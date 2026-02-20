Meaning In History

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
1h

The tariff reductions for Canada and Mexico--and probably China--are quite substantial. I doubt that the tariffs on Canada and Mexico will be acted into law by Congress--the Senate passed a resolution against the Canada tariffs. Will Congress enter into the spirit of the trade war on China? Given the cost on imports from China, not a given, but possible.

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter

3h￼

First, the ruling specifically applies to IEEPA tariffs, including:

1. 25% tariffs on most Canadian imports

2. 25% tariffs on most Mexican imports

3. 10% (later higher) tariffs on many Chinese imports

4. 10%+ "reciprocal tariff" on all countries

MANY others are unimpacted.

Texas Khaan's avatar
Texas Khaan
1h

Vague language is always the default ain't it, "may" instead of "shall", but I digress.

