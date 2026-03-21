Meaning In History

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Texas Khaan's avatar
Texas Khaan
5h

Instead of getting the hell out of there voluntarily, doing the sensible thing decades ago, "our" .mil is being thrown out. At great cost, I would say this is what happens when you let the lowest common denominator run your country for over a century.

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
3h

Trump has to bug out. Each day of US presence and battling in the Mideast is adding to his pile. HIS pile?! He is hurting and killing a lot of people on both sides. As Mark wrote, Trump abuses his own military. How low can this president go? His selfishness and hard-heartedness astounds.

Let us pray that the end of this witch's brew has commenced.

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