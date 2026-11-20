We’ve spent a fair amount of time trying to place the hit on Huang (Jensen) in a larger perspective. Commenter Luisa sent me an article this morning that strikes me as quite brilliant. It’s long and complex in its detail, but the overall shape of the big picture it presents is easy enough to see. I won’t try to summarize the entire article, but I’ll provide an excerpt that gives a flavor for the entirety—even if it’s only a partial snapshot. I strongly encourage readers to follow the link:

A MUST READ — The Downfall of Jensen Huang by Larry Romanoff … These are the key structural facts: (1) Nvidia’s chips are central to AI, which is central to military and intelligence advantage. (2) The Mellanox/Israeli division controls the networking layer that makes AI clusters possible. (3) There is the pending US-Israel defense technology integration legislation. (4) The succession pool is concentrated in the Mellanox/Israeli network. (5) Unit 8200 alumni are prominent in the Israeli tech ecosystem. If my thesis is correct, what are the plausible strategic payoffs for Israel? (1) Visibility into compute flows: If Nvidia’s products have any backdoor or reporting capability, controlling the company gives visibility into who is buying what compute, for what purpose. This is intelligence gold. (2) Control over allocation: In a world of compute scarcity, controlling Nvidia means controlling who gets chips and when. This is leverage over other nations, companies, and military programs. (3) Integration with Israeli defense systems: AI compute is becoming the backbone of military systems. Controlling Nvidia means controlling the supply chain for military AI. (4) Standard-setting: Nvidia’s CUDA ecosystem is a de facto standard. Controlling the company means controlling the direction of the standard. We can imagine 4 scenarios, which are additive rather than exclusive: Scenario A: Defense integration. Nvidia becomes a de facto part of the US-Israel integrated defense industrial base. The CEO from the Mellanox network ensures that Nvidia’s product roadmap, supply chain, and customer relationships align with the strategic priorities of Israel in that integrated base. This means priority allocation to defense/intelligence customers, design decisions that facilitate integration with military systems, and supply chain decisions that serve strategic rather than purely commercial ends. Scenario B: Intelligence platform. Nvidia’s hardware and software become a platform for intelligence collection, not necessarily through “backdoors” in the conspiratorial sense, but through the natural integration of compute infrastructure with intelligence requirements. The CEO ensures that the company cooperates with Israeli intelligence requirements in ways that Jensen Huang would have resisted. Scenario C: Compute sovereignty. In a world where AI compute is a strategic resource, controlling Nvidia means controlling the “oil” of the AI economy. The payoff is the ability to direct compute flows to allies and deny them to adversaries, not through export controls alone, but through corporate decisions about allocation, pricing, and product design. Scenario D: The “long game”. Nvidia becomes the vehicle through which the integrated US-Israel defense-tech ecosystem achieves dominance in AI infrastructure, marginalising competitors (Chinese, European) not just through technology but through control of the supply chain and standards. If the payoff is political/military, then the question is: what specific political/military objectives would be served by controlling Nvidia? …

Last night we presented Iran’s plan—to the extent that it’s known—to break the USN blockade by sending a flotilla of 14 tankers through Hormuz. That’s an event we’ve been predicting for a long time. This morning reports are that the tankers will be bound for China. Or for “the Far East.” That’s interesting timing, one way or another, coming immediately after the Shenzhen APEC conference. One presumes that China (and Russia) were well aware of Iran’s plan long before the Shenzhen conference—and that these tankers will be manned with well armed IRGC personnel. There are multiple bad outcome scenarios that would attach to any US attack on the flotilla, culminating in a massive Iranian escalation. We shall see what happens.

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter￼ BREAKING: US official responds “Good luck to them” to Iran’s plan to break the US naval blockade by swarming dozens of oil tankers toward it in the coming days, per Al Monitor. More than 14 oil tankers are currently off Kharg Island, mostly with AIS off, per SAR and optical satellite imagery, likely primed for the mission to start soon. Iran warned that “if a single bullet hits the hull of an Iranian tanker,” it will attack oil terminals across the Gulf, including of the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Americans will remain in danger for the foreseeable future:

￼Megatron @Megatron_ron 1h￼ ￼￼ Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter says American troops deployed to the Middle East won’t be coming home until Iran is defeated “You get American soldiers back here to the United States to their families when Iran is defeated”

In related war and peace news:

Kathleen Tyson @Kathleen_Tyson_ 22h Iran has refused negotiations to end the war after US three times attacked Iran mid-negotiations and betrayed the June MOU countless times. Russia has now refused negotiations following Ukraine’s campaign of strikes on civilian infrastructures and last night the Crimean Bridge. Peace negotiations are futile with bad faith actors. UK and EU will be delighted their grift continues. NEXTA @nexta_tv Putin says Russia will no longer negotiate a ceasefire following the strikes on the Crimean Bridge According to Putin, he had supposedly discussed the possibility of a ceasefire in certain areas with Russia’s Security Council (yeah, right...), but after the attacks on the Crimean Bridge, those plans were scrapped. The response to the strikes on the Crimean Bridge will be “much more painful,” Putin threatened. Margarita Simonyan @M_Simonyan I asked the chief [Putin] whether we were being too soft in responding to Ukraine’s attacks. “There are issues of pragmatic nature,” he replied. “We want to preserve at least some opportunities to achieve peaceful relations. But we will always respond to the actions taken by the hostile side, in every sense of the word.”

This next appears to be the most direct response to NATO aggression so far, and may be a sign of future Russian retaliation.

￼Megatron @Megatron_ron￼ BREAKING: ￼￼Russia struck the courtyard of the Dutch embassy in Kyiv after it was revealed that a Dutch firm had supplied the missiles to Ukraine to destroy the Kerch Bridge.

Our politicians will pay no attention to the voice of the voters: