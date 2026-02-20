Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
History Lass's avatar
History Lass
2h

Did Lutnick work for/at Cantor Fitzgerald on 9/11? Have seen numerous reports he did not show up at his office in the Twin Towers that day.

The Cantor Fitzgerald suffered horrific loss of life that day.

Just things that make one wonder

Reply
Share
hope4gaia's avatar
hope4gaia
2h

England withdrew permission to use it's bases.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture