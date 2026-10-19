Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
7d

Robert Barnes saying that WH internal polls show Dems likely to win S54 H240. Fear that new strike on Iran could make it worse.

In that regard, a reminder.

Approval of kidnapping Venezuela's president and killing fishermen was at only about 1/3. That was before the major economic consequences of the Iran war and shows the shift of American sentiment against war.

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Mark Wauck
7d

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter

1m￼

BREAKING: The US has carried out strikes on Iran's Konarak Naval Base on the southeastern coast, wounding two Iranian soldiers, per Al Jazeera.

It is the first US strike on Iran in nearly 7 weeks.

Iran will likely retaliate tonight.

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