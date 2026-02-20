Here’s the edited story from CNBC, in which Trump, typically, declares victory:

Trump announces new 10% global tariff after raging over Supreme Court loss … The new tariffs will come on top of the existing levies that remain intact following the high court’s decision, Trump said as he raged at the ruling during a White House press briefing. He will sign an executive order later Friday imposing the new duties, which are being invoked under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974. Tariffs conjured using that statute can only last for 150 days, with any extension requiring congressional approval. Asked at the press briefing about that time limit, Trump said, “We have the right to do pretty much what we want to do.”

“What we want to do” is Trump’s way of declaring victory. More below.

Trump also declared that all of the tariffs currently active under statutes known as Section 232 and Section 301 will remain “in full force and effect.” The Trump administration is also wielding Section 301 to launch several investigations into potentially unfair trade practices, which could result in additional new tariffs, Trump said.

There’s more to Section 122 than the article states. There is a 15% cap on the temporary tariffs. As we all know, Trump has been slapping tariffs on at much higher rates than that, for all sorts of “reasons”. That means that those countries that Trump slapped with high tariffs could see some very substantial tariff reductions—possibly countries that have been major exporters to the US, like China and India.

Not only is there a much lower ceiling on these tariffs, but there must also be a showing of persistent trade imbalances—”large and serious” trade imbalances.

Importantly, these provisions HAVE NEVER BEEN USED BEFORE. My bet is that there will be legal challenges over the issue of what actually constitutes a persistent “large and serious” trade imbalance. Suppose, for example, that certain countries have a “large and serious” trade imbalance with the US in percentage terms, but in real terms the imbalance is minimal—and may not result from tariffs on US exports to those countries but simply on a lack of interest in exporting to those countries. If legal challenges of that sort are made I would expect restraining orders on the new tariffs to be granted.

Again, suppose that after the 150 day 10% tariff on China lapses Congress fails to take action to extend the tariff. Can Trump simply re-up for another 150 days? IMO, there’s a strong argument that the POTUS cannot simply re-up, based on the language of the section:

for a period not exceeding 150 days (unless such period is extended by Act of Congress)

So it’s not so simple. Is this Section 122 approach really “pretty much what we want to do”? If so, why didn’t Trump do this in the first place? His arbitrary and capricious use of unconstitutionally exercised tariff powers make it pretty clear that he didn’t at all want the scalpel of Section 122. He wanted a meat cleaver, and that’s what the SCOTUS took away.