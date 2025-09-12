I’ll start with a story that’s off the Kirk assassination track, but which I don’t want to fall through the cracks. As a reminder, when commenters have attacked the SCOTUS since Trump 2.0 took office, I’ve regularly responded by embracing law prof Jonathan Turley’s view as my own: That Trump will win on most of the issues, usually raised by his executive orders. I don’t say every single issue, because I’ve predicted a Trump loss on the tariff issue. However, the big picture is that Trump is winning on reclaiming executive authority over the administrative state.

That’s the good side of Trump’s MAGA agenda, as opposed to most of his foreign policy that’s controlled by the Anglo-Zionist agenda. Many commenters expressed the view that the SCOTUS is moving too slowly, but my counter has been that the SCOTUS wants to maintain the regular judicial process moving through the appellate process, rather than operating its own coup—to lead by example, as it were, more for the sake of the general public and its perceptions of the judiciary, rather than for the comfort of radical judges who care nothing for our constitutional order. What’s going, as described below, is that the Roberts court is rapidly staying lower court preliminary injunctions. That allows Trump 2.0 to continue its policy agenda during appeal, as if they had already won at the SCOTUS level—a sure signal that they WILL win at that level.

The Federalist has the score:

Trump’s 18-0 Winning Streak At SCOTUS Underscores The Problem Of Rogue Judges President Trump can expect to win many more reversals of flawed lower court rulings that liberal judges are rendering against him.

I recommend the entire article—we all need some good news these days, and the SCOTUS is a good news story. John Roberts catches a lot of flak, but he’s guiding this process. Despite the frustration of several of his colleagues at the slowness, the process is going forward in a consistent fashion. Here are just the first few paragraphs:

No NFL team in the last 50 years has had a perfect season, but this is Trump’s record in the U.S. Supreme Court: 18-0. His splendid solicitor general, John Sauer, has racked up 18 wins this year by staying lower court decisions against Trump and thereby allowing the president to exercise the full “executive power” granted by Article II of the Constitution. These victories have been on emergency applications to the Supreme Court, where it is difficult to obtain the justices’ attention and even more challenging to prevail. Also called the “shadow docket,” these wins by Trump have come quickly, without oral argument, often by a 6-3 or greater margin. Seven of these wins have been on deporting illegal aliens, five on firing unnecessary federal workers, four on terminating wasteful federal spending, one on ending transgender personnel in the military, and one on stopping the epidemic of nationwide injunctions by district court judges. On Monday, Chief Justice John Roberts granted a stay to Trump, as requested by Sauer, of a D.C. Circuit ruling that had blocked Trump from removing a commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission. Despite being on the court’s traditional summer vacation until it returns later this month, Roberts granted Trump’s request on the second business day after it was filed.

Here’s my real point. We all know that America is at a crisis point, both as a civil society here at home—and our dysfunctional legislative branch is a major part of that crisis—and as the muscle behind the Anglo-Zionist Empire abroad. Having a functioning judiciary and executive branch at home will be important going forward because it will strengthen the functioning of our entire constitutional order. Hopefully that will allow for control over the civil strife that may come.

Now, following on that final thought …

Commenter Candis and others have raised issues that, quite frankly, I was not fully cognizant of. I’m referring to what could be termed the Left’s Domestic Terror infrastructure. This issue arises because Kirk’s assassin was an active participant in parts of that infrastructure. I’ll reproduce three tweets—two of which are quite brief—just to raise awareness. I’m not particularly endorsing the views of any of these three people, just using these tweets to illustrate the magnitude of the problem.

Jesse Kelly @JesseKellyDC￼ You know who has absolutely noticed all the Democrats celebrating Charlie’s assassination? The next assassin.

Tim Pool @Timcast￼ I was SWATted 15 times in one year. I had the bomb squad at my studio twice. We had to evacuate for 3 hours during our show. Last year a man in a dress attacked one of my employees at our old location. We have armed guards. This is how its been because of the Left

I’ve heard reports that Kirk was the regular recipient of death threats, too.

Pine Baron @SpiritofPines￼ To stop modern leftist domestic terrorism, the government need to rapidly investigate these 3 elements: 1. The street level groups: Antifa, John Brown Gun Club, Redneck Revolt. Many people have pointed out that these groups aren't hierarchical or well-organized or even particularly formidable, and that's true! But what they are is a Schelling point, a starting point for someone who is a leftist radical and wants to connect with other armed leftist radicals. So the genuinely dangerous individuals may very well have contact with these groups at one point, even if they eventually splinter off. They will also be the easiest to disrupt because members are generally not formidable and may casually commit crimes related to violent threats and firearms violations. 2. The tech platforms: Discord, Bluesky and Reddit are hotbeds for leftist domestic extremism. We need to take immediate action - I am told this is trivial with NSA tools and infrastructure created in previous presidential administrations to go after Catholic parents or Trump voters, but now we need to use it to go after deranged killers. 3. The NGO/Non-profit network: This will be the hardest to disrupt because of literal billions in funding and armies of lawyers, but it's the key layer in the stack. I am not alleging any crime but merely urging the government to aggressively investigate the Pritzker family, Reid Hoffman, the Soros family, the Gates Foundation, Laurene Powell Jobs, Mackenzie Bezos and more specific groups like the ADL and the SPLC. Of course there is much more to be done, and the mainstream media + youth alternative media like twitch streamers are a key nexus in this as well, but those are the three places to start to clamp down on imminent violence. 9:51 AM · Sep 12, 2025

Much of this infrastructure has been enabled by the administrative state with grants to set up and support radical groups, which serve as breeding grounds for potential killers. This is where the Trump 2.0 agenda of gaining control over the administrative state comes into play. The other part is redirecting the attention of federal investigative agencies to these domestic terror threats away from Catholics and other favored targets of the Left. The investigative agencies have been heavily infiltrated and controlled by the Left, with the help of Congress, for decades.

The Kirk assassination is a wake up call that this can’t be delayed.