Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
marku52's avatar
marku52
5h

Follow the money? Which came from Israel, via the poor US taxpayer.....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
1h

https://x.com/Jakob_Reimann/status/1968026594716631317/photo/1

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture