down to: Love Jews, hate Muslims, hate anyone who wants to go beyond that simple schema, and especially hate Tucker Carlson.
Here’s Judge Nap and Prof Mearsheimer discussing the home front:
Global front? That would include any country that either disagrees with Jewish Nationalist genocide or against which Jewish Nationalists hold a grudge. Russia, China, Iran, Venezuela—the list is a long one, but so is the memory of Jewish Nationalists. They never forget—that goes almost without saying. They also never forgive.
The Resonance @Partisan_12
18h￼
Israelis pour cement into water springs to block them and prevent Palestinians from using them for agriculture.
Those same people call themselves moral people.
Irlandarra @aldamu_jo
13h￼
A Christian reveals what life is like in lsraeI.
Cursed, spat on and attacked, every single day. “Jesus is a ****, Jesus is a son of a w****”
They are removing Christianity from the holy land.
Laura Loomer is the woman who communicates to Trump the demands of his owners—who to hire, who to fire, the usual stuff:
Propaganda & co @propandco
18h￼
Do you want to know how EVIL Laura Loomer is?
When children from Gaza came to the United States, she used her Jewish privilege and power to get the STATE DEP. to rescind their visas.
I think my wife is beginning to understand what I am saying as she is growing silent when more hard evidence is revealed. She grew up in Miami and has/had many Jewish acquaintances, some she called dear friends. Her resistance to the evidence has been perplexing for me, but I am one who researches, she does not. She watches Fox news. It's becoming all too real for many, and all the good will from decades of intense Holocaust propaganda and Hollywood promotion as the eternal innocent victim is slowly ebbing as the realization of what they are doing and have done in Palestine and every country in which they claim to have been kicked out and were totally innocent, the mask is falling. Enough said.
Absolutely sickening. How long Lord?