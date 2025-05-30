Today will be a bit busy, but there a number of things going on that deserve notice.

The first follows on from yesterday, and I’ll repost a PP tweet. It all has to do with the unsustainable US debt. That’s really the major story of Trump 2.0—Trump needs to rearrange the geopolitical deck chairs in order to deal with the looming fiscal crisis that’s been building for decades. The intractable the Anglo-Zionist wars prove to be, the more difficult that task will be. The Trump Tariff shock and awe was supposed to be a major step toward getting the rest of the world to, in effect, bail us out. That remains on the table, but it’s proving more difficult than anticipated/hope. With no solution in sight, with the US credit rating taking a hit, red flags are going up as financial markets contemplate the implications. Meanwhile, polling suggests that most Americans remain blissfully unaware.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk Goldman Sachs basically saying that the “flight to safety” characteristics that made the USD the global reserve currency no longer function and so investors need more gold. Without USD hegemony the US will have structurally high interest rates for the foreseeable future.

In conjunction with this next tweet you may want to do a quick DDG or use a similar search engine, using terms like “bond traders rule the world” or something like that:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk Shot: Goldman Sachs analysts release assessment of USD hegemony collapsing. Chaser: Goldman Sachs President declares US Treasuries toxic. We are currently in the accelerationist phase of the crashing of USD reserve currency status.

Let me emphasize what I said earlier in the week. King Dollar hegemony is what underpins Anglo-Zionist imperial hegemony. There will be consequences. So far, Trump’s response is to say “No more Mr Nice Guy” to China:

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter BREAKING: President Trump says China has “totally violated its agreement with us.” In an apparent breakdown of the trade deal, Trump says “so much for being Mr. Nice Guy.” Did the US-China trade deal just collapse?

Meanwhile, China has been taking steps to strengthen its own trade relations with its largest trading area—which doesn’t include the US:

HONG KONG, May 21 (Reuters) - China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have completed negotiations to further refine their free trade area to include the digital and green economy and other new industries, China's commerce ministry said on Wednesday. ASEAN, made up of 10 Southeast Asian countries, is China's largest trading partner, with the value of total trade reaching $234 billion in the first quarter of 2025, according to Chinese customs data.

Financial market reaction to all the above—and, obviously, lots more:

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter BREAKING: US stock market futures fall sharply as President Trump says China has violated their trade deal with the US.

Speaking of no more Mr Nice Guy—LOL—Israel is, in effect, asking the Euros to answer the question: Why do you think we’ve been spying on you for all these years?

Leyla Hamed @leylahamed This is SO wild and is not even being talked about at all. Just a few days back, the Israeli Embassy’s charge d’affaires to Spain threatened Spain’s Prime Minister with “Pegasus revelations” Expect a huge plot to come up against Spain’s PM soon.

Trump keeps threatening Iran, flirting with world economic catastrophe. But Iran isn’t yielding. This, too, feeds into concerns as above:

MenchOsint @MenchOsint 'Hypothetically', Iran has the ability to: - make a small tactical nuclear weapon - launch it even after being bombed multiple times by US - Israel What does it mean? I think people must know that if Israel/USA hits Iran's nuclear facilities, this -on a slightly smaller scale - can technically happen:

Something like Little Boy bomb, but low yield.

I hope that speculation doesn’t spoil your Friday. Thomas Massie has a solution:

Thomas Massie ￼@RepThomasMassie￼ Nothing can justify the number of civilian casualties (tens of thousands of women and children) inflicted by Israel in Gaza in the last two years. We should end all U.S. military aid to Israel now. 7:40 PM · May 29, 2025

Documents released by the British government reveal that London has been coordinating with Israeli officials to prosecute protestors associated with activist group Palestine Action for disrupting the operations of Elbit Systems, which manufactures deadly weapons being used in the genocide in Gaza. The documents highlight a years-long Israeli influence campaign, and suggest that Tel Aviv’s meddling has prompted London to abandon well-established legal standards in order to charge anti-genocide activists under highly politicized counter-terror provisions. One especially revealing document shows the British Attorney General’s Office (AGO) furnishing their Israeli counterparts with guidance on how to avoid an arrest warrant for war crimes, reassuring them that the Crown Prosecutorial Service (CPS) “has strengthened the procedural safeguards around the issuing of private arrest warrants in recent years.” …

Never a dull moment. Dull moments seems to be an endangered concept.