DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 1h￼ ￼￼ LUTNICK SWINDLES AMERICA AGAIN!! The Supreme Court just ruled Trump’s tariffs illegal. Guess who’s about to make a fortune off it? Cantor Fitzgerald, the firm now run by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s sons, has been buying up the rights to tariff refunds from U.S. importers at pennies on the dollar. Here’s how the scheme works: → U.S. companies paid billions in tariffs that are now ruled illegal → Cantor approaches those companies and says: “I’ll give you 25 cents now for every dollar you’re owed in refunds” → Companies take the quick cash rather than wait years for the legal process → When the refunds come through, Cantor collects the full dollar Lutnick “divested” from Cantor by handing it to his twenty-something sons and placing his equity in a trust for those same sons. He paid zero capital gains tax on the transfer. As Commerce Secretary, Lutnick has direct visibility into the government’s legal strategy, how their lawyers rate their odds, and what arguments they’ll make. His family’s firm is betting against the very tariffs his boss created. They bought at 25 cents on the dollar, and after today’s SCOTUS ruling, those rights could be worth 80–90 cents. The potential payout could be in the billions. This is insider trading with extra steps.

Lutnick vetted almost all of Trump’s appointees.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 2h￼ ￼ US Economy Slows Sharply — GDP Growth Falls to 1.4%, Inflation Still Rising Inflation-adjusted GDP grew at an annualized 1.4% in Q4 2025 (BEA advance estimate), down from a revised 4.3% in Q3 and under the ~2.5-3.0% consensus forecast. Full-year growth came in at 2.2%, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Less than an hour before the figures were released, President Donald Trump posted that the Democrat shutdown would cost the US “at least two points in GDP.” The BEA later estimated the shutdown reduced growth by ~1 percentage point, but broader drags like exports and federal spending suggest wider economic cooling. Core inflation also remains elevated. The Fed’s preferred measure, core PCE, rose 0.4% in December and climbed 3% year-on-year, up from 2.8% at the start of 2025 — keeping cost-of-living pressures firmly in focus.

Barchart @Barchart Feb 18￼ BREAKING ￼: U.S. Banks Fed Reserve just pumped $18.5 Billion into the U.S. Banking System this week through overnight repos ￼ This is the 4th largest liquidity injection since Covid and surpasses even the peak of the Dot Com Bubble ￼ Probably Fine, carry on

￼SIMPLICIUS Ѱ @simpatico771 16h￼ We get alien disclosure before the Epstein files, who woulda thunk it?

Thomas Massie ￼@RepThomasMassie 14h￼ They’ve deployed the ultimate weapon of mass distraction, but the Epstein files aren’t going away… even for aliens.

Knoxie @KnoxieLuv￼ The FBI and DOJ have NEVER QUESTIONED LES WEXNER! EVER! How can the DOJ make the statement that there were no co-conspirators if they never even questioned them or the survivors?

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 19h￼ ￼￼￼ Iran has sent an official letter to the UN Security Council warning that if the U.S. attacks, ALL American bases, facilities, and assets in the region become legitimate targets. The letter, dated today and signed by Iran’s UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani, states: → Trump’s public threat to use Diego Garcia and RAF Fairford to strike Iran is a “flagrant violation” of the UN Charter and international law → Iran has engaged “constructively, with seriousness and in good faith” in nuclear talks → The military buildup “must not be treated as mere rhetoric, it signals a real risk of military aggression” → Iran “will not initiate any war” but if attacked, it will respond “decisively and proportionately” under Article 51 self-defense → In such a scenario, “all bases, facilities, and assets of the hostile force in the region would constitute legitimate targets” → “The United States would bear full and direct responsibility for any unpredictable and uncontrolled consequences” This is a formal warning to every member of the Security Council.

This diplomatic win for Iran is probably more important than it may seem. In the Sunni world Egypt holds a position of great prestige as the home of Al Azhar University. This move confirms that Egypt is part of a Sunni axis of resistance to the Anglo-Zionist empire that includes Turkey, KSA, and Pakistan. It also confirms that this axis views Iran as—if not exactly a full partner—at least a fellow in resistance. The timing of this is also significant.