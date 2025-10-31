I have to attribute this development—American pushback directed at Israel, however limited—to increased domestic pushback against Trump’s slavish support for genocide and ethnic cleansing. Robert Barnes yesterday did reference polling (no link) that showed Trump’s support and enthusiasm slipping among “new” Trump voters—heavily young and minority voters. These were voters who responded, at least in part, to Trump’s peace rhetoric and are now disillusioned with Trump’s policy switcheroos on this and other matters. However, with no end of the Jewish Nationalist genocide in Gaza in sight, overall heavy opposition to Anglo-Zionist wars among independent voters probably has GOPers concerned for the midterms already.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 8h￼ ￼￼ U.S. Opposes Israeli Plan to Distribute Gaza Aid Near IDF Lines The Trump–Vance administration has rejected a joint plan by the Israel Defense Forces and the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) to distribute aid at 10–20 sites along Gaza’s “Yellow Line” (the buffer zone now patrolled by Israeli troops). Washington argued the plan is “unrealistic and unsafe,” saying civilians should not be forced to approach Israeli military positions to access food or medical relief. Since the ceasefire, the IDF has repeatedly opened fire on Palestinians crossing or nearing the line, making those areas deadly for aid distribution. The U.S. insists aid must be delivered deeper inside Gaza, away from active combat zones. The disagreement reflects growing tension between Israeli and U.S. authorities over postwar stabilization and control of humanitarian operations. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, originally established in 2024 with U.S. and Israeli backing, has faced criticism for opaque funding and for incidents in which over 2,300 Palestinians were killed near GHF-run aid sites since May. The dispute also overlaps with larger geopolitical frictions: Washington is pushing for Turkey’s participation in the proposed International Stabilization Force for Gaza, while Prime Minister Netanyahu is attempting to block Ankara’s involvement, insisting Israel alone will determine which foreign troops enter the enclave.

So, is Hegseth suggesting that a “balance of power” would require China to increase its naval presence throughout the Caribbean—to “stoutly defend its interests”, like, in Venezuela? Or does this concept only apply in China’s backyard and around the Chinese island province of Taiwan? Imagine how insulting it is for the Chinese to keep a straight face while listening to such drivel.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth @SecWar￼ Today, I met with China’s Minister of National Defense Admiral Dong Jun on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defense Ministers Meeting Plus. It was a good and constructive meeting. I highlighted the importance of maintaining a balance of power in the Indo-Pacific and emphasized U.S. concerns about China’s activities in the South China Sea, around Taiwan, and towards U.S. allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. United States does not seek conflict, it will continue to stoutly defend its interests and ensure it has the capabilities in the region to do so. Today’s meeting followed the our September 9 video teleconference call with Admiral Dong. We will continue discussions with the People’s Liberation Army on matters of mutual importance.

The reality, of course, is that the Chinese will be unimpressed, will restate their own policy, and will continue on course—as it were. On the other hand, the new American talk of a “balance” actually represents a climbdown from previous claims of preeminence. In particular, Chinese naval coordination with Russia and Iran throughout the “Indo-Pacific” will only increase—no “balance” will be sought.

Post Trump - Xi meeting fallout.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 18h￼ Fed: lowers rates. Trump admin: cools trade war with China. Treasury yields: rise. Folks, USD hegemony is unravelling violently. This is not even funny. The US has lost control over borrowing rates.

Edward Dowd @DowdEdward￼ Lots of signaling statements from monetary plumbers lately.

Volkswagen has already shut down assembly lines for its Golf models as a result of the Dutch seizure of Chinese owned Nexperia chipmaker, but it turns out that automobiles are only one manufacturing sector that’s affected. Note the additional Trump climbdown that received little attention in the US media. Who’s advising him on these crazy policies that require immediate reversal? Shouldn’t they be fired?

Kathleen Tyson @Kathleen_Tyson_ 2h￼ Assembly lines for cars and electrical goods will be shutting down from next week unless Nexperia gets sorted between Dutch and Chinese diplomats today. Trump agreed yesterday to reverse the BIS 50% Rule that led to the unwise Dutch intervention. Chinese distributors are being domestically supplied, so disruption only affects the Rest of World.

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 18h Either Chipotle has collapsed as a brand or young Americans are out of money. Or, both. What is happening here? America’s reality: On one hand, young Americans can no longer afford to buy Chipotle. On the other hand, the S&P 500 has added +$18 trillion in 6 months. Asset owners will leave everyone else in the dust.

￼The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 11h￼ Inflation adjusted gold prices are skyrocketing: The real price of gold jumped to an all-time high last week, significantly surpassing the previous peaks of 1980, 2011, and 2020. Inflation-adjusted gold prices have risen more than DOUBLED over the last 4 years. At the same time, gold’s total market value as a % of global wealth hit ~4%, the highest since the 1990s. However, this is still 5.5 TIMES below the 1980 high of 22%. To reach even half of that level at 11%, inflation-adjusted gold prices would need to rise by ~175%. Gold has more room to run.

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 19h￼ Shocking stat of the day: The ratio of the equal-weighted S&P 500 to the S&P 500 index has dropped to 1.11, the lowest since May 2003. It now sits well below the 2008 Financial Crisis low of ~1.18. The decline has accelerated as the equal-weighted S&P 500 has underperformed the cap-weighted index for 5 consecutive trading sessions. The ratio has been falling rapidly since the 2022 bear market bottomed, with this ratio at ~1.50. A similar underperformance was seen during the late 1990s. Large-cap tech is everything. . Nvidia is making history: Nvidia’s market cap is now equal to a record 16% of US GDP. This has now surpassed the previous high of 15% set in Q4 2024. The percentage has DOUBLED since the start of last year. To put this into perspective, Nvidia’s market cap was ~4% of US GDP on November 30th, 2022, when ChatGPT was introduced. This is unprecedented.

Question: Is “unprecedented” good or bad?