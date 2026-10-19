Let this sink in—these are the expressed views of the combined National Security Adviser to the POTUS and the Secretary of State, confirmed by the US Senate. He’s advocating for what amounts to a war for religion change in Iran. Well, it’s what he’s paid to do and, having himself been a senator for many years, we can safely assume that every senator—GOPer or Dem—who voted to confirm Little Marco as SecState knew exactly what they were voting for, in terms of policy ideas. That’s what they were paid to do.

Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal￼ Rubio says the Middle East’s problems basically come down to one thing: Iran’s clerics. “If there were no radical Shia clerics in Iran, if they didn’t exist, if that wasn’t there, none of these problems would exist. You may still have a Palestinian issue. I would argue that issue would be easier to deal with if Iran didn’t exist.”

But, but, but …

Maybe so, but the Palestinian issue had a 31-year head start before the clerics took power in 1979, and nobody managed to solve it then either.

So, Jewish Nationalists had 31 years to do a deal with the Palestinians. They had their boot on the neck of the Palestinians while our MI6/CIA Shah of Iran had his boot on the neck of those “radical Shia clerics”. But they still couldn’t do a deal. Huh. Makes you kinda wonder. So Little Marco thinks that a return to the status quo ante will somehow solve all those problems—make them not exist. Rather than unleash economic, political, and military chaos on the entire world. Just look around. What are the chances of pulling that off? And about that radical cleric problem?

As a reminder, Little Marco, was well known as a rabid Neocon:

Unlike many of Trump’s other cabinet nominations, Rubio’s attracted little controversy. He was praised by both Republicans and Democrats. Rubio appeared before the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on January 15, 2025. During the hearing, he called China “the most potent and dangerous near-peer adversary this nation has ever faced” and said the Chinese Communist Party had “lied, cheated, hacked, and stolen their way to global superpower status at our expense”. Trump formally nominated Rubio, among others, on January 20, 2025, as one of his first acts as president. The Senate Committee on Foreign Relations unanimously approved his nomination and the Senate confirmed him a few hours later by a vote of 99 to 0.

January 2025—those were the days! The US Senate still thought it was a good idea to unanimously confirm a Jewish Nationalist puppet to such a high position. Is it any wonder that the war on Iran—a failure from the start—is still going on, while “our greatest ally” wants to abandon the US as a “declining power”? Presumably, the scheme here is to first get the US to destroy Iran, establish Jewish Supremacy over the Middle East oil producers and then do a deal with the world’s “rising power”, China, to whom “our greatest ally” has previously sold US military tech.

Max Blumenthal @MaxBlumenthal Oct 15￼ Tamir Hayman rose through the ranks of the IDF under the watch of Gadi Eisenkot, and worked with him at INSS If Eisenkot overthrows Netanyahu as PM, Hayman – who openly endorses ethnocracy and permanent war – would likely become his national security advisor Justin Bonomo ￼@JustinBonomo￼ Holy shit Tamir Hayman, an Israeli major general and former head of IDF military intelligence, is saying the quiet part out loud. In 10 points he details the security doctrine Israel has followed since 2023. This includes: -Rejecting peace -Valuing Israel being Jewish ethnostate over a democracy -Rejecting the existence of not just Palestine, but other Arab states as well, in an effort to undermine their stability -Continuing to violently expand Israel’s borders and control more of the region -Severing ties with the US because the US is a “declining power” and the American value system has a problem with Israel’s [crimes] -Endless war

Of course, to pull that off would require renewed war on Iran, for the umpteenth time, it seems, since Trump was elected again. Here’s the latest iteration of that scheme:

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 2h￼ BREAKING: Trump administration considers large-scale strikes on Iran’s Kharg Island, which handles around 90% of Iran’s oil exports, to force concessions on the nuclear program and the Strait of Hormuz before the November 3 midterms, per senior US sources cited by Israel Hayom. The options include massive precision strikes on oil storage tanks, oil pipelines and loading facilities on the island, as well as military installations there and elsewhere. Trump discussed them with advisers at the Defense Department and the CIA. The sources say fears of electoral losses are pushing Trump to “seek a foreign policy achievement before the midterms.” Strikes on Pickaxe Mountain remain on the table in parallel, with Kharg not cancelling the other out. Iran has already warned that “All oil, economic and energy infrastructure throughout the region that own US stocks or cooperate with the US will be immediately destroyed and turned into a pile of ashes,” in return.

Now, I have consistently maintained that all this rhetoric is almost certainly a bluff, intended for the consumption of Trump’s core Boomer base, who still favor sending young Americans abroad to die or be psychologically maimed for the cause of Jewish Supremacy in the Middle East. It’s a ‘get out the vote’ ploy—Trump needs a huge base turnout to have any chance of hanging on to the Senate. Of course, the danger in this type of rhetoric and in moving US forces around the world and the region in a threatening manner could lead Iran to strike preemptively. Presumably Trump is assuring Iran that he doesn’t really mean what he’s saying and leaking, that what he really wants is to facilitate deals with Steve, Jared, and the rest of the, um, cabal. But it’s a real risk, for us and for the rest of the world, for whom the chickens that Trump released are coming to roost:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 5h￼ The Iranians know exactly what’s going on… Westoids are still debating immigration and whether Albania is about to liberated from something-or-other. Meanwhile, Tehran is watching its “global sanctions package” take effect. ￼￼ Quote￼ Iran Army Monitor @IRI_Monitor 10h They sanctioned us for 50 years and then we sanctioned them for 5 months: ￼Massive pay cuts coming to Europe. Rioting is spreading across Europe too. Could all these trends be related in some way? Clash Report @clashreport￼ NEW: Volkswagen plans to freeze salaries for its 660,000 employees worldwide until 2030, potentially reducing real wages by around 10% due to inflation. The plan also reportedly includes cuts to bonuses, benefits and jobs. Since the start of the war in 2022, the average French person can afford significantly less food. It is not surprising that the riots are starting there as prices rise again. Soon all of Europe will experience this low key lack of food. Two weeks after I posted this there are riots everywhere. This stuff isn’t hard, folks. People like affordable food and fuel. If they don’t get it they get angry. Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose. It looks like this year we get severe food inflation and the all-out food crisis will come next year. Unless something drastic changes, but that seems unlikely right now.

Or, as Larry Johnson puts it:

Of course, Prof Pape has long maintained—he’s even written a new book on the topic—that those chickens could end up coming back to roost in America:

Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape Oct 18￼ France: 550,000 marched. A determined minority torched a 143-year-old town hall and looted in 13+ cities. 1,800+ arrested, per official figures This is how violent populism starts America is already a step further, and Nov. 3 is 16 days away What’s driving Trump On Russia diesel deal? On MOAB threat to Pickaxe? On going all in on Bibi? Three puzzles— one reason See:

And here’s the thing. If you think that only Trump and the inner circle of government are aware of what’s at stake, you’re wrong. The entire political establishment knows what the risk is. But they’re afraid—or too greedy for the payoffs—to divorce themselves from this project. The big question becomes, What happens after the midterms? Whatever the results.