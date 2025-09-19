Yesterday I saw a video of the US Coast Guard interdicting a drug carrying submarine in the Pacific Ocean, arresting the crew. For those in Rio Linda”, Venezuela doesn’t have a Pacific coastline. So the question is, What is it about the Pacific Ocean that leads to “interdiction” but the same thing in the Caribbean leads to instant death?

Very troubling—and embarrassing. Trump is going around basically just making sh*t up:

@zei_squirrel 18h￼ here is Trump today saying the Israelis showed him videos of "babies chopped up" on October 7. Zero babies were "chopped up". These videos do not exist. So the question then is: Is Trump just lying again, or are the Israelis fabricating fake videos to show him and Witkoff?

Give this man a Nobel—as soon as we can identify the parties to the war:

But for Keith Starmer it was a triumph. Kinda. This clip is priceless.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 5h￼ ￼￼ Imagine your biggest political win this week being not getting humiliated by the guy who ended the Albania–Aber-baijan conflict. Meet Kier Starmer.

Also, reports Andrei Martyanov:

He also stopped a massacre between Zamunda and Wakanda. Eat this, Lavrov.

And then, OMG,

Bloomberg @business Sep 18 President Donald Trump suggests the US is trying to “get back” the Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan “That could be a little breaking news,” he adds http://bloom.bg/3Iek54V

OOOO-kaaay. He says it’s “an hour away from where China makes its nukes.”

Speaking of which, I wonder what effect statements like that will have on US - China trade talks?

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen￼ Why US-China trade negotiations keep getting delayed: US: "China, please send us germanium, we desperately need it." China: "What are you going to use it for?" US: "To make weapons to point at you and Russia." China: "No."￼ 3:28 PM · Sep 18, 2025

More China:

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen￼ US consensus: "China is undervaluing CNY which is why China runs a world-record trade surplus." But if China's 2024 gold imports￼were valued at $22,000/oz, they would've balanced China's 2024 trade surplus. Ie, CNY is not undervalued v. USD; USD is wildly overvalued v. gold ￼ 10:22 AM · Sep 19, 2025

Back home in Tel Aviv on the Potomac:

Thomas Massie ￼@RepThomasMassie￼ Allegedly, if you’re anti-war or anti-foreign aid, @SpeakerJohnson plans to screen you out of the Republican party. Chris Menahan ￼@infolibnews￼ House Speaker Mike Johnson held a "private meeting" with AIPAC and Jewish leaders on Wednesday on Capitol Hill wherein he reportedly pledged to screen out "isolationist" (see: anti-Israel) GOP candidates "to prevent that wing of the party from growing larger in the House." Rep. Tim Walberg (R-MI), who was also part of the meeting, revealed "he’d been texting recently with Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt about the proliferation of antisemitic conspiracy theories about the killing of influencer Charlie Kirk," Jewish Insider reported. Though nearly all the participants remained mum on what went down, Rep. David Kustoff (R-TN) tweeted out an image of the room and you can make out many of the participants, including several [that] Jewish Insider declined to name. The American people should have a right to know the full contents of this meeting but the only outlet reporting on it is Jewish Insider (behind a login wall), and all we know is the limited information they've chosen to give us. That said, based off what they told us, it's clear Johnson is aggressively working to screen out anti-Israel candidates from the GOP to suppress the will of the American people—and deny them the representation they're due—on behalf of a foreign power.

OK, since they bring up the Kirk assassination …

People are having some fun with those text messages:

Max Blumenthal @MaxBlumenthal￼ “I still dey ok my love, but I dey stuck for Orem for sometimes. E no go take long, until I reach house, but I need to pick my riffle” More convincing than the originally presented exchange Quote￼ stephendaisley.substack.com @JournoStephen Sep 17 The BBC has translated the alleged text messages between Tyler Robinson and his roommate into West African Pidgin English. #CharlieKirk https://bbc.com/pidgin/articles/c740wxwg1keo… 3:35 PM · Sep 17, 2025

But Simplicius retweets the real scoop:

Excerpts from Judge Nap and his guests yesterday:

Judge: As an entree I want to ask about the Israeli attack on Doha and its facilitation by the US. Why does the US permit attacks on allies? Mac: Well, I think the only answer that I can come up with at this stage is that the Israel Lobby controls these decisions. I can't imagine that if President Trump were a completely independent actor that he would decide so quickly to cast aside international norms when it comes to negotiation. So I assume that the Israel Lobby is ultimately in control of of these kinds of decisions and, if you get a call from Mr. Netanyahu and he wants X, Y and Z and support for X, Y and Z, he's going to get what he wants. End of discussion. The problem that we have right now is that we're giving a lot of evidence to the old observation that there is nothing more reliable than a person that can be got bought for cold hard cash. And I'm afraid that's what the Israel Lobby has discovered about us. We have been purchased, our government has been purchased. There's no moral justification for any of this. There's no strategic justification for it. You know, this recent attack on Qatar was something that we knew about. We helped to enable it. Frankly, the British provided air refueling assets. All of this is part of the same Lobby and same power in the United States and in the West right now. Judge: Will this continue? Mac: At I guess, it will. At some point the money may run out. We don't know under what circumstances. Our economies are fragile. If you look at the bond market, which the British call gilts in London, it's only a matter of days, maybe weeks, before the entire British economy implodes. Financially, the rest of Europe is not in much better shape. And of course, we're not far behind. So, I guess when these things happen, there will be an epiphany and we will simply walk away because we can't afford to stay and do what we're doing. But at the moment, that's the best we can do. It would be wonderful if President Trump simply picked up the phone and said, "Look, I've gone as far as I can with you on this. And I can't in good conscience as the president of the United States continue." I see no evidence that that will happen. Judge: Does Trump control Netanyahu or does Netanyahu control Trump? Mac: I think that's self-evident. It's Mr. Netanyahu. He's the de facto president when it comes to matters in US foreign and defense policy. I don't think there's any question of that at all. Prof: Steve Walt and I-- who as you know wrote this famous book on the Israel Lobby--in many ways we were the first two people to sort of point out what the Lobby, or what the donor class, does in a very sort of public fashion. But we understood very quickly that the Lobby goes to enormous lengths to shut down any criticism of Israel immediately, and they will act in incredibly ruthless ways to do that. And that's what you're seeing now. You know, Tucker Carlson, when I was on his show, said he had never met any more vicious people than those in the Israel Lobby. And of course he's exactly right. And the reason they have to go to such great lengths to shut down discourse immediately is that, if you ever had an open discourse on Israel and what Israel is doing and you allowed people to speak freely, the United States would have a fundamentally different view of Israel and it would have a fundamentally different policy toward Israel. The reason that we have this policy toward Israel that's so out of sync with public opinion—as it has now changed—is because of the power of the Lobby. You take the power of the Lobby away and it's a new ball game. Now the problem here, just one more point on this. The problem is that as time goes by, it will be imperative for the Lobby to continue to defend Israel because it is continuing to behave in a barbaric manner in Gaza and on the West Bank and, truth be told, all over the Middle East. So the Lobby really has its work cut out for it, and the end result is it is doing all sorts of things to limit the discourse, that threaten freedom of speech, that threaten liberal values. So, in a very important way, Israel and its supporters here in the United States, most of whom are Jewish, right, are doing things that are not in the interests of Americans and, in particular, are not in the interests of Jewish people. This is a completely crazy situation. And as bad as it is today, I hate to say this, I fear that it's only going to get worse.

But don’t worry. There’s no rift between Trump and his master—if you don’t believe me, you can believe this Israeli foreign policy correspondent: