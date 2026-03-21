Sure looks like it. The polling is bad, the financial markets and expectations are worse—Fed is even expected to HIKE rates. Tulsi was a disaster and the Senators were all over her case—all she could do was lie about the supposed threat from Iran. Everyone in Congress wants to know what the plan was. That’s what happens to losers. I just wrote this comment:

Data points: 1) Today Lauren Boebert stated that she will not vote for the $200B. Could it be that Trump has been told that the votes won’t be there? 2) Another military humiliation--USS Ford was withdrawn from combat for what amounted to a mutiny, crew sabotaging the ship. This speaks to Trump’s abuse of the military. 3) Starmer suddenly giving permission to use Akrotiri, on Cyprus. Could it be the US is pulling back but will use Cyprus as a base for trying to cover Israel--whose radar is apparently almost entirely degraded? 4) Inflation expectations soaring, people unhappy, markets plummeting. Maybe we’ll get a better picture tomorrow.

Now here’s a real pithy summary of what seems to be happening tonight:

Amerikanets ￼@ripplebrain 11m￼ US RETREATS/ABANDONMENT OF KEY STRATEGIC ZONES AND ASSETS: - The largest airbase in the Middle East - The most strategically important and busiest naval base in the Middle East, HQ of the US Fifth Fleet - Baghdad Green Zone, US embassy, possibly all of Iraq - The waters of the Persian Gulf - Half a dozen other large bases in Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, KSA Naval assets do not have freedom of movement and will have to increasingly travel vast distances to resupply. Even distant bases are under threat. Attack aircraft have to refuel multiple times to reach Iranian territory. Iran is systematically pushing the US out of the Middle East.

The US military is under great strain, due to multi-years of overuse, but also because of Trump’s abuse of the personnel. Immensely long flights from CONUS and UK to Iran, immensely long deployments of carriers, leading to what amounted to a mutiny on USS Ford. Wear and tear on all equipment and personnel, running out of munitions or dangerously low. Without the expected results.

It’s a disaster. So is Trump.

Mike P @tombelaviv_ 52m￼ I have it on good authority that Prince Sultan airbase is completely fucked and all American personnel and remaining aircraft are being relocated to a base on the West coast of Saudi Arabia.

But Iranian missiles reached a refinery on the west coast of KSA today.

Talk about lack of planning. Criminal. They thought it’d all be over before these guys would be at risk. And Trump is saying “we don’t use” the Persian Gulf:

Sal Mercogliano (WGOW Shipping) ￼￼￼￼￼@mercoglianos 5h We don’t use it? Five ships: APL Eagle, Alliance Fairfax, CS Anthem, Stena Imperative and Maersk Yorktown with 100+ American mariners are stuck in the Persian Gulf right now. No communication with the military or navy about escorts or when they can expect to leave the Gulf. All the ships are part of the US Maritime and Tanker security programs.

Trump: We’re doing well there. We don’t use the strait. We don’t need it. Europe needs it. Korea, Japan, China. A lot of other people. They’ll have to get involved a little bit.

This kinda shit will really come back to bite him in the ass:

Trump on the Iran War: “I may have a plan or I may not.”

Tucker Carlson : How can Iran overcome all the losses it suffered in war? Professor Peter Zeihan: “Iran has a master plan to generate $800B annually by charging a 10% toll on all global shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. They will use this massive wealth to rebuild and rise stronger than ever”

Now THAT sounds like a plan!