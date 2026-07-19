Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin Slattery's avatar
Kevin Slattery
3m

No Israel in the Middle East solve the majority of that regions problems.

Unfortunately, that would mean the full takeover of the U.S. would be implemented (if it has not already).

There is not a single US plan that is ever canceled. They are just paused.

Recall the classics doc snafu Trump was in. It involved showing a plan of attack on Iran:

https://www.factcheck.org/2023/06/trump-iran-and-the-highly-confidential-document/

That said, every administration was just following the Iran plan:

https://www.brookings.edu/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/06_Iran_strategy.pdf

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture