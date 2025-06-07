Remember when Israel couldn’t allow humanitarian aid into Gaza because it was all being looted by criminal gangs? How do you know when a Zionist is lying?

Dan Cohen @dancohen3000 Israel: “Hamas is ISIS” Also Israel: “We must arm ISIS to fight Hamas”

￼MenchOsint @MenchOsint￼ Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu confirms for the first time that Israel is cooperating with armed militias in Gaza: "On the advice of security officials, we have activated clans in Gaza that oppose Hamas. This is only good and saves the lives of IDF soldiers. The publicity of this only does good for Hamas - but Lieberman doesn't care. This is a criminal leak from a subcommittee of the Foreign Affairs and Security Committee."

“Clan” = crime family.

Muhammad Shehada @muhammadshehad2￼ Netanyahu's gov just admitted to arming, protecting & enabling ISIS-affiliated warlords, criminals & drug dealers in Gaza Those gangs are the ones looting UN aid, while providing security to GHF

The Cradle @TheCradleMedia ￼Israeli Army Radio reports new details on Israel’s cooperation with the ISIS-linked "Yasser Abu Shabab" militia based in Gaza: – Israel has transferred weapons to members of the militia, many of which were confiscated from Hamas or seized in the Strip, primarily Kalashnikov rifles. – The militia operates mainly in the Rafah area, which the Israeli army has occupied and cleared. Abu Shabab’s men are now active there. – The militia’s tasks include preventing humanitarian aid from entering Gaza and fighting Hamas. – This initiative was developed in coordination with security agencies and presented to the political echelon, which approved the plan. According to informed sources, the decision did not require cabinet approval. – The ISIS-linked Yasser Abu Shabab militia is currently the only group Israel is cooperating with. No other factions in Gaza are engaged in similar collaboration. 7:13 AM · Jun 5, 2025

Here’s Veep Vance—totally owned by pervo Peter Thiel and Zionists—demonstrating his gaslighting skills. I luv the way he starts with, “Number one, I think you’re a great dude.” Beautiful, the way he does the facials to show sympathy for parents having to gather their children’s body parts that were blown apart by US supplied bombs—like he cares. Except he then totally skips over the part about US complicitness. He immediately jumps to “it’s not a genocide because the Jews aren’t trying to kill every single Palestinian.” OK, can we call it a mass murder? But he’s trying to get you to believe that, as long as it’s not “genocide” under his twisted definition, then war is hell so this it’s OK if we provide the means—and the cover, by vetoing UN resolutions, sanctioning ICC officials, etc. As if supplying the means for mass murder/genocide is “diplomacy”, and he deserves sympathy for being criticized for this version of “diplomacy”. Boo hoo!

Megatron @Megatron_ron NEW: Podcaster and comedian Theo Von tells Vice President JD Vance that the United States is complicit in the Gaza genocide, stating, 'sometimes it feels like we look out more for the interests of Israel before America' J D Vance responds by denying it's a genocide, claiming the Trump administration has been 'attacked' for attempting to engage in diplomacy, and then shifts the subject to Biden and Ukraine. https://x.com/i/status/1931329708597166386 7:37 AM · Jun 7, 2025

Iran striking back?

Megatron @Megatron_ron BREAKING: Iranian intelligence has obtained thousands of sensitive documents related to Israel's nuclear facilities - Al-Mayadeen The documents include documents and video clips related to Israeli nuclear facilities. Al-Mayadeen reports that Iran may have also obtained documents about Israel's projects and intelligence assets in the region, stating that the next few weeks will be 'full of surprises' and that the Israeli intelligence community is in full crisis mode. Al-Mayadeen reports that the Iranian operation likely consisted of a combination of electronic and cyber operations, along with ground infiltrations Iran will gradually publish some of the Israeli documents over a span of years, based on the sensitivity of the content Al-Mayadeen described the documents as 'extremely accurate' and 'unprecedented', and says that they could have an impact on the ongoing Iran-US negotiations.

Now, about the feasibility of attacking Iran’s nuclear facilities:

Megatron @Megatron_ron￼ NEW: ￼￼￼ IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi says Iran's nuclear capabilities can not be "destroyed by military attacks" He says that most "sensitive sites are half a mile underground and difficult to access".

Patarames @Pataramesh Behind closed doors " Trumps military option" against ￼Iran is not a credible one to any side If you like to know in detail why that is: ￼ Watch my, most important yet, 3-video series in the playlist below When you see those three, you will understand

￼MenchOsint @MenchOsint￼ That's why if Israel tries anything against Iran's Nuclear facilities, it will not achieve its goals, but instead will give more legitimacy for Iran to 1) carry out a massive conventional response 2) assemble nuclear weapons for its defense

￼Gregory Brew @gbrew24￼ Grossi on Iran's nuclear program: "The most sensitive things are half a mile underground — I have been there many times." Also: "Witkoff is an extremely serious person — I don’t subscribe to the idea that he is not." UN nuclear chief Rafael Grossi: ‘I am a calm person. I focus on what I can do’ 12:02 PM · Jun 6, 2025

Patarames @Pataramesh￼ Combining... - Nuclear-strike-proof tunnel, 800m below hard rock - Advanced, compact nuclear implosion device mastered in the early 2000s 'Amad project' - Reactor independent UD3 neutron source - Large 60% enriched Uranium stockpile ￼ Adding a ~160 IR-9 machines in a single small cascade to that ￼ Produce >40 nuclear warheads in one year Total nuclear-escalation-dominance on Iran's side ￼ Yet Trump talks about zero-enrichment

Charles Lister @Charles_Lister￼ 'The best we could do is set it back 3 months.' - That's what a *very* prominent US military official told me in February about what a major US air/missile assault on #Iran's nuclear program would do. 'Some of it, we can't even reach anymore,' they added.

