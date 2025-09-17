“Christian” Zionism was always an astroturfed type operation.￼

Lauren Witzke @LaurenWitzkeDE￼

IT’S A SET UP!

Ben Shapiro's Daily Wire "donates" $1M to TPUSA to help "bring people back to Christ, and bring people back to church, and back to biblical values," as Charlie wanted.

This sounds good, but the truth is, this is money spent to enforce Christian Zionism and loyalty to Israeli interests. I don’t care what you say— anyone who gives an organization $1 Million dollars becomes an influential part of the organization.

Also, it’s very strange that the Daily Wire was able to cough up $1 million dollars to give to TPUSA, when they themselves were shutting down departments, and laying off people just a couple months ago due to "financial challenges".

WHERE did this $1 Million dollars REALLY come from?

2:30 PM · Sep 16, 2025