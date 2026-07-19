It’s Sunday morning so I’m in a rush to get out the door. However, I quick glance suggests that this Gates of Hell gag of Trump’s fell rather flat. There have been a few attacks—for example, a nuclear plant construction site in SW Iran was attacked—but, in the sum of things, not what was advertised. Did someone show this to Trump?

Iran News 24 @IRanMediaco 18h￼ Percentage of drinking water from desalination: —Bahrain 100% —Qatar 99% —Kuwait 90% —Saudi Arabia 70% —UAE 42% —Iran 3% If Gulf countries are willing to allow the US to use their territory to attack Iranian desalination plants, then prepare for the consequences.

Ignoramuses in our NatSec agencies.

Iran shot down some more expensive US drones. Here’s what I’m seeing.

471TO @TOzgokmen 5h￼ My theory is that US bases are getting wiped out, US is pulling assets to safer distant places (Israel) & things are drained to a level that they could not even organize a serious attack yesterday night. This is what happens if you try to attack Iran with a meager military organization & keep interrupting the war to rig the financial markets. MenchOsint @MenchOsint￼ Yesterday’s U.S. strikes on Iran were unusually low in intensity but still, it’s enough for the IRGC to retaliate.

That, of course, was in the Iranian plan—a painful lesson was learned the previous night:

￼Patarames @Pataramesh 3h￼ On the menu for Iran in this round? Convincing the U.S. that its bases are an liability, make them largely retreat from the region. Their soft tactical airpower can be hit at will at this point Their systems [that are] capable to defend, THAAD & SM-3, are too rare and concentrated in ￼Israel.

Pretty much on cue—US forward deployment is being steadily pushed to the margins:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 1h￼ JUST IN: ￼￼ U.S. Air Force Tankers are now withdrawing from the Gulf countries. Multiple tankers are now moving from Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, to Israel’s Ovda Air Base.

Larry Johnson’s suggestion for Iran is for Iran to launch a mass attack on the assembled tankers and fuel storage at Ben Gurion Airport or wherever in Israel. I did notice that the fuel bladders at the bases in Jordan were targeted the other night, which explains the fires that raged for many hours.

This could be a plausible explanation for Trump’s “Gates of Hell” gag—covers his ass with the base while he’s still on his knees:

JustDario @DarioCpx 3h I won’t be surprised if, in about ~12 hours at 5:59 pm EST, either President Trump—or Axios on his behalf—is going to claim that the US and Iran initiated discussions to agree on a new ceasefire

But see Mearsheimer, below—Iran is achieving its aims by force of arms, leaving very left to negotiate. Iran can demand the end of sanctions and return of its stolen assets, but there’s nothing much to negotiate there. In any event, the Iranian public is in no mood for negotiating. Iran controls Hormuz—the bottom line.

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 1h￼ BREAKING: Iran’s IRGC announces that 4 vessels, backed by U.S. forces, attempted unauthorized transit of the Strait of Hormuz, with 2 of these vessels involved in incidents and stopped in place due to direct intervention, and 2 other vessels refraining from continuing on the unsafe route, per Tasnim. The IRGC Navy declares full control of the Strait of Hormuz, saying “not a single drop of oil, gas, or chemical fertilizer will pass through the Strait of Hormuz without coordination and permission.”

And so:

JustDario @DarioCpx 3h￼ Weekend crude oil prices are about to close the 2nd March gap, bringing the theoretical open dangerously close to 85$, the level where oil shorts will start feeling the squeeze. The reason why I expect cold water will be thrown upon traders before oil futures trading resumes

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 8h￼ ￼￼ Prof. John Mearsheimer: The United States has lost this war. The memorandum of understanding signed on June 17th was basically a surrender document. The United States gave in to Iran on every point. Nothing has changed. The United States does not have a magic formula for defeating Iran. Trump can escalate all he wants, but it’s not going to do any good — the Iranians will match the United States at every point.

In fact, escalation will compound the harm to the world and thus to the US. Also to Trump’s political prospects. You can be sure that Congress is watching all this charade closely and wondering how to save their own asses. As for the “war hawks”, like this knucklehead, Riley Moore:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 8h￼ Whose fault is it that Americans were targeted and killed in Jordan? RUSSIA AND CHINA!

Gimme a break! After getting chased out of the Persian Gulf and wrecking the US and world economy, does this guy seriously think we’re going to confront Russia or China or both? Xi must be having a good laugh if he watches this stuff.

As for Putin, he unleashed a barrage of over 32 ballistic missiles at Kyiv after a recent drone strike. That will get worse.